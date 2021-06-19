BURLINGTON – When Jeandre Abel was in the eighth grade, he played football. When the season ended, his mother told him that he could no longer play the game because of the possibility of serious physical injuries.
“My options were limited,” he said with a big laugh.
So he turned to track-and-field.
Last Thursday afternoon, Abel became the first individual from the Wilmington High School boys track team to capture a Middlesex League championship title in a non-running/relay event since Wilmington moved into the league in the Fall of 2011.
He follows Steve Layon (discus), Eli Jennings (twice in the shot put), Pat Barry (javelin) and the 4x100 relay team as the lone league champions.
Abel captured the 100-meter title with a time of 11.43 seconds, while he was also the anchor leg of the second place 4x100 relay team and also placed tenth in the high jump.
“Jeandre has had a nagging injury throughout the entire indoor season and all outdoors,” said Wilmington boys track coach Mike Kinney. “He's been a little reluctant to go one hundred percent but I think he proved to himself (on Thursday) that he's one of the elite sprinters in the state.
“He's a junior and he's trying to get ready for college, so I think getting a big win like this, a lot of college coaches will like that. He had to run the preliminary heat, then the finals, so in that event, it's usually the high profiled sprinters. He got an awesome jump out of the blocks. Looking at the pictures and videos, he just had an awesome start.”
Things immediately clicked for Abel in the preliminary heat – well they started to click once the gun went off.
“In the first 100-meter trial, I was really getting stressed out. I don't even know why because I knew that I was faster than most of the people. I knew that there was one kid who was faster than me,” he remarked. “ was so stressed out and I get stressed out before races. I talked to a couple of friends and I was able to calm myself down – it was kind of a combination of calming down and getting all stressed again.”
He eventually did settle down.
“Once I got to the blocks, I just tried to not think about it, so I was able to calm myself down and I felt very comfortable. I had a good block start and I won my heat at 11.57 (seconds). I felt like I could have run faster because basically I was running against myself. So when I saw (Reading's Michael Harden) was in front of me, as I was in second and he was in first, he ended up with 11.53 (second time), I knew that I could beat him if he was going to be in my heat,” he said.
And that's exactly what the doctor ordered – a win.
“In the finals, (Harden) was lane four and I was lane five, and I was getting to the blocks and a bunch of thoughts were just rushing through my head – just a bunch of things,” he admitted. “Sometimes I think a lot and really overthink, but (in the blocks) the last thought I had was 'I don't want to lose'. I got into the blocks and felt calm again and I had a really good block start, which never happens for me. I usually start in last and end in first. I was in first place for over half of the race, which is really rare for me, so I had a really good (performance).”
He did, including chopping his time down to 11.43 seconds, beating Harden, who finished at 11.46 seconds, while also beating the other 22 competitors.
“I didn't really process it until I got home because it was just surreal. I always felt like I was good at track, but (winning) just felt so surreal. When you are good at something, you want to go far with it, but you don't actually expect to, I guess so when you do, it's like 'wow this is happening'. That was nice,” he said, while noting he has an older sister Aaliyah, a senior, who was a sprinter on the girls team two years ago, and now will go on to Tufts University.
This upcoming weekend, Abel wants to continue that success at the newly aligned Division 2 North sectional meet, which begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.
“I want to get first. I find that I try to get first more than I try to improve my time. It's just a mindset for something,” he said.
No matter if he takes first or last this upcoming weekend, Jeandre made history this past Thursday with his first place finish and he knows that he can't thank his mother for being a big reason for the success.
