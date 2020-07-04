WILMINGTON — Last June, Wilmington resident Jackson Gillis was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. When we did the story, it was mentioned that Gillis became the sixth resident in town to be affiliated with professional baseball, and after much research, and talking to a few town historians, we have realized that there's a pretty good and long list of people, perhaps as many as 16, who either played in minor leagues, played professionally overseas, had tryouts with pro clubs, played semi-pro and in one case pitched in the College World Series.
Here's a look at those 16 people — including Mike Alonardo, Earl Baldwin, Jason Bere, Bobby Butters, Lawrence Cushing, Peter Emery, Kevin Field, Rick Froton, Jackson Gillis, Frank Hadley, Tex Johnston, Ted Kambour, Matt McManus, Jimmy Melzar, Stephen Peterson and Jeff Williamson — and their careers in the game of baseball.
THE BIG THREE+ONE
If you know anything about WHS Sports History, the top names roll off your tongue. It's Mike Esposito and Jack Bowen in football, Winston Fairfield and Mike Lombard in basketball, Lisa Cutone-Bacon in tennis, Mary McNaughton and Matt Phillips in track and so on. When it comes to baseball, you would always hear about the Big-3 from the early 1960s: Kevin Field, Rick Froton and Jeff Williamson.
The three of them were part of two of the four greatest WHS Baseball teams in program history – the 1961 and '62 Lowell Suburban League Championship teams (WHS teams of 1977 and 1998 would be the other two clubs).
The 1962 team advanced to the state final as the Wildcats were defeated by Randolph on a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth off the bat of catcher Norman Tardiff, who earlier belted a bases clearing triple.
Field and Froton were seniors on that team and Williamson was a junior. Midway through that season, Williamson was diagnosed with mono and was not part of the team's successful state tournament ride, which included wins over Newburyport (5-0), Woburn (6-4) — who beat the 'Cats in the semi-finals the year before — and Cathedral (7-6).
Field was a three-year member of the baseball team at WHS. He earned the tournament wins over Newburyport and Cathedral. After graduating from WHS, he went on to have a fantastic career pitching at Northeastern University. During his senior year, he was undefeated until losing for the first time against Arizona State in the College World Series held in Omaha. Prior to that he picked up two wins over Boston College and single victories over Holy Cross, Providence and Tufts. He had two wins, including the second one against BC, at Fenway Park, which put the Huskies into the World Series.
After his playing days were over, he served as a longtime English Teacher at Burlington High.
Froton, meanwhile, still remains the top pitcher in the history of the program. He finished his career 23-3, including 8-2 record during his senior year, with two no-hitters. He became the first pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Joe Woods in 1940 and remains the only pitcher in program history to toss two no-hitters in the same season. In the home win no-hitter against Methuen, he struck out 11 batters.
Later in the season he had 14 strikeouts in a 10-3 win over Chelmsford. Then in the playoffs, he outdueled Woburn's Eddie Foley (who was 5-0 at the time) with a 6-4 victory, with 15 strikeouts, including the final five of the game. Froton also picked up the save against Cathedral, only to come back the next day and lose the heartbreaking game to Randolph.
Froton was then signed by the Red Sox and went on to pitch for the Wellsville Red Sox of the New York Penn League, Single-A Affiliate team. In 1963, he was 5-9 with a 4.19 ERA, including 92 strikeouts in 118 innings. In 1964, he was primarily used as a relief pitcher and finished 7-0 with a 4.24 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 68 innings. He played with Tony Conigliaro and George Scott, among many others. Froton then suffered some arm injuries and retired from the game.
The third pitcher on the '62 Wilmington team was Williamson. Besides baseball, he came within "a straw of winning the United States Junior Speed Skating Championship title," while he was also a part of the league champion WHS Football team. Before he got sick in that '62 season, he had several big regular season wins, including a ten-strikeout performance in a 14-1 win over Burlington, and a six-strikeout performance in a gritty, 3-2 win over Billerica.
