WILMINGTON – There’s no denying that the past few years have been a struggle for the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team, as the Wildcats have posted just a 4-27 record over the past two seasons, including last year’s 2-9 campaign during the COVID abbreviated season.
But, despite the struggles, their confidence under the direction of coach Dennis Ingram has never wavered, and that remains the case as they head into this season, where Ingram is hoping that some of their close losses from last season can turn into wins. Not only are Ingram and the Wildcats hoping that some of those close games go their way this season, they are also hoping that having a much more normal schedule will also help their cause, after facing multiple shut downs last season to COVID issues.
“That sums up last year. We felt like we were better than our record. We had a couple of games that we competed hard in and just didn't have enough to win,” Ingram said. “The multiple shutdowns were an obstacle for sure. Being at practice every day, being in the gym working with the guys, is something that I really can't tell you how great and special of a feeling it is this season.”
Not that this season will be without its share of obstacles as well, with the Wildcats losing six players off of last year’s squad to graduation including captains Jimmy McCarron and Evan Witalisz. Despite the losses, however, the Wildcats actually return a strong core of players who saw significant playing time and gained valuable experience last season.
“We do return a lot of guys, that is really a great thing. We've got a nice little mix on our team right now. How well we can do will depend on the guys,” Ingram said. “We want to prepare as well as we can and compete as hard as we can each night and if we play well, we think we have a chance every night. We had three good scrimmages in the pre-season, where we saw a lot of good things come out of those. I think the guys are ready for the season to open.”
Along with the returning players, another thing that Ingram is hoping helps his team pick up a few more wins is a change in their scheduling. Gone are Middlesex League Liberty (Large School) foes like Winchester, Belmont and Lexington, replaced by non-league foes like Pioneer Charter School, Triton Regional and Shawsheen Tech. Still, no doubt challenging games for the Wildcats, but not the mismatches they often faced in some of their Liberty Division matchups.
“We have a different schedule this year. We are not playing the large schools this year, so what that means is we have ten non-league games instead of four,” Ingram said. “I see no reason why Wilmington High School should be playing against some of these schools. We put together a petition prior to the COVID year with Ed Harrison and with the help of Mia Muzio, we got it accepted.”
Leading the way for the Wildcats against their revised schedule will be senior guard Tommy Mallinson, who had an outstanding season last year, averaging 19.5 points per game. Mallinson is a two-time team MVP and a two time Middlesex League All-Star with a total of 503 points for his career. After a summer where he shined in virtually every venue he played, Ingram is looking for even bigger and better things from his senior captain.
“Tommy is great. When it's all said and done, he's going to be one of the best players we have ever had walk through the doors,” Ingram said. “He loves the game, he loves to compete, and he has improved every year.”
But Mallinson alone will not get the job done. And thankfully he is not alone, as he will have plenty of help from his friends, with a talented group of returning seniors, including fellow tri-captains Will Doucette, and Will Stuart, as well as Gavin Erickson, Luke Murphy, Nathaniel Rebinskas, Edward Ricupero and Tyler Rourke.
“They are a great group of kids, honestly. The seniors have been awesome. They have been outstanding,” Ingram said. “We talked early on about how we would be keeping some younger guys with us and taking advantage of the new six quarter rule of eligibility — we talked about being good role models, about showing the younger guys how they do things, how hard they work, how they have each other’s back and how we are a team. We had a scrimmage the other night and guys on the bench were jumping up and down cheering for each other. It was great.”
Murphy, Erickson, Doucette and Stuart return to the starting lineup from last season, and Ingram is looking forward to seeing their improvement this season.
Luke Murphy has been great. He's in great shape and has really bought into what we are doing. We have a whole new system of how we look at the game and he has picked it up so effortlessly,” Ingram said. “Gavin is such an incredible athlete, and that's not an exaggeration. Will has looked better than he ever has. In our scrimmage against Somerville, he was everywhere. Willie has really taken to our system. He does so many good things for us. He is always making the right reads on offense, and always seems to be causing havoc on defense.”
The Wildcats will also be looking for contributions from several newcomer to the team, including juniors Shea Price and Jacob Rogue, sophomores Ben Marvin, Austin Harper, Mike Oatis, Tiago Gomez and Mike Lawler, as well as freshman Aden Balter. Thus far, both the returning players and newcomers have given Ingram plenty of reason to be optimistic.
“They have been very impressive so far in day-to-day practice and in the three scrimmages,” Ingram said. “We have a lot of things to look forward to. With the six quarter rule, we decided to try something different where we kept some younger kids with the varsity so they can practice against really strong competition every day, while we can still focus on their development by being eligible to play in six quarters each game day.”
After all the stops and starts of last season, Ingram and his players can’t wait to get started this season.
“The first minutes of the first day of winter sports, I pulled the boys in and told them how I have thought about this day every single day since the season ended last year,” Ingram said. “I really am excited and every year look forward to the Monday after Thanksgiving, but with all the abnormalities from last year and this year being almost normal, I am beyond excited to be in the gym, work with the kids and try to get the very best out of them.”
• • •
The Wildcats won in a blowout in their season opener, routing non-league rival Pioneer Charter by a score of 78-39 on Monday night. The Wildcats, who led 40-21 at the half, were led by 36 points by senior Tommy Mallinson, who had eight three-pointers on the night.
Wilmington also got eight points from sophomore Austin Harper, while fellow sophomore Ben Marvin and senior Luke Murphy had seven each and senior Will Doucette had six.
The Wildcats followed up their season opening win with a hard fought 55-46 loss to Middlesex League rival Wakefield on Tuesday night.
