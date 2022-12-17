WILMINGTON – A year ago, the Wilmington High School Boys Indoor Track-and-Field team was in the rebuilding stage. By the end of the season, the team finished 2-3 and had some strong performances at the league and state meets, led by Jeandre Abel, who is now off and running at a Division 1 collegiate program over at UMass-Lowell.
Despite losing Abel and a handful of other scorers, this year's team brings back a lot of experience, and seems to have some depth in a handful of events.
“We have a solid core of thirteen seniors this year who have fostered a team culture of discipline and commitment,” said head coach Mike Kinney, now in his 12th season. “We lost some excellent athletes to graduation, but we have a large group of underclassmen who have been put exceptional effort in thus far.
“We have some very tough competition in our league but we should be able to do well. With a positive attitude and a strong work ethic, we are looking to peak for the post-season meets and build the program for the future.”
Two of the more versatile members on the team are also two of the three captains in Jon Magliozzi and Noah Carriere. They, along with distance runner and tri-captain Roman Moretti, will be looked upon to lead the team on and off the track.
“Jon Magliozzi and Noah Carriere have put in a lot of work in the off-season and are ready to go. Noah had a successful cross-country season and should do very well in the 600, long jump and 4x400. Jon is explosive and should do very well in the dash, long jump, and the 4x200,” said Kinney.
Moretti will lead what could eventually become a strong and deep distance crew.
“The distance crew is fairly young besides Moretti, (Brayden) Gorski, and (Christian) Niceforo and have been putting a lot of mileage under the leadership of new assistant coach Brian Sheppard,” said Kinney. “The young distance runners are making steady and significant progress which should pay off in the future. Dean Ciampa and Thomas Burns will lead us in those categories along with Moretti. The star young distance runners are Gavin Dong, Jake Cronin, David Dynan, Vibhush Sivakumar, Dylan Grace, and Mike Dynan. Owen Mitchell is a smart and versatile athlete who should help us in the hurdles and mid-distance.”
“Matt Steinmetz, Aidan Burke, Nick Atwater and Tyler Nguyen will be relied upon to score points in the 300 and the 600 and be key contributors in the relays,” said Kinney.
Junior Jon Foresyth will be a sprinter and sophomore Cameron Jenks also returns as a middle-distance runner.
In some of the other events, Kinney said that, “Sean Patrone is looking very strong in the high jump. Hunter Sands and Cooper Loisel should do well in the hurdles.
In the shot put, senior veterans Lucas Gorham, Braden Huddleston, and Liam Lydon have made significant progress under leadership of assistant coach Don Wilson. They should surprise a few people this winter and spring.”
Wilmington will once again compete out of the Middlesex League Freedom Division along with Wakefield, Stoneham, Watertown, Melrose and Burlington. The season kicks off this Thursday against Wakefield at the new gorgeous New Balance Facility in Brighton beginning at 4:30 pm.