He returned as the team's ace pitcher the following year. He went on to pitch four years at Springfield College before signing on with the Baltimore Orioles organization. From 1968-'70, he played his first two years at Level-A Miami and then split between A-AA in his final year. He combined for a 24-25 record and a 2.62 ERA in three minor league seasons. It seemed like he got lost in the shuffle within the organization, which was deep in pitching at that time.
During his minor league career, Williamson was teammates with Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, as well as other MLB players Doug DeCinces, Enos Cabell and Johnny Oates to name a few.
Williamson, along with Froton and Field, would be teammates again playing for Stelio's in the early 1980s of the Wilmington Adult Softball League, including Rick Cooke writing a feature story on the three longtime friends here in the TC in 1984.
The plus-one on that 1962 team was a freshman shortstop named Peter Emery. He played four years for the Wildcats — as well as being an outstanding hockey player in both high school and college — before moving on to play four years at Colby College in Maine. There he was a captain on the '68 team, batted .343 and was named to the All-Maine Collegiate team.
In 1970, he was signed to play with the Red Sox and was assigned to Class-A Greensville, North Carolina. Statistics on his pro days were not found.
Froton, Field and Emery are all part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
THE FORGOTTEN YEARS
According to the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame booklets, back in the 1930s to 1940, Wilmington had two outstanding pitchers, Joe Woods, who tossed that no-hitter in the 9-0 win over Tewksbury which included nine strikeouts, and then Frank Hadley. It said that Hadley pitched for the Washington Senators, but in doing research, all we could find was that he pitched in the Senators' minor league system. He pitched briefly in 1938, then after WW2, he returned to appear in four games for the Chattanooga Lookouts in 1945. In 1946, he had a terrific season, going 13-5 with a 2.45 ERA in Level-B ball.
Moving on to the early 1940s, Bobby (George) Butters first attended St. John's Prep before playing at WHS and graduating in 1942. He was signed by the Red Sox and then about 30 years later, returned to pro ball as a spring training instructor for the Cleveland Indians.
Later in that decade came arguably the most dominating and intimidating two-way players in program history, Tex Johnston. In 1948, he helped lead the team to a 10-4 record and as pitcher, he struck out 101 batters. Bob Goss followed with 42 and Harold Fuller had four. Besides pitching, Johnston was also a tremendous hitter, including a handful of people saying he hit some of the longest home runs they have ever witnessed. After he graduated, he had a tryout with the Red Sox, but blew his arm out.
Moving onto the early 1950s, Ted Kambour was a hard-throwing pitcher at WHS, including striking out 13 batters in a 12-0 win over Johnson High, which gave him over 50 K's on the season. He was teammates with the late Town Crier Sports Photographer Greg (Joe) Hakey.
After WHS, Kambour played at Amherst College and then went on to pitch for three years for the Yakima Bears, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. In 1958 he became one of the few pitchers to throw a perfect game, against Salem. He was a captain at Amherst and also served in the Peace Corps.
In 1955, Earl Baldwin was a standout pitcher at WHS, who played on some teams that weren't that successful. He was an outstanding athlete, who also played football, hockey and basketball. In his yearbook, his ambition was "to pitch a no-hitter against the Yankees." In 1956, he was signed by the Red Sox and dressed two games for the Lafayette Red Sox of the Midwest D League but didn't appear in any games.
In 1961, came one of the best pure hitters in WHS Baseball history, Jimmy Melzar. He was a shortstop, who was known for his towering home runs. He played some years of semi-pro with the Indians organization. From there, he played both baseball and fast pitch softball for years, an incredible accomplishment. In baseball, he played 13 years for the Chiefs of the Intercity League. He was inducted into the InterCity Baseball League's Hall of Fame in 2011. In softball, he was on the 'Gildarts' along with Jay Tighe, Dave and Jimmy Newhouse, among others, who once lost in the Class B State Championship game.
