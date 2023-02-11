MARBLEHEAD – On Sunday, the Cape Ann League Boys Swim-Dive League Championship Meet was held and the Wilmington/North Reading co-op team finished third out of six teams and had some strong individual and team performances.
On the day, the team had one first place, 3 second places, a pair of thirds and 3 fourth places as part of the team's 356 total points. Lynnfield easily won the meet with 635 points, followed by Triton Regional with 521.
While W/NR had nine individuals/relay teams combine for the top four spots, head coach Sue Hunter said that a lot of the team's points came from those who placed after the top four.
“A lot of points were scored by the seven through sixteenth place swimmers. Declan Savage had a huge swim in the 100-yard backstroke coming in fourth and a personal best. In fact that was a big event for the Wilmington swimmers as all four placed and scored,” said Hunter.
Wilmington senior Ethan Ryan (see related story) was the lone champion as he took home the 100-yard breaststroke title with a time of 1:04.54. He was also second in the 200-IM at 2:11.53, part of the second place 200-medley relay along with Spencer Bagtaz, Dat Tran and Jonathan Mangano with a time of 1:51.44 and then was with Ivan Deiko, Bagtaz and Dat Tran to finish third in the 400-freestyle relay at 3:55.11.
Bagtaz was also second in the 100-backstroke at 1:01.35 and fourth in the 50-free at 24.81. Savage, a freshman, was fourth in the 100-backstroke at 1:09.57, eighth in the 200-free at 2:33.47 and then was part of the 200-medley relay 'B' team along with Siddarth Karani, Aryan Patil and Vijay Cudia with a combined time of 2:26.54.
Dat Tran was also fourth in the 100-butterfly at 1:07.71 and seventh in the 100-breaststroke at 1:15.99. Mangano was part of the sixth place 200-free relay – along with Tyler Sheehan, Dylan Tran and Patil with a combined time of 1:58.06 – and then was seventh in the 50-free at 27.31 and 11th in the 100-free at 1:03.45. Deiko had a strong day as well with a third place in the 200-free at 2:11.94 and a fourth place in the 500-free at 6:03.33.
In the other individual events, Dylan Tran was 13th in the 200-free at 2:44.53 with Manty Banevicious 14th at 2:45.63; In the 200-IM, Karani was 11th at 3:18.52 and Cudia was 12th at 3:26.78;
In the 50-free, Sheehan was 9th at 27.66 and Patil was 17th at 30.45; In the 100-free, Sheehan was 9th at 1:02.85, followed by Dylan Tran, who was 15th at 1:07.60 and Banevicious, who was 16th at 1:08.69; In the 100-backstroke, Patil was 13th at 1:35.24 and Tripathi was 14th at 2:09.04 and finally in the breaststroke, Cudia was 15th at 1:36.28 with Karani 16th at 1:45.09.
Finally in the two relays, the 400-freestyle 'B' team of Dylan Tran, Sheehan, Moaid Said and Tripathi finished 8th at 5:29.07 and the 200-free 'B' team of Banevicious, Karani, Said and Tripathi finished 9th at 2:12.20.
GIRLS
Triton came away with the team championship title with 474 points which was slightly ahead of Wilmington/North Reading's 423. Lynnfield, Ipswich, Manchester-Essex and Hamilton-Wenham rounded out the scoring.
The W/NR team had one first place finisher, and then a pair of thirds and three fourth places, as well as a handful of others who also had strong performances and placed high.
The highest mark though belongs to North Reading High senior Maddie Koenig, who won the 50-freestyle at 26.51 seconds. In addition, she was third in the 100-backstroke at 1:04.98 and was part of the third place 400-freestyle relay with Lindsey Kane, Lauren Feffer and Ella Dong with a combined time of 4:13.37, and then the same four were fourth in the 200-medley relay at 2:07.21.
The two other fourth places came from Dong in the 200-IM at 2:48.30 and Feffer in the 50-free at 27.99. Taking fifth places included Lindsey Kane in both the 50-free (28.67) and 100-free (1:04.60), Priscilla Vo in the 200-IM (2:58.35), Feffer in the 500-free (6:41.90) and then the 200-free relay team of Cassie Tibbetts, Elise Higgins, Julia Kane and Gillian Kane with a time of 2:09.64.
There were plenty of other strong efforts coming from many other individuals. In the 200-freestyle, Cassie Tibbetts was 9th at 2:37.96, Rachel Reppucci was 11th at 2:46.18, Katherine Murphy was 15th at 2:52.23 and Emily Cronin was 16th at 2:53.48.
In the 200-IM, Gillian Kane added a 7th place at 3:01.18. In the 100-butterfly, Dong was 7th at 1:22.10 and Tibbetts was 8th at 1:32.00. In the 100-free, Gillian Kane was 7th at 1:06.70, Higgins was 10th at 1:13.91 and Julia Kane was 14th at 1:19.27. In the 200-backstroke, Reppucci was 8th at 1:24.18, Shae Fitzgerald was 9th at 1:26.40 and Alyssa Stack was 11th at 1:35.19. Finally, in the 100-breaststroke, Higgins was 10th at 1:35.55 and Murphy was 13th at 1:37.28.
Wrapping it up with three relays, the 200-medley 'B' team of Reppucci, Higgins, Vo and Gillian Kane were sixth at 2:26.11. The 200-free relay team of Murphy, Stack, Cronin and Vo were also sixth at 2:16.64 and finally the 400-free relay team of Julia Kane, Reppucci, Fitzgerald and Cronin were seventh at 5:22.21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.