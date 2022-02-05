Two weeks ago, we ran Part-1 of the Town Crier's All-Time WHS Baseball Team. We had scheduled to run the second part of this last week but computer issues quickly ended that plan.
So thanks to our computer ace Erik Neilson, everything is all fine and dandy on the technology end, so now the plan moves forward with the second part of the team.
We elected to divide this team up because the talent was so deep. The first group included 22 players ranging from 1937 to 1976 with 14 of them in the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The 'Modern Day' team, featured below, ranges from 1977 to the present of the top 28 players over the last 45 years. This list includes 12 Hall of Famers and you can bet a few more will be added to that once they are eligible. Of the 50 total players we selected, 26 are currently in the Hall of Fame, which is incredible talent. Both of the coaches we chose are also in the HOF making it 28 total.
Once again these teams are extremely difficult to select, and we go on the information that we have and certainly there's a lot of outstanding players who were left off. The selections are based on overall talent and impact that each player had throughout their careers, as well as accolades and statistics, since it's impossible to compare players from different generations.
I know I've said this with many of the previous teams we have put together, but this 28-player team is absolutely loaded with talented, on paper maybe better than the 1927 Yankees? And that doesn't include the incredible 22-person team from the earlier days.
Some of the profiles are not in alphabetical order for layout purposes.
ERIC BANDA, 2000
Certainly one of the most feared hitters this program has ever had. He seemed to knock the ball 400-feet every time he made contact. He mostly played catcher, but also saw time at first base, outfield and DH. Banda led the Cape Ann League in batting as a junior with a .566 clip, including 35 hits, five home runs and 24 RBI. As a senior, he finished with a .475 average with nine home runs and 26 RBI. He finished his career batting .505 with 17 home runs and 74 RBI.
Banda was named to the Lowell Sun and Cape Ann League All-Conference teams two times each, was named a Boston Herald All-Scholastic, was named to the Agganis All-Star Classic, where he went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Also, as a sophomore he was a key contributor on the team's run to the Eastern Mass Championship game.
“In my 20-plus years of coaching, I have never seen anyone hit the ball as Eric,” said the late Dick Scanlon.”
Banda, a three-sport athlete, who went on to play football at Merrimack College, is one of many on this list to be in the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
MIKE ALONARDO, 1993
Alonardo was an outstanding middle infielder/pitcher for the Wildcats, who had a terrific bat, a cannon of an arm and although he pitched sparingly, he delivered several outstanding performances. He was a big part in the team's MVC co-championship league title in 1993, as well as part of two teams that made deep state tournament runs.
He went on to have a sensational career at UMass-Lowell. In 1998, he pitched 13 innings over two days as the River Hawks competed in the NCAA Division 2 College World Series. He was the winning pitcher against Queens College going six strong innings to improve to 7-0 on the season. He currently ranks tied for ninth all-time in career wins at UML with 18, and he is tenth all-time in strikeouts with 172.
After his UML days, he then went on to pitch for the Greenville Mississippi Bluesmen of the AA Independent League based out of the Texas-Louisiana League. Among his highlights that season included a four-hit complete game shut out over the Abaline Prairie Dogs.
JASON BERE, 1989
Everyone knows the story of Bere after high school, but during his time as a Wildcat, he was certainly dominating on the mound over multiple seasons. He took the ball whenever called upon, logged innings and was a strikeout machine. He was named to the Merrimack Valley All-Conference team as a senior and was among the best pitchers in the area.
After high school, he attended Middlesex CC and was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 36th round of the MBL Draft. After being selected, Bere worked his way up to the Majors at a rapid level, and had a terrific career, while appearing in 211 games, including appearing in the playoffs and during an All-Star game. Some of his better performances were at Fenway Park.
NICK BOUTOURES, 2010
A pitcher/third baseman and a feared hitter, Boutoures strived in big moments. During his junior year, he went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, triple, walk, a run and knocked in five RBI in a 6-1 state tournament win over Wakefield. The next year, he was the winning pitcher in the state tournament win over Winchester, going 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts. He also had two hits and scored two runs at the plate.
During his senior year, he finished 4-1 on the mound with a 3.49 ERA and he also batted .342 with three home runs.