ANOTHER DUO
Wilmington High School's first official Athletic Director, Lawrence H. Cushing, grew up in Everett before moving to town. Before serving as the AD from 1949 to 1978, he played a lot of baseball. He was signed by the Red Sox and played in the Eastern League, which included pitching to Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Additionally, he played for the U.S. Navy Team including going up against Yogi Berra.
More recently, from 2011 to 2016, Steven Peterson, who grew graduated from St. John's Prep and has family ties here in town, appeared in 201 minor league games with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, going from Single-A to Triple-A. The southpaw finished his career with a 25-16 record with a 3.16 ERA.
THE FANTASTIC 90s
Before Peterson, came three other pitchers who all had success throughout the 1990s decade. Matt McManus, Class of 1992, was an outstanding pitcher for the Wildcats.
In 1991, he helped lead the team to the Division 2 Eastern Mass semi-finals, losing 9-6 to Stoneham. During the tournament run, he tossed a complete game 2-1 victory over East Boston in the second round, before throwing over 140 pitches in the loss to the Spartans.
From WHS, he moved on to a terrific career at Northeastern University. In his senior year, he was 6-4 with a 3.20 ERA, including throwing 70 innings. At the time he set the program's record for strikeout to walk ratio of 50-to-10. He finished his collegiate career with a 13-8 record, pitched at Fenway Park in the Beanpot and also pitched in the Division 2 NCAA Tournament.
In 1998, a year after graduating from NU, he continued his baseball career professionally in Haarlem, Holland, just outside of Amsterdam. He was a player/coach for an organization called DSS. During the time that this reporter interviewed (through AOL instant messenger) McManus in the middle of May, he was 1-3 with a 2.31 ERA. At that time, he was asked about the opportunity.
"Heck, (if I didn't leave the United States), I would be working at a job, fifty hours a week, getting up every morning at 6:30 and playing in the InterCity League. Instead, I'm getting up at 10:00 am, going to the gym, then going to the beach, then to the stadium and getting paid for it.
"Believe me, I'm very lucky to be where I am, and I understand this. This is probably the end of my baseball career. But, I'm very fortunate to have had an opportunity to see many parts of the United States, now Europe, all because of the game."
Today McManus, a WHS Hall of Famer, is the Vice President of Services for the TB-12 Company.
One of Matt's former high school teammates, Mike Alonardo, also had a terrific career. He was an outstanding shortstop/pitcher for the Wildcats, graduating in 1993. He went on to have a sensational career at UMass-Lowell. In 1998, he pitched 13 innings over two days as the River Hawks competed in the NCAA Division 2 College World Series. He was the winning pitcher against Queens College going six strong innings to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The next day while in the Riverhawks were in the loser's bracket, the team's pitching staff was real thin, so Alonardo took the ball again, but was defeated for the first time of the season by New Haven, 5-2. He finished that season breaking the school's strikeout record of 76 in a season.
During that season, Alonardo was being scouted by the Atlanta Braves. He went to a tryout in Vermont and he liked him, but had no roster spot in their system, so the scout Mike Fahey suggested that Alonardo go a different route and he did, joining the Greenville Mississippi Bluesmen of the AA Independent League based out of the Texas-Louisiana League. Among his highlights that season included a four-hit complete game shut out over the Abaline Prairie Dogs.
"There are so many good hitters (in this league)," he said to this reporter, also in May of '98. "I had a pretty good slider in college and that was my strikeout pitch. But here, you can't throw a slider – you have to have a change-up. If you make a mistake here, the ball would be over the fence."
During that one season, he was teammates with Matt Miller, who went on to a career in MLB. As for Alonardo, he ended the season with a 4-4 record and a 7.88 ERA. In 56 innings, he struck out 21 batters. Besides the stats, he also endured 15-hour bus rides, "sleazy hotels with cockroaches."
"I was getting paid to grab my glove and go to the ball park everyday," he said back in '98. "I was one of the lucky ones. Baseball is one of my favorite things to do and I was getting paid for it — it didn't matter where I stayed. I had so much fun."
