WESTON – The successful spring season for the Wilmington High School boys' track-and-field team continued this past weekend, at the Division 2 North Sectional Championship Meet held over two days, Friday and Sunday at Weston High School.
As a team, Wilmington finished seventh with 49 total points and trailed Amesbury, Wakefield, Burlington, North Reading, Newburyport and Tewksbury. A total of 27 teams scored at least one point.
“It's been a good year. This meet here we outperformed on some things and then we underperformed on other events. We will probably have to rebuild a little bit next year especially in the distance events,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “We need to focus on trying to build up the youth program, but we're definitely going to miss this senior group.”
The top performance in the meet belonged to seniors Sean Riley and Isaac Avila, who was second in the 800 with a time of 1:58.11. Avila placed second in the javelin throwing 154-10 and sixth in the long jump (20-10).
A handful of other members of the team came home with medals (top eight in each event). Jeandre Abel was third in the 100-meters with a time of 11.49 seconds.
Senior Sam Juergens finished third out of ten competitors in the pentathlon series, which is five events with a half hour break between each one. He compiled 2,610 points which included winning the high jump at 5-8, taking fourth in both the 110-meter hurdles (18.01) and long jump (19-1), while taking fifth in the 1,500-meter run at 5:09.88 and was sixth in the shot put, throwing 29-1.
On Sunday he came back to finish 11th in the triple jump (40-00.75) and 15th again in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.84.
Nehemiah Camara continues his torrid progression, finishing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.47 seconds.
“He's getting better and better as the season has progressed,” said assistant coach Joe Patrone. “In the first meet, he finished behind Sam Juergens and then all of a sudden he just established himself. In one of the pictures we had of him from an earlier dual meet, he was getting his butt kicked so we were like 'what's going on'? The next couple days in practice, we worked on switching his feet in the blocks to be more explosive and then he hit the first hurdle and it all changed from there.”
Added Kinney, “He's got really good speed and he's really athletic. He played football and missed the whole indoor season so it took him a while to pick it up.”
Aiden McGrath was fifth in the 400 at 52.85, Pat O'Mahony was seventh in the 800 at 2:01.34 and Owen Surette was also seventh but in the mile at 4:37.60, and in addition he was tenth in the javelin throwing 133-05. O'Mahony then joined Sean Lydon, Surette and Riley to take fifth in the 4x800 relay race with a combined time of 8:34.15.
Also the 4x100 relay team of Avila, Willie Stuart, Camara and Abel were 8th at 45.74 seconds. Stuart was also 10th in the triple jump at 40-01.50 and joined John Ware, Evan Shackelford and McGrath to take 13th in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:44.89. Ware was also 9th in the javelin at 133-09 and 13th in the 400-meter hurdles at 63.34 seconds, and Lydon was also 13th in the mile at 4:40.37.
Rounding out the performances included Chris Wong, who was 12th in the 110-meter hurdles (17.43) and 14th in the 400-meter hurdles (64.06), while Colton Sullivan was a very busy man taking 10th in the pole vault (9-6), 27th in the 100 (12.17) and 28th in the 200 (25.42) and then Nate Rebinskas was 31st in the 200 at 25.61.
This weekend will be the All-State Meet to be held at Norwell High School on Thursday and Saturday. Avila is seeded 12th in the javelin, Riley 13th in the 800 and Abel 30th in the 100 and Juergens will be back competing in the pentathlon.
