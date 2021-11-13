KINGSTON – On a cold Saturday night, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team had to wait around 40 minutes for the start of its state tournament game, after the game played before them, went into double-overtime.
When the 'Cats finally took the field against No. 4 seed Silver Lake Regional, they suddenly felt a burst of heat – that was the heat of the fast and furious attack of the red-hot Lakers team that netted two early goals and cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wilmington in a first round game of the inaugural Division 3 statewide tournament.
Wilmington ended its season with a 7-8-5 overall record, which included a 6-0 thumping over South High Community of Worcester in a preliminary round playoff game played two nights before at home. Silver Lake (11-4-4) advanced and were scheduled to face No. 13 seed Agawam on Wednesday.
“As a fourth seed, we knew that they were going to be strong,” said Wilmington High head coach Sue Hendee. “We saw some video of them and knew that they could hit the ball from all over the field. I was surprised by their speed. We knew that they had good size, but their strong and quick. They've got it all, they've got skill, size, speed.
“They were able to (find space). They worked together as a team and I think we came out a little bit nervous and a little bit flat (and we were down 2-0).”
Silver Lake scored in the fourth minute and then in the ninth minutes to take the 2-0 lead and force Hendee to call a timeout. That helped as the 'Cats settled their nerves and started to play their game and did a much better job of holding back the Lakers offense.
Wilmington didn't get a legitimate shot on net until the opening minutes of the second half on a low shot taken by Alyssa Granara.
Then later in the half, after Silver Lake made it 3-0, Olivia Spizuoco had the best chance to score when her shot went off the right hand of the keeper, Emma Hudson, and out of bounds resulting in a corner kick, but nothing transpired from there.
Senior Kaitlyn Maguire had a terrific game, shutting down a number of potential offensive threats by the Lakers.
SOUTH HIGH WIN
Last Thursday, the Wildcats defeated the No. 36 seed South High Community of Worcester, 6-0. Alyssa Granara paced the offense with two goals, while single tallies came from Jess Collins, Jenna Moore, Chloe McCauley and Alissa Ganley. Kaitlyn Maguire picked up two assists, and McCauley and Kali Almeida had one each.
“(South High) had good athletic ability and they had some players with good speed. Just not enough around their better players to really take advantage,” said Hendee. “We played well. In the second half, they focused on playing possession and they did a nice job with that.”
END OF THE LINE
The loss to Silver Lake ended a successful season for the 'Cats, a team that started the season out without a win over its first seven games (0-3-4) only to finish with a 7-5-1 mark the rest of the way.
“I was really proud with how the girls never gave up all season long because we didn't start out on the best note,” said Hendee. “It's easy for a team to fall apart and they showed a lot of composure and a lot of will. I think we deserved to make the tournament.
“There is something to be said about the strength of schedule because the first team we played (South High Community) would have been a higher seed under the old placement system.”
The loss also ended the careers of ten seniors including tri-captains Amanda Broussard, Audrey Curdo and Alyssa Granara, along with Kali Almeida, Sofia Barletta, Kaitlyn Maguire, Jenna Moore, Madison Mulas, Quinn Proulx and Olivia Spizuoco.
“A lot of them have been with me for a few years now, so we wanted to end the game with all of the seniors on the field,” said Hendee after the Silver Lake loss. “That's a big group to lose so it's going to be a challenge to replace them. We have ten of them and the good thing about that is there's four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards, so I could play them all (in their positions).”
Granara finished her career with 44 goals and 10 assists, falling seven points shy of breaking the program's all-time scoring mark of 60 points, held by Hall of Famer Lindsay Bruno.