A LIFE IN MLB
Like we said in the beginning, if you know WHS Sports History, you know that there's a handful of athletes who had fine careers at the professional level, including Esposito with the Atlanta Falcons, as well as Jason Bere in Major League Baseball. After he graduated from WHS in 1989, we all know the story that Jason was working at Uncle Mickey's Pizza in town and attending Middlesex Community College when he got drafted in the 36th round of the 1990 draft by the Chicago White Sox. Three years later, he was in the Majors, with a 12-5 record for the White Sox, while starting in the American League Championship Series against the eventual World Series Champion, Toronto Blue Jays. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that year.
The following year he was 12-2, led MLB in winning percentage among qualified starting pitchers, pitched in the All-Star Game and also finished 23rd in the AL MVP voting. After a tough year in 1995, he had some injury problems, pitching in just 11 games over the next two seasons. In 1998, during the same timeframe as the McManus and Alonardo interviews, Bere pitched one of his all-time best games at Fenway Park, in a 9-5 win over the Sox, going up against and defeating former two-time Cy Young Award winner Bret Saberhagen. After that win, Bere lowered his career ERA at Fenway to 2.20.
That win was huge for him at the time, as Bere entered that game with a 1-4 record, coming back from his elbow injury.
"I have felt better in other starts but the difference today of me going longer was I wasn't throwing as many pitches and not getting so deep in the count," he said to this reporter after the game. "I'm not down on who I used to be or what (pitches), I used to have. I'm continuing to battle and progress after each start and that's all I care about."
Bere was traded from Chicago to Cincinnati later that season and ended up also playing for Milwaukee, Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs. He finished his career with a 71-65 record and a 5.14 ERA. In 211 games, he tossed 1,111 innings and he struck out 920 batters.
After he retired, he worked in the Front Office of the Indians for a number of years, before being named the team's bullpen coach working under Terry Francona. This reporter caught up with him in 2015 at a game at Fenway, which at the time was his 26th season in pro ball.
“I’ve been able to form my own opinions because I’ve had 25 years in the game. I can reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly. I went through all of those experiences myself. I know when I played (former Major League pitcher) Jack McDowell was such a huge influence on me. He would challenge me a lot to be better and to be accountable.
“Now as I’m older, all of that makes sense, so do all of the things I was told by the many pitching coaches I went through in my career. I do realize that I’ve been in the game for 25 years, but for me I think that experience is just a tool to teach, to coach and to interact with the players the best way I can. I don’t know if it’s the right way, but I’m trying and working at it.”
COMING FULL CIRCLE
While at WHS, Jackson Gillis dominated hitters throughout his career. In his senior year, he reached 94 miles per hour on the gun. He registered a 4-3 record with a 2.93 ERA with 74 strikeouts in just 43 innings.
As a junior, he struck out 69 batters in 39 innings and sported a 2-4 record with a 3.04 ERA.
As a sophomore, he was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP, the Lowell Sun Player of the Year, a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, a first team selection to the Massachusetts and ESPN.com/Boston all-state teams after finishing 7-2 with an 0.86 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.
On June 8th of last year, Gillis was sitting in his dorm room at when he got a phone call telling him that he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 13th round, 403rd overall.
"I was talking to my advisor and he had told me that some teams were interested and we were waiting to hear what was going to happen," he said to this reporter. "Then everything happened really quickly."
Gillis remained with his Vanderbilt teammates the rest of the season, winning a Division 1 College World Series Championship title, before he made his decision to go pro. He signed with the Brewers and was assigned to their minor league complex and didn't compete in any games.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Minor League Baseball is cancelled for this season. Assuming Gillis is still part of the Brewers organization next year and his pro career gets underway, he will officially become the seventh pitcher – joining Hadley, Kambour, Williamson, Alonardo and Bere — who went through the WHS Baseball program and went on to pitch professionally in the United States. Gillis will also then become the 14th ballplayer who graduated from WHS and went on to an elite higher level of ball.
