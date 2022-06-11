WESTFIELD – Five members of the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field team ended their tremendous seasons this past week, participating in the two-day Meet of Champions held at Westfield State College.
Senior Jeandre Abel placed ninth in the 200-meters, just missing out on reaching the finals by three one-hundredths of a second at 22.43.
“Jeandre ran a season personal best. He has been able to shave time off his personal record each meet. He just missed finals and just ran a great race, improving upon his seed. This is the second best (200-meters) performance (in) school history. He has enormous potential and I think he is going to be tremendous in college at UMass-Lowell. He has greatly improved on his confidence this year and his athleticism is incredible.”
Abel wasn't done. He was part of the 4x100 relay team along with Jonathan Magliozzi, Willie Stuart and Joe Demoura, who finished 12th overall at 44.34 seconds.
“They ran exceptionally. They could not beat the time they ran last week but they were close to it. Everybody ran great legs and the handoffs were smooth. This is also the second fastest time in school history.”
The final participant was senior John Ware, who finished off his own terrific season by taking 14th in the entire state in the javelin, throwing 146-09.
“John didn't throw his personal best, but did pretty well. Sometimes with javelin, you can throw a perfect throw and get a personal record of twenty feet or you can lean on a bad habit that puts your body position out of whack at the point of release,” said Kinney. “I think John was anxious and he really rushed the throws by allowing his upper body to lead the throw rather than lower body. However, he has an awesome attitude, and an amazing work ethic, and I think that will pay off for him in college. He will be competing at Westfield State next year.”
The meet ends the season and careers for four of the five seniors, with Magliozzi the only one coming back next year.
“The senior athletes have been awesome this year, Jeandre, John, Willie, and Joe are some special athletes and have left their marks on the program. They will be missed,” said Kinney.
On Tuesday, nine members of the team took part in the North Sectional Decathlon Meet held at Burlington. The host Red Devils team won it with the Wildcats second.
Willie Stuart was second overall with 5,122 points, followed by Abel and Ware, who were fourth and tenth. Abel won the 100-meters at 11.31 and Ware won the javelin throwing 148-11.
Also competing included Jonathan Magliozzi (17th), Noah Carriere (20th), Aiden Burke (23rd), Evan Shackelford (27th), Charlie Rosa (34th) and Jake Bourgeois (38th).
