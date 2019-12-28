WILMINGTON – A funny thing happens when you ask coaches about Emily Hill. Hill, a 2019 Wilmington High graduate and former star player for the Wildcats Girls Tennis team who has since moved on to stardom at the college level at Johnson & Wales University, is obviously a coach’s favorite.
And why wouldn’t she be? She is a supremely talented player who makes any coach’s job easier the moment she steps on the court. She is a coach’s dream in that regard. She is so outstanding in fact, that after an amazing season at both the high school and college level, she has been selected as the Wilmington Town Crier’s Female Athlete of the Year for 2019
But the funny thing that happens when you talk to coaches about Hill has nothing to do with her on court tennis exploits. The funny thing that happens is that when you ask them about Hill, the first thing they want to talk about is not her serve, or her backhand or her footwork. It is about what kind of person she is, and how much the like being around Emily the person, not Emily the tennis player.
Wilmington High coach Matt Hackett, who coached Hill for four years with the Wildcats and saw her help the program go from a one win team the year before she arrived to an 11-win tournament team in each of the last two seasons, was effusive in his praise of Hill.
“First of all, I have to thank her for what she did for our program,” Hackett said. “And more importantly, I got to know her very well. I enjoy tennis and I enjoy winning, but it is about the relationships that you build with people and she was just such a great person to be around. I got to know her in the classroom and on the tennis court and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to know her.”
Hill’s college coach at Johnson & Wales Devin Kitterick, the 2019 GNAC Coach of the Year, has not known Hill for nearly as long as Hackett, but he has known her long enough to know how lucky he is to have her as part of the Johnson & Wales program.
“Emily is one awesome kid,” Kitterick said. “She is quietly brilliant and she has a quick wit. She is just this calm, cool kid, but she just seems to be older and wiser than she is. I have known her for two years and I don’t think I have ever seen her have a bad day. She is always upbeat. That’s what allows her to do so well.”
TURNING THINGS AROUND
And then of course there is the matter of just what a great tennis player she is. There is simply no denying that. Hill played as the Wildcats No. 1 singles player all four years of her high school career, compiling 37 wins in her career and helping to turn the program around from four wins in her freshman year, to a school record 12 in her sophomore year and then 11 in each of the past two seasons, qualifying for the state tournament each of the last three seasons.
“I was just so proud of how the everyone on the team came together, especially during the harder times and the harder matches,” Hill said. “We all got along great and had a lot of fun together. It is no fun unless everyone is getting along and this team was able to do that.”
In reality, the Wildcats did much more than just get along. They made some history as well. Prior to Hill’s arrival, the Girls Tennis team had made only two tournament appearances in school history not qualified for the state tournament since 2009, but behind Hill as their No. 1 player, they qualified in 2017, and also picked up the first ever tournament win in school history when they beat North Andover in the first round.
After qualifying in each of the past two seasons, it is the first time in school history that the girls team has qualified three years in a row.
“It has been awesome to be part of and it definitely has not been just me, it was the entire team,” Hill said. “It has been great to start to get tennis noticed in this town and have people start paying attention to us and realize that we are a team full of really good tennis players, and hopefully and helps get other girls and boys too, out there hitting and starting to play.”
Hill was an outstanding player throughout her career at Wilmington High, but this past season she took her game to an entirely new level, going 11-5 on the season, including an 8-2 mark in the Middlesex League, winning 122 games and 22 sets overall, most of them coming against a brutal lineup of number one players in the Middlesex League.
“Experience definitely helped me,” Hill said. “My freshman year I was just kind of getting my feet wet in a tough league and every year I was able to learn a little bit more. I don’t really pay attention to numbers and wins, as much as I am concerned with how I play. I could win in straight sets, but if I felt I did not play well enough I would be disappointed.”
It is that never satisfied attitude that has helped make Hill the player she is today and it is an attitude that Hackett is glad that she maintained throughout her four-year career.
“She just has this incredible desire to get better,” Hackett said. “And she is willing to put in the work to get better. She is continuously working out and trying to improve different aspects of her game, or reading about the game. She has improved every year as a player and improved every year in terms wins and all along she was a tremendous role model. Her mentality and passion has rubbed off on others.
“Her impact on the program has been amazing. What she has meant to the program was far more than I every could have expected.”
Hill has continued to put the Wildcats on the map in more ways than one. Her most lasting impact of course has been in her helping to lead the Wildcats in their Middlesex League matches and leading them to three straight tournament berths. But this past season, for the second time in three years, Hill also qualified for the MIAA Individual Tournament and this time around Hill picked up a win in the tournament.
