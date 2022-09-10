WILMINGTON – All streaks have to come to an end at some point.
Last year, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team finished the season with an overall record of 7-8-5, which included going 1-1 in the new statewide tournament. The 'Cats knocked off South High Community School of Worcester, before losing to the eventual Division 2 state finalist, Silver Lake Regional. The 'Cats overall record ended a streak of ten straight years with a winning mark, including eight league titles during that stretch.
While the team did slip under the .500 mark, there were so many great highlights from the 2021 season. Then senior Audrey Curdo was named to the All-State team, the second straight year a Wildcat player has been honored by such an award, following Amber Flynn from the year before. Alyssa Granara was named to the Eastern Mass second team for the second straight year after she closed out her marvelous career with 44 goals and 10 assists, falling seven points away from breaking Hall of Famer Lindsay Bruno's all-time mark of 60.
Certainly there were a lot of highlights last year, and with that, ten seniors have graduated, leaving a lot of open spots for this year's team.
“We lost half of our team literally from last year,” said head coach Sue Hendee, now entering her 35th season at the helm with a record of 317-228-82. “We lost an entire field of players because we had three forwards, three midfielders and four defenders, so the only position that we have with a starter and a back-up who are solid are the two goalkeepers. Ashley (Mercier) was thrown into the fire last year and she did great. (Her back-up) Nicole (Morello) has really, really improved a lot over the summer so it's nice to have two good keepers. (In my opinion) you have to two good keepers because there's no guarantee that one won't get hurt.”
Mercier indeed played fantastic – especially for a sophomore and a first-year varsity keeper.
In front of her, Wilmington, on paper, should be pretty strong once again on the back line. Tri-captain Colleen Baldi returns to one of the center defensive back spots, while, others who are back with experience include another of the three captains Cameron Foresythe, as well as senior Kassidy Smith and junior Emily Grace.
Adding depth to the defense will be senior Erica Raimo, junior Lauryn Parr and two freshmen Lindsay Broussard and Maeve White.
In the midfield, the only returners are sisters, Jessica and Jill Collins, a senior and sophomore, respectively. In the mix for the other two spots will be junior Julia Archer, sophomore Allie Delgenio and freshmen Ali McElligott and Erin McCarthy.
The comes upfront. Last year, despite having Granara, Wilmington struggled to consistently score and ended up with five ties. This year's group returns senior Ella Wingate and juniors Alli Ganley and Molly MacDonald, who all logged a lot of time and who all showed glimpses of putting it all together offensively. They will be supported by seniors Anabelle Cook and Katrina Riekstins, sophomore Arianna Cook and freshman Cate MacDonald. Wingate and Ganley could also see time in the midfield, while Anabelle Cook could also drop back to defense at times.
“We are looking for more balance in our scoring, so we are hoping that a variety of players in different positions step up and score goals this year,” said Hendee. “We need to (improve on) making creative runs off the ball. It's hard making that adjustment to the varsity level. If you are coming in as someone who was fast down at the JV level, you can get away with running straight down the middle of the field. You can't at the varsity level because you'll be matched up. The players have to learn how to create better opportunities with runs off the ball and more lateral movement in attack to try to mix up the defense. If you run straight down the field, it's easy (to defend you). We're working on that stuff now, more lateral movement.”
Hendee was asked if she plans on changing formations.
“We change (formations) according to the game (we're in). If we're in a game where we are up a goal and we need to protect that lead, then we will play with two girls upfront and I'll drop a fifth defender back there and pack it in,” she answered.
Wilmington was slated to open the season on Wednesday against Reading with results not known as of presstime. As usual the 'Cats will open the season against three of the Middlesex League Liberty School teams with No. 18 ranked Winchester on Monday, and then Arlington next Wednesday. With so many holes to be filled, Hendee thinks it may take some time to get things going, but she is certainly optimistic with what she sees, knowing that a start to a new streak could very well happen this fall.
“I think our starting eleven will be pretty solid and from there we have twelve new people so it'll take some time,” she said. “They are all in great shape and all get along well. I think the freshmen are a strong, athletic group and there's a decent number of them. They just need to find their voice and find their confidence but there's a bunch of good, solid players. We're taking five with us on the varsity team.
“They are definitely hard working. They are definitely learning. I think we're going to take our lumps and learn. I purposely tried to balance my roster to build for the future. We have seven overall sophomores and I have three on varsity. Last year's freshmen class was really small.”