He went on to pitch at UMass-Lowell which included a tremendous senior season coming out of the bullpen, posting a 2-1 mark with a 1.72 ERA with four saves.
BRUCE BUTTERS, 1977
A tremendous hitter and said to be a “slick fielding” left fielder, Butters played all four seasons and was extremely consistent. He was a big part of that magical 1977 season, helping the team finish 20-5 and capture the Eastern Mass Championship after playoff wins over Bourne, Holbrook, Dom Savio and Bridgewater-Raynham before losing to Drury.
During that season he finished with a .403 batting average with a school record (at the time) 25 hits and 13 RBI.
JASON EARLY 1993
There's not too many pitchers in WHS history who have won ten games in a season and the right-hander did that as a senior, finishing 10-2.
The right-handed was the ace pitcher of the league's co-championship league title, which included advancing to the second round of the state tournament. He collected ten of the team's 15 total wins on the season.
The year before as a junior, with a deep pitching staff, he was instrumental in the team's two post-season wins, tossing seven combined shut out innings of relief in the wins over Gr. Lawrence and Danvers.
BARRY FOSTER, 1976
Foster was regarded as the best left-handed pitcher in the MVC during his career and as Rick Cooke once wrote, “Foster is capable of blinding many teams.”
No one can forget his performance in early April of his junior year. He went 12 innings and struck out 17 in a 17-inning 1-0 loss to Chelmsford, whose pitcher Chuck Tinell went all 17 innings, striking out 29 batters. Foster also tossed a 2-0 complete game no-hitter over Billerica in his final game in a Wildcat uniform.
NICK GENNETTI, 2002
One of the old-school athletes, who truly loved the game and loved representing Wilmington (which is really missing these days), Gennetti was a three-year starter, who wore his heart on his sleeve every at bat and every pitch while controlling center field and occasionally pitching.
He was excellent defensively and could really track everything down. On the mound, he battled some injuries and some inconsistencies, but put together some strong performances.
It was at the plate where he made his mark. In 2001 as a junior, he had a huge triple to secure the state tournament win over North Reading. The following year, the Wildcats won three games, but he was third in the league in hitting with a .391 clip and also received the third most votes for all-league honors.
He finished that season with 34 hits, including four triples, which are the most in both categories from any player in the program since he graduated.
He went on to play four years at Worcester State, which included batting .281 as a senior.
JACKSON GILLIS, 2016
The most dominating left-handed pitcher in the 'Cats program over the last 25 years and certainly among those in program history. In his senior year, he reached 94 miles per hour on the gun. He registered a 4-3 record with a 2.93 ERA with 74 strikeouts in just 43 innings. As a junior, he struck out 69 batters in 39 innings and sported a 2-4 record with a 3.04 ERA. As a sophomore, he was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP, the Lowell Sun Player of the Year, a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, a first team selection to the Massachusetts and ESPN.com/Boston all-state teams after finishing 7-2 with an 0.86 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. He finished his career with 16 wins, while striking out 307 batters in 179 innings.
Gillis was also a terrific hitter with six home runs and 45 RBI during his career.
After high school, he earned a scholarship to Vanderbilt University and was part of a National Championship team. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, appeared in a few Low-A Ball games this past year before an injury ended his season.
DANNY GRACIA, 2018
A four-year starter between pitcher and shortstop, Gracia, who is currently playing at Franklin Pierce, enjoyed a phenomenal career with the 'Cats, which included being on four teams which combined to win 50 games.
At the plate, he batted .333, .312, .291 and .482 respectively. On the mound he finished 14-9 overall, including his senior year when he was 4-5, with all five losses coming with barely any run support and he still posted a 1.61 ERA.
He was a three-time league all-star and also named the Middlesex League MVP after leading the 'Cats to the League Championship title as a junior, the same year he was named the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Year.
BILLY HARRISON, 1997
Just a superb athlete – incredible speed and agility – Harrison was dynamic on the football field and a real steady, consistent pitcher/shortstop on the diamond. In three of his four years on the team, he led the team in average, hovering around or above the .400 mark each time and he also led the team in stolen bases all four years.
