WILMINGTON — In their last game prior to Friday night's matchup with Wakefield, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team had gotten off to an extremely slow start, falling into an early 10-0 deficit against Burlington last Tuesday night. And while the Wildcats had come back to win that game, Wildcats junior center Kylie DuCharme wasn't going to take any chances this time around, as she and her teammates set their minds to getting off to a much better start on Friday night.
DuCharme then went out and did just that, helping the Wildcats jump out to leads of 8-0 and 14-2 before leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. DuCharme scored eight of the 14 points for the Wilmington, while Jenna Tavanese had the other six, and the Wildcats were off and running on their way to a 52-36 victory for their seventh consecutive win.
"We wanted to get off to a fast start, especially after our last game, and also after the way we played the last time we played Wakefield," DuCharme said. "We knew we could play much better than that."
As DuCharme said, in addition to wanting to improve on their start from the Burlington game, they also wanted to erase the memory of their first game against Wakefield back in December, when the Wildcats suffered a 47-35 loss to the Warriors.
“We definitely wanted to come in here and show them that we are not who they think we are and that we are better than we were than the first time we played them," DuCharme said. "We wanted to show them what we were about.”
DuCharme most certainly did just that, scoring a game high 21 points, while also grabbing 20 rebounds. It was just the latest in what has been in incredible season for the junior, who is averaging 17.2 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.
In fact, as poorly as the Wildcats played in their first game with Wakefield, DuCharme still had a big night, with 17 points and 21 rebounds. Wakefield was certainly geared up to stop her, and fellow star Tavanese (who had 17 points on Friday night) time around. The problem is, even the best plans can't hold back DuCharme on most nights.
“They played defense with a triangle-and-two where their goal was to make someone besides Kylie or Jenna beat them, and that didn’t really slow either one of them down,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “They were still able to produce the way they would on a normal night.”
DuCharme's production doesn't happen by accident. Sure, she has plenty of natural ability, and she has been blessed with some good size at 6'1, but according to Robinson that is not what makes her the dominant player she has become.
“Kylie is a very special player and she is one of the best kids I have ever coached, and that says a lot about her," Robinson said. "She is not someone who lets her great skill go to her head. She is our hardest worker every day in practice and she challenges her teammates day in and day out in practice.
"She doesn’t have a letup, and you can’t coach that. As a coach, you are eternally grateful for a kid like that. When your best player is also hardest worker, you are in a good spot.”
DuCharme laughed when asked about setting an example as the team's "best player." It is clear she doesn't like putting herself in a different category than her teammates. But she does acknowledge that she hopes her positive attitude rubs off on her teammates.
"I kind of just want to keep everybody’s attitude and energy up and let everybody know that there is no ‘I’ in this. It is all of us, and we are going to fight for each other and win for each other," DuCharme said. “One of our biggest goals is just to keep things positive and keep playing for each other and just hope that all goes well. We just want to keep it going.”
The Wildcats have certainly kept things going very well since their rocky 0-3 start, winning seven straight since then, and seemingly looking better every game. DuCharme says that the commitment the players have to each other is the biggest reason for the turnaround, citing their win over Stoneham for their first win of the season as the turning point.
“It was the Stoneham game. That game was a turning point for me, and I think for the whole team, because I think all of us as a team stepped it up and started playing together," DuCharme said. “I think we are just better mentally. We all wanted to play for each other and see each other succeed. We have changed our mentality completely from the start of the season and I think that is what helped us have such a good game tonight and our past few games."
DuCharme has obviously been a big part of that turnaround with her outstanding play, and Robinson says that as she gains experience she has become much more of a leader on the team, which has helped both her and the team improve.
“She is always encouraging her teammates. Even as a freshman, she was able to do that" Robinson said. " She has always had a great leadership quality, and every year, more and more of that emerges.”
If you watch DuCharme during the course of a game, you will see her constantly encouraging her teammates, whether she is on the court or on the bench. It seems like she is always the first one to congratulate a teammate after a big play, or to offer words of encouragement after something not so great. Once again, while hesitant to call herself a leader, she does acknowledge that she has become a little more vocal over the years.
“I think I got a little bit stronger and I have gained some confidence," DuCharme said. "As a freshman I didn’t have much confidence, so I definitely feel like I believe in myself much more now, so I am very happy with that.”
DuCharme still has plenty of her high school career remaining to increase her strength, confidence and overall ability, but the results so far have obviously been very good, as she is within striking distance of two career milestones. DuCharme looks to be on track to reach both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career, with 597 points and 614 rebounds after Friday night's game. She probably won't do it this year, but it looks like a lock for her senior year.
After that of course, comes college, and while she will likely have plenty of choices, and several schools have already reached out to her, she is keeping her options open at this point.
“I have talked to a few schools, but right now I am just trying to keep my options open as to what I want to do with my future personally as a profession and go to a school that fits me the most not just for basketball, but also outside of basketball. I just want to go wherever I am happy and where I fit in.”
It would seem pretty safe to say that a player of DuCharme’s ability will fit in almost anywhere, and Robinson for one, is looking forward to seeing what she can do at the next level.
“I can’t wait to watch her play in college,” Robinson said. “She will be very successful at that level and I can’t wait to see it.”