After earning the six seed in the tournament and earning a first round bye, both incredible marks of recognition in their own right, Hill went on to defeat her opponent from Dover Sherborn by a score of 6-0, 6-2 before finally being eliminated in the next round.
“That was just a great experience because I felt like I was representing our team and our town and what we have become,” Hill said. “I felt really proud to be there, especially with how high they ranked me, it made me very proud to represent Wilmington. Getting to the third round was amazing. Never in a million years did I think I would go so far.”
QUITE THE ROOKIE SEASON
Most often, when an athlete makes the transition from high school to college, there is a learning curve, and the athlete will struggle in their first year or so adjusting to the higher level of play. After all, the theory goes, everyone who has been recruited to play at the college level was the best or one of the best players on their team, so the competition should be tougher and success should be harder to come by.
That was not the case for Hill however, who took the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) by storm. Hill was a six-time GNAC rookie of the week recipient, during the season and at season’s end she was selected as the GNAC Rookie of the Year as well as being named to the All-GNAC first team after helping Johnson & Wales to a 13-2 overall record and a perfect 7-0 mark within the league.
Hill continued her outstanding play from high school, and in fact improved on it with an 11-2 overall singles record, including a 6-2 mark against conference foes while playing at number two singles as just a freshman. Additionally, she paired with sophomore teammate Kourtney Moore to compile a 12-1 mark in second doubles and 7-1 in GNAC play.
Kitterick obviously expected big things out of Hill when he recruited her, but even he was surprised by how quickly she took to the college game.
“Emily doesn’t blow you away athletically, but her control of her racquet and her ability to manipulate the ball are just incredible,” Kitterick said. “Her hand skills are just amazing and that’s what makes her such a great player. The competition level didn’t faze her at all. Honestly, I expected this out of her down the line but not this year. I knew she would be very good, but she has exceeded all expectations.”
In addition to her individual success, Hill helped lead the Wildcats (yes, JWU is also the Wildcats) to the finals of the GNAC Tournament before they were finally defeated by Eastern Nazarene College in a 5-4 thriller.
Like any player Hill had some doubts heading into her first season of college play, but thanks to a great group of teammates, she was able to quickly adjust.
“At first I was really surprised that I was placed at number two singles, and it was a little scary at first,” Hill said. “But I was able to get into the flow of things because everyone on the team was so supportive, I was able to fit right in. Going to the GNAC’s and getting to the finals was just amazing.”
As for the transition to the tougher competition at the college level, Hill felt like she was able to make the transition at least partially due to the tough competition she faced the previous four years in the Middlesex League.
“The competition was sort of the same as what I was facing in the Middlesex League,” Hill said. “I think if you are going to the college level after not facing that type of competition in high school it could have been a lot tougher, but for me it felt like almost a continuation of high school.”
As great as Hill and the Wildcats were this past season, even better days may lie ahead. Under Kitterick’s direction, JWU has advanced to the GNAC finals for the past five years and won two titles. With a young and talented squad returning next season, Kitterick will be looking for another trip to the finals.
“We should be very good going forward, and Emily will be a big part of that,” Kitterick said.
Hill is very excited to see what the next three years of her career bring for her and her Wildcats teammates. And she also hasn’t forgotten what it is like to be a team leader and captain like was at Wilmington High. She is hoping to bring that same type of care for her teammates to the college level.
“I am definitely excited for it,” Hill said. “We have a lot of good recruits coming in and a lot of good players coming back. With the new players, I just want to make them feel at home like everyone did for me. College is such a tough transition as it is, I want them to know they have someone they can rely on.”
A STRONG SUPPORTING CAST
Speaking of people to rely on, Hill has relied on many coaches for guidance over the years, but perhaps none more so that Hackett and now Kitterick. As effusive as the two coaches were in their praise of Hill, she spoke just as highly of them.
“Coach Hackett has been a great role model for me,” Hill said. “Every time I come off the court he was always so positive no matter how hard I was on myself. He also does such a great job of promoting tennis in town. He is always there for his players both on and off the court. He couldn’t be a better role model.
“I have a very good relationship with coach Kitterick. He has taught me a lot, but he is more like a brother or a friend than just a tennis coach. He and our assistant coach, Kerry Zeida have just been such great coaches for me. They made the transition to college so much easier and they are great to play for.”
If Hackett, Kitterick and others have supported her as coaches, there have been no bigger supporters than Emily’s parents Sandra and Rodman, who have helped make her tennis career what it is today.
“They are always encouraging me and are always there for me if I need anything,” Hill said. “Whether it was a ride or a new racquet or more lessons or anything, they were always ready to provide for me. I couldn’t ask for better parents. They are so supportive and loving and I am very grateful for them.”