Occasionally he also saw time on the mound, and during his junior year, he had a huge win over Reading, one of the top teams in the state.
He was also a dynamite football player, and wrestled and is a former TC Male Athlete of the Year.
SEAN KERRIGAN, 1997
Along with Banda, personally I haven't seen anyone hit the ball harder in my years of covering the program. Known for making his own wooden bats while in school and using them as he didn't like aluminum bats, Kerrigan, a third baseman, was selected to both the Cape Ann League and Lowell Sun All-Star teams on multiple occasions and was among the best players in the league and area throughout his career.
Kerrigan also really worked on his defense mostly playing third – sometimes outfield as well – which really went unnoticed because he was such an elite hitter.
After high school, he went on to have a great baseball career at UMass-Lowell as an outfielder. Today he ranks in the top-ten all-time in seven different single season offensive categories. He sits seventh all-time in doubles, tenth in runs scored and tied for tenth in home runs. He was part of two teams that reached the College World Series.
KENNY LUONGO, 2004
One of the more powerful hitters the program has had over the last few decades, Luongo was a pitcher/first baseman/DH during his three years as a starter.
He was named to the Cape Ann League's All-Star team as a junior and then All-Conference as a senior. He was also named to the Lowell Sun All-Star team. Luongo finished his career at Wilmington with a .394 average including 72 hits, six home runs, 40 RBI, 21 doubles and a .607 slugging percentage.
He went on to have a terrific career at Salem State, putting up George Brett type numbers at the plate, including a .371 average with 23 home runs and 135 RBI. In addition, he was also 11-4 on the mound.
MATT MCMANUS, 1992
A member of the WHS Hall of Fame, McManus was a tremendous right-handed pitcher with a blazing fastball and a devastating curveball. He finished his career with a 15-5 record, which included going 7-2 as a junior with four shut outs, helping the 'Cats make a deep state tournament run. On short rest, he tossed a complete game 2-1 win over East Boston, a truly heroic performance.
He was also quite the hitter and defensive standout between shortstop and third base.
He went on to play at Northeastern University, finishing with a 13-8 record, while helping the team participate in the Division 2 NCAA Tournament. After that, he pitched professionally in Holland.
JIM MEDEIROS, 1992
One of the top left-handed pitchers in program history over the past 30 years, Medeiros was a gamer, who could pitch, play a terrific center field and smack a line drive into the gap.
A three-year varsity player who earned All-League and Lowell Sun All-Star status, as a junior Medeiros tossed a four-hit, complete game shut out in a 4-0 state tournament win over Gr. Lawrence, all coming after battling an early season shoulder injury. All four hits he gave up were singles.
During his senior season, he had a handful of other memorable performances including a 3-2 decision over an outstanding Tewksbury team. He also nailed down the save, retiring the side in order in the second round, 5-4 state tournament win over Danvers.
RICH MEDEIROS, 1977
A co-captain on the '77 Eastern Mass Championship team, Medeiros could play either first or third base, but was more known for his ability to crush a baseball. Time and time again, he came up with clutch hits throughout that memorable season.
He was a league all-star as a senior, who batted over .400 which included belting four home runs, a school record which has since been broken, and 19 RBI.
TED MORAN, 1982
Moran played three years of varsity, being named the team’s shortstop during his sophomore year. He moved to first base during his junior year where he became one of the best power hitters in the MVC. With a sweet swing from the left side of the plate, he finished the season with a .350 batting average, while leading the league with three home runs and 24 RBI. For that, he was named a MVC and Lowell Sun All-Star.
Then as a co-captain during his senior year, he continued to swing the bat compiling a .333 average, which included belting two home runs and knocking in 14 runs. In addition to that he also was the team’s ace pitcher. He finished the season with a 5-3 record and a 1.88 ERA and was again named as a MVC and Lowell Sun All-Star. The highlight of the season came in a 10 strikeout, 1-hitter against Chelmsford and its stud hurler behind Pat McAndrews, the former Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls’ Basketball coach, who outdueled him 1-0.
A three-sport athlete and WHS Hall of Famer, Moran went on to play D1 Hockey at West Point, serving as a captain in his senior year.
