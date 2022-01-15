WILMINGTON – Coming off a win in the inaugural Wilmington High Holiday Tournament the week before, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team looked to keep the momentum going last Thursday night when they hosted Melrose at Cushing Gymnasium.
And keep it going they did, overcoming a slow start to come away with a 55-51 over their Middlesex League rivals and improve to 4-3 on the season. It was the third win in a row for the Wildcats who got over the .500 mark for the first time this season with the victory.
Making the win all the more impressive for the Wildcats was the way they overcame their slow start to the game. Wilmington went without a field goal for the entire first quarter trailing 7-1 halfway through the quarter and then trailing 9-5 at the end of one.
But the Wildcats fought back, getting their offense rolling to take a 22-21 lead by halftime and 41-32 by the end of the third quarter.
“We came out of the gate pretty sloppy in the first quarter, with lots of unforced turnovers,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “We used a strong effort in our full court defense to get ourselves back into the game and eventually steal the lead.”
The Wildcats used a 17-3 run in the second quarter to take their first lead. Trailing 13-5, Wilmington got a pair of free throws from freshman Eva Boudreau (14 points) to start their run, before finally getting their first field goal of the game from senior Rita Roche with 4:22 left in the half to close within 13-9.
With their pressure defense forcing several Melrose turnovers, the Wildcats kept rolling from there, taking their first lead of the game on a basket by Boudreau, off of an assist from senior Olivia Spizuoco. Spizuoco got the play started by making a steal of an inbounds pass under the basket before feeding Boudreau for the easy layup and an 18-16 lead with 1:51 left in the half.
Wilmington would continue their relentless defense to take a 22-16 lead on another turnover when Boudreau got her hand on a Melrose inbound pass and tipped it to Roche who took it to the basket for the Wildcats largest lead of the game to that point.
Melrose would come back to score the final five points of the half, but the Wildcats would still take their 22-21 lead to the break.
“We knew coming into the season we would have rough shooting stretches in games, and that defense is something we should always be able to rely on for some easy scoring,” Robinson said. “On nights we don’t shoot so well, we have to depend on some pressure defense to get us back into the game, and the team was able to execute our full court well enough to do so.”
Melrose would not go away quietly, however, actually retaking the lead at 28-26 with 6:64 left in the quarter and leading by three at 30-27 with 5:16 left. But from there, it was all Wilmington for the rest of the quarter, as the Wildcats outscored the Red Raiders 14-2 over the last five plus minutes.
Sophomore Shaylan Bresnahan got the run started for Wilmington with a basket with 4:29 left in the quarter to make the score 30-29 before junior Jess Collins gave the Wildcats the lead for good with a bucket at 3:55, followed by a three pointer with 3:00 left off of an assist from Spizuoco to make the score 34-30 in favor of the Wildcats.
Seven more points to close the quarter, including a steal and a length of the court rush by freshman Allie Delgenio with 18 seconds left in the quarter, made it 41-32 in favor of Wilmington heading into the final frame.
The Wildcats would extend their lead to as many as 13 points at 45-32 on a pair of free throws by Collins (14 points) with 6:15 left in the game, but once again Melrose fought back, forcing some Wilmington turnovers to eventually close to within 51-49 with 46.3 seconds left in the game.
Collins, however, came through in the clutch for the Wildcats down the stretch, knocking down three of four free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory, capping off an exceptional overall night for the junior.
“Jess has played really well as of late, it has been great to see her elevate her game. She has been confident on the line, and that started in practice,” Robinson said. “Earlier in the week she put herself on the free throw line to win a free throw game for her practice squad, so it shows that she is ready and willing to make the big time free throws to seal the win.
“Jess is really starting to come along this season. As she gets more game experience her skill set is growing and she has been really solid for us the last three games.”
A couple of weeks back, the Wildcats had suffered a 50-23 loss at the hands of Middlesex League rival Watertown, but they have played very well ever since that game, winning three straight, perhaps using that tough loss as a springboard to bigger and better things.
“Sometimes, a loss like we experienced at Watertown serves as a reality check as to what we need to do better,” Robinson said. “Once we came back from a mini break following that loss, overall, I think our practices have been better, we have been more focused, and more aware of how high our ceiling is when we play a full game and work as a team.”
On Tuesday, Wilmington was defeated by Arlington, 32-30 in overtime to even the team’s record to 4-4.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night, when they host Burlington at Cushing Gymnasium, with a 7:00 pm start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.