WILMINGTON – Last year was a strange but really good season for the Wilmington High School girls' indoor track-and-field team.
The Wildcats were a big surprise in the regular season, finishing 4-1, but took a step backwards with a lackluster performance at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, before rebounding with a strong performance at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
If that was a little strange, try this Fall-2 season for size. Technically an indoor season, the 'Cats will compete outdoors starting with Saturday's league opener at Burlington High, 1 pm.
“As everyone else has been saying with every sport, at least we've got something,” said head coach Brian Schell. “I'm glad that the kids are able to have some kind of season. It's unique and it's something cool, so under these circumstances to have indoor events outside, I think it's pretty neat.”
Schell said that despite running outdoors, the indoor events will remain, so no pole vault/javelin and long jump, but there will be high jump and shot put.
While those events remain the same, the team's overall numbers are not – Wilmington's typical number of athletes has been just about cut in half.
“We have a very small team with 21 kids,” said Schell. “Normally we average around 35 kids, so we're definitely short on kids but every team in the Middlesex League is in the same boat. I know Burlington usually has 90 kids and they have 40.
“I think between COVID-19 and other sports going on at the same time, teams aren't getting the regular numbers.”
Of the 21 members on this year's team, only two are seniors, while there's also just two sophomores. The rest of the team consists of eight juniors and nine freshmen.
“We have a good young team,” Schell said. “Half of the team is made up of the younger kids. In terms of what I see and what I like, I feel that we have some talent here, especially with a strong freshmen class. They look very strong and I think I have nine of them. We have a strong freshmen class and as strong junior class.”
The captain of the team is Katie McLaughlin, a veteran three-seasoned runner, who has improved quite a bit over the years. Last year she finished 21st in the league in the 1,000 meters (3:30.36) and was also 14th in the long jump at 14-07.50. She was also a part of the 4x800 relay team along with holdover Maggie Bourgeois, the other senior. That relay team enjoyed a fourth place finish at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, missing out on advancing to the All-State Meet by one place.
“We have just two seniors with Katie (McLaughlin) being a captain. She will be more of a middle distance runner, predominately in the 1,000 meters for us. She might run the 600 a few times depending on how meets go,” said Schell.
The other senior is Bourgeois, who besides the relay team, was also a 600-meter runner last year finishing 18th at the league meet at 1:50.63.
The Wildcats have two talented juniors with Kaitlyn Doherty and Amanda Broussard. Doherty really came out of nowhere last year was superb in multiple events. At the ML Meet, she was 8th in the 55-meter dash (7.68), 9th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.61) and jumped 14-11 in the long jump. She carried that success over to the D4 Meet finishing fourth in the dash, missing out on advancing to the All-States by a hundredth of a second, while she was 17th in the long jump. She also joined Broussard and Madison Mulas as part of the ninth place 4x200 relay team.
“In the shorter events, we have Kaitlyn Doherty returning in the dash and the hurdles. She'll be doing the long jump as well so she has that versatility. She's a strong all-around athlete,” said the coach.
Broussard, a real strong soccer player as well, fought off some injuries last indoor track season, and was still ninth in the 300 (43.45) at the Eastern Masss Meet.
“Amanda will be back in the 300. She's a strong runner and she had the second fastest time in the (Middlesex League) Freedom Division last year and was a league all-star. She's going to be our top sprinter with the 300 and she'll also do either the 4x200 (relay) or 4x400 (relay),” said Schell.
The other returners include distance runners Shea Cushing and Olivia Erler, as well as sprinter Angie Zayouskaya (47.51 in the 300). Cushing was 19th in the mile at last year's ML Meet and Erler finished 25th in the two-mile at the Class D Meet.
“In the distance events, Shea (Cushing) and Olivia (Erler) are both returning and they are both low thirteen minute two-milers and Olivia did break thirteen minutes. She is coming off a strong cross-country season,” said Schell.
Mulas (sprints), Celia Kulis (sprints/jumps) and Isabelle Puccio (throws) are the other juniors, while the two sophomores include distance runner Mallory Brown and Kayla Flynn, who will compete in the sprints and jumping events.
The freshmen group consists of middle-distance/distance runners Hannah Bryson, Ellianna Chronopoulos, Emily Doherty, Sofia Pitzen, Neda Stoeva and Mia Stryhalaleck, with sprinters Emily Grace and Molly MacDonald.
“For the newer kids, we have some strong freshmen like Molly MacDonald and Emily Grace, who both look solid in sprinting. Distance wise, we have some girls who were with us from the cross-country season so Hannah (Bryson), Ellianna, Sofia and Mia are in that group and are looking strong.
“The darkhorses would be Mallory and another sophomore Kayla Flynn. She has stepped up big time with the high jump. She did a few of those MSTCA meets and she was consistent with her attempts and cleared 4-10, which technically would have qualified her for the state meet.”
Wilmington will have five meets this season, starting on the road with Burlington this Saturday and Wakefield on the 27th before coming home for three straight with Melrose, Watertown and Stoneham.
“As a team we are starting off with a goal of using this season more or less like an off-season to get ready for spring track and then go from there. The girls really want to beat Burlington (in the opener) so if things go well or not go well, then we'll readjust our goals from there,” said Schell.
