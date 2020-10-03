Since there’s no high school football season this fall, the Town Crier has been publishing archive game stories of old WHS Football games, matching up the current week’s game. Below is the week three game from the September 26th, 2007 edition with the Wildcats defeated Lawrence.
For those who had to pay to get in, and to sit on those uncomfortable bleacher seats for nearly three hours, might have complained had they not witnessed what happened in front of their very own eyes and on their own home field turf. After all, how many times, if any, do you get to see a high school football player score seven touchdowns in a game, and rush for 375 yards?
What Wilmington High senior tailback Ernie Mello accomplished on Friday night is something that you would think you would see in a movie, a fairy tale or some out of sight milestone to be reached.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder carried the ball 42 times, scoring seven times, while rushing for nearly 400 yards all the while helping the Wilmington High Football team to improve to 3-0, in a wild back-and-forth, 47-33, ballgame that included 927 total yards of offense and 12 end zone celebrations.
Mello broke the longtime records set by Jack Bowen during the 1962 season when he scored five touchdowns and rushed for 326 yards in 50-24 victory against North Andover.
Wilmington ended the night with 527 total yards of offense including 475 on the ground. Mello had all but 100 of those, as Corey Groves was terrific when called upon getting 63 yards on 8 carries, and Steve Stewart added in three carries for 39 yards. Quarterback Kyle Moon was also solid on the night, completing 6-of-9 passes for 52 yards.
On the flip side of that, Lawrence really picked apart Wilmington’s defense combining for 400 total yards with 332 in the air and 68 on the ground.
But the story was Mello.
“I’ve watched Ernie since he was a member of the Pop Warner D team and we all knew that he was going to be a really good running back. He’s getting a lot of carries and I don’t even know how many he got tonight,” said coach Bob Almeida.
Well coach, he had over 40 ... 42 to be exact.
“That’s pretty damn good right there. That’s a lot of carries. How could he do that? I mean he’s pretty tough. No one can ever question Ernie’s toughness. And the offensive line kept buckling up and going back out there and getting it done again because we kept needing to score.”
Mello started the offensive night by scoring his first touchdown of the game on the team’s first possession. After Lawrence went three-and-out, the ‘Cats took over on its own 46. Mello took the ball six of the eight plays which included going 25 yards to his right and getting a terrific block from Mike Manganelli before dragged down at the 1 yard line. From there he polished off what he started going in for the 1-yard TD run. Steven Stewart’s kick was good and Wilmington had a 7-0 lead.
Lawrence came right back exploiting Wilmington’s weakness its pass defense. Lancers’ quarterback Ramon Heredia completed a 33-yard TD pass to Demetri Brown on third-and-ten making it 7-6 as the PAT kick failed.
Again Wilmington countered back. On the fifth play of the ensuing drive, Mello went up the gut for a 19-yard run which followed immediately with his 9-yard touchdown run. Stewart nailed the extra point and Wilmington led 14-6.
Both teams exchanged turnovers, and Lawrence followed with a long drive down to the Wildcat six yard line but turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass.
Wilmington followed with a three-and-out but managed to pin the Lancers down to its 31 yard line after a monsterous 56-yard punt by Evan Borseti. Yet the Lancers found a way to climb out of the hole stringing together a 8-play scoring drive. The first seven plays all were in the air with Heredia completing 5-of-6 passes for 63 yards before running in a 10-yard QB keeper call for his first score of the game. The conversion rush failed and the Wildcats had a 14-12 halftime lead.
While the first half had four scores, two from each team, the second half was completely off the charts. Consider what happened here. Wilmington started the third quarter off with an 8-play, 74-yard drive with Mello ending it with a 2-yard run. Don Melanson gave Wilmington the ball back one play later after he recovered a Lawrence fumble. Then Wilmington put together a 5-play scoring drive capped off by Mello’s 9-yard run making it 27-12 with 4:23 to go in the third quarter.
But on the very next play from scrimmage, Lawrence’s Devin Montanez took the handoff before stopping in his tracks and unloading a 67-yard halfback option pass to a absolutely wide open Brown putting the Lancers back in the game at 27-18 after the conversion attempt fell short.
Again Wilmington countered. This time they kept the ball on the ground for all but one of the 11 plays, including Mello scoring his third touchdown in a span of 12:03, this one coming on a 9-yard run to his left, and quarterback Kyle Moon’s conversion rush was good giving Wilmington a 35-18 lead.
Over the next 1:58, three more touchdowns were scored. It took two plays before Lawrence found the end zone again as Ruben Sosa scored on a two-yard carry up the middle which came after Chris Derian saved a touchdown by dragging down Montanez at the two yard line after his 59-yard screen pass reception. Sosa’s touchdown, and Brown’s catch on the two-point conversion made it a 35-26 score with less than nine minutes to go.
That short deficit lasted one play as Mello took the ball on the first play from scrimmage 51 yards up the middle for his sixth touchdown of the game, giving Wilmington a 41-26 lead as the conversion rush failed.
Then three plays later Lawrence answered as Heredia scored his second touchdown, this one on a 4-yard scamper which came after a 60-yard pass completion. Brown’s PAT kick was good and Lawrence cut the lead down to one possession at 41-33 with 7:59 remaining in the game.
Lawrence had scored three touchdowns on just seven scrimmage plays with 191 yards of offense. Wilmington, to that point of Heredia’s touchdown, had scored its three touchdowns on 25 plays from scrimmage and 202 total yards of offense.
Almeida was asked about the his team’s struggled defensively especially with the passing game. He elected to avoid the question.
“The offensive line was terrific and Ernie was really, really good and Evan Borseti blocked really well on his end,” said Almeida.
Now ahead by the one possession, Wilmington kept the ball on the ground all six plays of its next drive and Mello scored his seventh touchdown of the game and 14th in just three games, on a 27-yard run up the middle capping the game’s scoring out. Borseti came up with a huge interception on the Wildcat 31 yard line with less than four minutes left in the game to end any possibility of the Lancers finding the end zone again.
Almeida said he wasn’t surprised with the talent that Lawrence brought to Alumni Stadium.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” said Almeida. “We were very concerned with their quarterback, obviously he had a very good game throwing the ball. But we were actually more concerned with his running game. He’s a real good athlete. Actually you all saw it out there they have some really good athletes. They have a bunch of tall, fast kids that play very well.
“(Brown) was very hard to cover. Very hard. Honestly their offense was terrific tonight and they scored a lot of points.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.