SEAN MURPHY, 2006
In his first at-bat in a varsity uniform, Murphy belted a 370-foot home run over the Scanlon Field Fence and followed that up two at-bats later with another home run giving him two round-trippers in his first varsity game. He finished his sophomore season batting .405.
Although the Wildcats struggled to win during his sophomore and junior seasons, he helped guide the Wildcats to their first state tournament appearance and win in six years as a senior. In the 6-4 win over Boston Latin, the captain contributed with three RBI including a key two-run double. That season, he finished the regular season batting .385, including two home runs, 15 RBI, while scoring 16 runs, earning him a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Conference team.
He finished his baseball career batting .357 with five home runs, 37 RBI, 44 runs scored, 33 stolen bases, 16 doubles and one triple. In addition to his impressive offensive numbers, Murphy was a tremendous center fielder with a strong arm and very good speed to track down fly balls in the gaps.
RICH SCANLON, 1979
Said to be one of the most pure hitters of his generation, Scanlon had a great career over several varsity seasons playing multiple positions, mostly third base/outfield and also saw time at DH.
After missing the start of his senior season with a knee injury (getting hit by a car in the school parking lot), he came back and led the entire MVC in hitting, slashing a .447 average, which included seven RBI. He reached base 37 times out of 63 appearances and also led the league with hits (21) despite missing some action. He was named to the league's all-league team as a utility player.
JON NOLAN, 1983
A three-sport captain and since been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, Nolan played shortstop and third base during his baseball career and was considered one of the premier players in the Merrimack Valley Conference throughout his career.
He batted .401 as a junior which landed him as a league all-star and then during his senior year, he was known as “a slick fielding third baseman” who again was a league all-star, one of the strongest hitters in the league and a big part of the Wildcats co-championship league title.
ED OLSHAW, 1983
A fantastic athlete between football and baseball, Olshaw excelled on the diamond as both a pitcher and shortstop. During his senior year, he finished 8-3 on the mound with a 1.90 ERA during the regular season, helping the team become co-champions of the MVC and qualify for the Eastern Mass playoffs. He also batted .363 that season. He was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Conference selection and a two-time WHS Team MVP.
After high school, he went on to play at the Naval Acadamy, earning three letters as the team's shortstop, while holding a .342 batting average in 1985, the same season he helped the team reach the College World Series.
He too is a member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
VINNY SCIFO, 2012
One of just a handful of players in the history of the program to go on and play at D1 college, Scifo played three years of varsity after missing his senior year due to an injury he suffered during the early part of the basketball season.
He was named a Cape Ann League All-Star as a sophomore and then All-League as a junior. As a pitcher, he finished with four wins that junior season, which included walking just five batters in 44 innings. At the plate, he led the team in almost every offensive category, finishing with a .352 average, including 26 hits, 12 RBI and eight stolen bases. He was also a whiz defensively, making just a handful of errors in his two seasons.
He went on to play four years of shortstop at UMass-Amherst, an elite D1 program.
TOM STEWART, 1978
Making his second TC All-Time team with boys soccer, Stewart, an outfielder, is one of the handful of players from the 1977 team to make it here. He was excellent defensively, including making fantastic catches in games against Central Catholic and Bridgewater-Raynham and was just a true ballgamer in every sense.
Stewart, a WHS Hall of Famer, was named the team's Co-MVP in 1978 as a senior, and excelled athletically in multiple sports, being selected as the Dr. Fagan Most Outstanding Male Athlete.
GRAHAM SMITH, 2018
In terms of a center fielder, he's arguably the best defensive one I've seen in a Wildcat uniform between the ground he covered, his speed and of course his arm. He was also a .341 career hitter, a four-year starter, who also saw time on the mound, mostly in relief in the latter years. He was named a three-year league all-star and the team's Gold Glove Award winner three straight years.
He finished his career with 76 hits, 59 runs scored and 43 stolen bases, the most out of any player in those three categories over the last 20 years. He was also a part of four teams that combined to win 50 games.
He is also currently playing at Franklin Pierce along with Gracia.
