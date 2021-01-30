BYFIELD/WILMINGTON — The Governor’s Academy athletics mission statement, found on the school’s webpage, partly reads, “And they play in front of a community full of friends, parents, faculty, and staff who will always stand up and cheer for them.”
Well said, certainly, but the individual who crafted these words could never have known what was in store for organized athletics during most of 2020, and now into 2021, including a total lack of spectators and abbreviated, diluted campaigns.
As the Coronavirus pandemic rages on and continues to wreak havoc on athletic programs throughout Massachusetts and beyond, those participants fortunate enough to step on courts or skate across ice surfaces, press on in hopes of a brighter future.
“Our hope is to play at least a ten-game season,” said Jillian Fisher, an ice hockey defenseman with Governor’s Academy, which the students have affectionately dubbed Govs. “Right now, we’re just facing teams within the ISL (Independent School League). But there are a lot of factors that go into whether we play or not. We all get tested for the virus before each game and if a positive turns up, we are not able to play.”
“We test on Wednesdays and the hope is that everything works out and we’re able to play the same opponent twice that weekend, on Friday night and then again on Saturday morning,” said teammate Maura Fiorenza, 17, who along with Fisher and Alex Lavigne, make up a trio of Wilmington natives who currently skate for the Cardinals.
Governor’s Academy is a private boarding and day school located thirty-miles north of Boston, nestled on more than 400 acres in Byfield, which is a village of Newbury. The school was established in 1763 by Governor William Dummer and draws students from throughout the world.
Athletically, Governor’s Academy competes within the 16-team ISL and is a member of the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC). The Cardinals participate in 18 sports, including highly successful boy’s and girl’s hockey programs.
“We’ve had a number of really talented athletes play for us here at Governors Academy,” said Athletic Director and girl’s ice hockey coach Claudia Barcomb, who won a national championship in 1999 as a captain with Harvard. “Former Olympian Alex Carpenter was here about ten years ago and BC’s Kate Leary is a Governor’s alum. We have a beautiful campus and our programs, both academic and athletic, are topnotch.”
Ice hockey was one of the primary reasons behind Fiorenza’s decision to enroll with Governor’s Academy.
“I played a lot of hockey growing up and many of my friends were going to prep schools,” said the junior defenseman, who got her start with Wilmington Youth Hockey and later moved on to the North Shore Vipers. “I heard a lot of good things about Govs and Coach Barcomb helped me make the decision. I spoke with her and my advisor a great deal which was helpful.”
“We have a video of Maura playing hockey on our website that Governor’s issued,” said Barcomb. “Maura is the highlight of that film. She is so eager and a joy to coach. She’s like a sponge and wants to absorb as much as she can. I know she’s thinking about college and I have no doubt she’ll do her homework and choose the school that has the right fit, both academically and athletically.”
Jillian Fisher, who would be considered a late bloomer because she didn’t start skating until she was eight, took an interesting detour before reaching Governor’s Academy. The three-sport athlete, who also participates in varsity soccer and track, actually repeated her freshman year and is currently an eighteen-year-old junior.
“During my first freshman year, I attended school at Austin Prep and later repeated as a freshman at Govs,” said Fisher, who was part of the AP squad that finished the 2019-20 regular season with a perfect 23-0 mark but fell short in the states. “It was definitely harder, entering a school with an accelerated curriculum but I always wanted to attend a boarding school and sports-wise, it was a better fit for me.”
“Jillian is a tough, solid defenseman,” said Barcomb, who acknowledged the ironic coincidence that all three of her Wilmington-based athletes are blue-liners. “She’s a vocal leader and is not afraid to share her knowledge with the other kids. Her confidence is unmatched and she handles constructive criticism, using it as an opportunity to build and improve.”
Along with ice hockey, Fisher competes for the Cardinals’ track team, specializing in the 100 and 200-meter sprints. But her number one is soccer and she is headstrong about playing in the college ranks. Barcomb suspects Fisher will find success in this respect, describing her as “very, very fast.”
Alex Lavigne, 14, has a bright future ahead with Governor’s Academy. Recruited by Barcomb last year and entering the school this past fall, this freshman promises to play an important defensive role.
“We played Nobles yesterday and they’re one of the best teams in the league,” said Lavigne, who sharpened her skills with Wilmington Youth Hockey before moving up to the Wizards and later, the Islanders. “We rolled six defensemen and I was one of them so I got plenty of ice time. Both the girls from Wilmington, Maura and Jill, have been mentors to me. And Coach Claudia has worked with me one-on-one and I’m noticing the improvement. We are a great hockey family.”
“Alex is a tough defenseman and seldom lets anyone skate past her,” said Barcomb. “She has good hands and can shoot the puck.”
While many hockey programs in Greater Boston have already played several games, Governor’s Academy is late to the party, due to a number of delays and league-related restrictions. But Barcomb, in the midst of a rebuilding phase, is pleased with the hockey she has seen thus far and like her players, glad to back on the ice.
“On Wednesday, when I told the girls that our first contest would be with Nobles, arguably the best team in New England, they had a ‘can’t wait’ attitude,” she recalled. “Bring it on, they said. We’ll play Nobles every day of the week! It was a fun game to play and even in a loss, the kids had a blast. Like every athlete going through this pandemic, they just want to play and return some form of normalcy to their lives.”
