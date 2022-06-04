WILMINGTON – Sunday morning, Joey Dynan and his teammates already knew it was going to be a special day. Before taking on North Middlesex Regional in the championship game of the 19th Annual Dick Scanlon Memorial Tournament in a must-win game to qualify for the upcoming Division 3 state tournament, an incredible act of kindness helped steer the senior captain to a memorable performance.
Dynan and 11 other members of the baseball team first met for breakfast at the Country Chef establishment here in town.
“The team and I want to say thank you to the two customers who paid for our team's breakfast bill today at The Country Chef Restaurant in Wilmington,” wrote Dynan on the Wilmington Community Page on Facebook. “That was so kind and we are very appreciative! You were gone before we could learn who you were. We tried to leave money for your next breakfast but unfortunately the restaurant could not accept it. We also wanted to thank our servers at the Country Chef for your warm welcome to our group of twelve baseball players and for the many people there who wished us good luck on our big game today. We are proud to be members of this kind town. Hopefully we'll get Wilmington a win today.”
That they did.
Dynan, who besides one or two off days, has been nothing short of excellent for the Wildcats this season as the team's No. 1 pitcher. The right-hander, who at times this season struggled with control and command, was in complete command in Sunday's outing. He went into the seventh inning before being relieved, and on the day, he gave up one earned run on three hits, while walking three and striking out 12, as the 'Cats easily rolled past the Patriots, 7-1, to even the team's record out to 10-10 and qualify for this week's state tournament.
"This (win) is so huge and we're all so pumped (to get into the state tournament). We knew coming in here that if we lost, most likely our season would be over as it didn't look like we would be in the top 32 teams. We wanted ten wins at the start of the season and we got it on the very last game," said Dynan.
Besides a little trouble in the second inning, and then allowing the first two runners to reach base in the top of the seventh, Dynan was in complete control of this game. Three of the first four outs he recorded came by strikeout, and also he also punched out the final batter of the second inning to get out of a first and third situation. From there he retired nine-of-the-next-ten batters, only giving up a short squibber infield hit to lead off the sixth but followed that up with three straight strikeouts.
"He is throwing harder than year, and today his fastball command was one hundred percent better that what it's been lately," said coach Connor Zaya. "He also mixes in his off-speed stuff very well. He just gets the outs he needs. Joey is leaps and bounds better than he was last year and he had a great year for us. This year he knew it was his senior season and he's just a leader. Whether he performs well or not, he leads. He always performs well. He strikes guys out left and right. He had 14 strikeouts against Watertown, a game we lost and he doesn't lose his head. He comes back and knows what he has to do and knows that the guys here are going to back him up.
"For Joey to get two wins this week for us is just massive. That just shows how much of a leader he is. I can't say enough great things about him on and off the field. He was ready to go today. I could say a million great things about him off the field and maybe even more on the field. The guy just steps up. He wasn't supposed to pitch for us last week against Dracut and said 'I know we need this win' and he stepped up."
After the two batters reached in the seventh, Dynan was pulled and freshman Jaret Balter finished it off and the 'Cats came away with the 7-1 win.
"We always had a positive mentality (that we could get ten wins and qualify)," said Dynan. "We knew we had to take it one game at a time and really one inning at a time. We thought all along that we could get into the tournament. We just had to get the ten wins."
Before and during the season, the Wildcats endured a number of obstacles, and now that the regular season has ended, it seems like the team has persevered throughout those adversities.
"There was a lot that we didn't know that was going to happen. Just going into games, we really didn't know who was going to throw. We have plenty of arms, but with short depth of a roster with just thirteen guys (there was a lot of uncertainty each game). The coaches did a great job of moving us around," said Dynan.
After Sunday's win, Dynan is now 3-4 on the season with two no decisions. He's thrown four games now with double digit strikeouts, including 14 against Watertown, 12 each against Dracut and North Middlesex and then 11 vs Lexington.
"It's been a pretty good season (for me as a pitcher). The walks have been a big thing, but besides my walks (being high), I knew that my teammates had my back so if I put the ball on bats, they could make the plays behind me," said Dynan.
With the state tournament pairings to be announced on Wednesday, it appears as if the 'Cats will play on Friday. Dynan would be eligible to pitch with four days of rest, but none of that has been discussed yet. Perhaps the team can just think about getting another delicious breakfast which helps fuel them to their 11th win of the season.
"We have some great community members here in Wilmington. We were all at breakfast and they heard that we had a game today and said that they liked seeing kids doing things together," said Dynan after the conclusion of the game. "They wanted to support us. (The staff) didn't even tell us until afterwards. We were very appreciative of them paying for (the entire team's) breakfast."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.