SCOTT SWIEZYNSKI, 1998
How many baseball pitchers can say they finished their season 10-0 on the mound, including throwing a no-hitter, while helping the team reach the Eastern Mass semi-finals, the furthest the team had gone in 21 years? Swiezynski can – and on top of all of that, he was a 1,000 point scorer in basketball.
Swiza played three years of varsity baseball as a pitcher, shortstop and first baseman, but it was on the mound where Scott excelled. After a respectable 5-3 junior season, in his senior year he used his overpowering fastball and pinpoint control to compile that unblemished record along with a 1.23 ERA, leading WHS to the Div. III Eastern Massachusetts title game, one victory away from playing at Fenway Park.
Other highlights included a 15 strikeout no-hitter against Georgetown and outdueling Ipswich’s Erik Drown, who later played in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. A Team Co-Captain and MVP, Swiezynski was selected to the Cape Ann League All-Conference Team, the Lowell Sun All-Star team and he also played in the Agganis All-Star Baseball Classic.
BOB WOODS, 1977
There's a long history of superior catchers in the program, and certainly he is among the very top of that list, if not No. 1. He had a fantastic overall career, most notably, he held the pitching staff together during that memorable 1977 season that saw the team reach the Division 2 Eastern Mass Championship game. That season he was named a MVC and Lowell Sun All-Star, who broke a school record for defensive put outs with 126.
He was out for the first half of that '77 season with an injury but when he came back he hit .353 over 12 regular games with several home runs and 13 RBI. Among his highlights was belting a 420-foot home run in the state tournament win over Dom Savio. Woods has been regarded as one of the program’s most feared hitters — power hitters.
Woods went on to play two years at Northeastern University and also had a professional tryout with the Milwaukee Brewers.
STEVE WOODS, 1978
Regarded as the best second basemen in the history of the program, Woods was a four-year player and captain in his senior season. He was an all-league and Lowell Sun selection during that 1977 magical season, batting .450, while, he held seasonal program records for walks (17), doubles (7), on base (50 times) and defensive assists (48).
He was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection, who went on to play at Trinity College, enjoying an outstanding career.
JIM STEWART, 1977
The son of Ervyl who made the ‘Older Team’, Jim Stewart is regarded as one of the best baseball pitchers in the program's history. As a senior, he helped lead the 'Cats to the Eastern Mass Final, the best season since 1962.
That season, he finished 13-1 on the mound, which included throwing a no-hitter against Tewksbury in his final regular game. The 13 wins still stands today as a program record. He was named the MVC Most Valuable Player, which included batting .403 and at the time setting a program record for most runs (26), stolen bases (13) and pitching victories in a season. He finished the regular season 10-1 with a 1.00 ERA. He was also named the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year and a Herald All-Scholastic.
Oh, and he was also the QB on the only WHS Football team to ever play in a Super Bowl.
COACH: DICK SCANLON
Scanlon finished his Hall of Fame career with exactly 300 wins, spanning 20 seasons. Among the highlights included taking the 1998 team to the Eastern Mass Championship game, while the 1991 team also made a deep run losing in the sectional semi-finals.
He was impeccable for getting the most out of his players, day-in and day-out, and of course making the kids laugh every chance he could.
He coached a number of players, who went on to Division-1 colleges, or played professionally including Olshaw, Bere, McManus and Alonardo.
LINE-UP
Whenever I compile this teams, I have some fun at the end and give out my line-up/starters, playing coach/manager. I didn't do in last week's selections because I had never seen any of those players play, so I didn't think that was fair.
Just like all of the other teams, choosing ten from this list is nearly impossible, but if I play manager for the day, I'm going with a more unorthodox line-up, putting some power at the top, while trying to get the better hitters extra at-bats, and also putting some speed and contact hitters towards the bottom.
As for the pitching, I'm taking Stewart because he holds the program record for wins in a season and career, and I'll go to Jackson Gillis throwing 90-plus as my closer.
1. Eric Banda RF
2. Steve Woods 2B
3. Sean Kerrigan LF
4. Bob Woods C
5. Ted Moran 1B
6. Jim Stewart P/DH
7. Jon Nolan 3B
8. Ed Olshaw SS
9. Graham Smith CF
