BOSTON – The Wilmington High School Boys indoor track-and-field team easily ran past Stoneham, 76-24, last Thursday at the New Balance Facility to even their record to 1-1 on the young season.
The Wildcats won eight of the individual events and also both of the rely races to account for 50 of the team's points.
“Solid overall team win with 19 individuals scoring points. Both relay teams won which is a reflection of our team depth,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
Jonathan Magliozzi was the lone individual to come away with two first places as he was tops in the long jump at 18-8 and also in the 55-meter dash at 6.96 seconds. He was also part of the winning 4x200 relay team along with Noah Carriere, Aiden Burke and Matt Steinmetz, who came in at a combined time of 1:38.32.
“Jon Magliozzi is an explosive athlete who rose to the occasion in his events to lead the team,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “Noah Carriere also won the 600 to move to 2-0 on the season. Jon and Noah led the 4x200 team to victory with a season personal record. Both of them will have some tough matchups against Burlington and Melrose, but in their events they look very competitive for league all-stars.”
Carriere also won the 600 at 1:34.06 and then Steinmetz and Burke were second and third in the 300 at 40.62 and 41.13. Burke also added a third in the long jump at 17-2.50.
That four some of Magliozzi, Carriere, Burke and Steinmetz combined to score 25 of the team's points – just shy of 33 percent.
The other first places came from Hunter Sands in the 55-meter hurdles (9.46), Thomas Burns in the mile (5:08.41), Roman Moretti in the 1,000 (2:55.08), Dean Ciampa in the two-mile (11:02.04) and Sean Patrone in the high jump (5-6),
“Thomas Burns, Dean Ciampa, and Roman Moretti won the mile, two mile, and the 1,000 to lead our young but hard working distance crew,” said Kinney. “We have high expectations for them for the future and their dedication should pay off. Sean Patrone and Hunter Sands won the high jump and the hurdles and should be invaluable contributors moving forward.”
Finally, the 4x400 relay team of Tyler Nguyen, Nick Atwater, Nathan Cardin and Burns won with a collective time of 4:02.46.
Burns was also first in the mile at 5:08.41, while Nguyen and Atwater added third places in the 55-meter dash (7.19) and 600 (1:44.19), respectively.
That foursome of Nguyen, Atwater, Cardin and Burns combined to score 12 of the team's points.
The other second places came from Cooper Loisel in the 55-meter hurdles (10.25), David Dynan in the 600 (1:42.34), Gavin Dong in the mile (5:11.18), Vibush Sivakumar in the two-mile at 11:31.01 and Sands in the high jump clearing 5-4, and then third places were earned by Owen Mitchell in the 55-meter hurdles (10.44), Brayden Gorski in the mile (5:21.99), Michael Dynan in the 1,000 (3:09.20) and Jake Cronin in the two-mile (11:32.09).
“Vihbush Sivakumar, Matt Steinmetz, Cooper Loisel, Owen Mitchell and Hunter Sands grabbed second places in the two-mile, 300, hurdles, 600, and the high jump for some valuable team points,” said Kinney.
Now at 1-1, Kinney is hoping that the team can continue to take steps forward as the season progresses.
“We need to keep working going forward to rise to the occasion in the late season dual meets and in the invitationals. Team chemistry is great and we should be alright against Watertown next Friday. Burlington and Melrose are looking to be big challenges for us,” he said.
GIRLS
After ending in a rare tie against Wakefield in the team's season opener the week before, the Wilmington High School Girls' Indoor Track-and-Field team defeated Stoneham, 57-43, last Thursday at the New Balance Track Facility.
Wilmington had nine first place finishes led by junior Mollie Osgood, who continues to soar – literally. She won the 55-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 10.04 seconds, then she cleared five-feet to also win the high jump and she also “stepped out of her comfort zone” to take part in the winning 4x400 relay.
Another huge performance came from another junior as Kayla Flynn took home the long jump at 14-07.75, was second in the high jump and third in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.49.
“Kayla had a great night as she had a personal best in the long jump and qualified for the Rising Stars portion of the New Balance Nationals with a jump of 5-0 in the high jump,” said head coach Joe Patrone.
The other individual first places came from Ali Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.81), Mia Stryhalaleck in the mile with a personal best time of 6:26.12, Cate MacDonald in the 600 (1:58.22), Addy Hunt in the 1,000 at 3:22.81 and Mallory Brown in the two-mile at a personal best time of 13:18.65.
The final win came in the 4x400 relay as MacDonald, Brown, Osgood and Hunt finished at 4:36.99.
Rounding out the place finishers included seconds from Emily Grace in the 600 (1:58.67), Alexis Melvin in the 300 with a personal best time of 46.28 and third places from Molly MacDonald in the 300 at 46.46 and Ava Kennedy in the shot put throwing a personal best 25-05.50.
Wilmington will return to action with a meet against Watertown on Friday starting at 9 am, back at the New Balance Facility.
