WILMINGTON — With Saturday's game with Matignon being postponed, the Wilmington High hockey team was hoping an extra day's rest would give it the edge it needed to take a point or two against Middlesex League Liberty rival, Woburn.
The Wildcats stayed close for two periods, trailing just 2-1, going into the third, before the Tanners scored two goals in the first three minutes, and four for the period as they prevailed, 6-3, Sunday night at Bentley University's Coach DeFelice Ice Rink.
Woburn took a 2-0 lead, late in the second period, but it took only 31 seconds for the Wildcats to get that one back. It was 2-1 after a two periods, but matching minor-misconduct penalties after the horn sent Wilmington's top defenseman to the penalty box for the majority of the third period.
It may have happened anyway, but the Tanners scored twice in the first three minutes of the third to take a 4-1 lead, and completely change the complexion of the game.
It was 5-1 when the Wildcats came up with two quick goals of their own, making it 5-3 with 4:32 left, but they would get no closer in the 6-3 final.
"It was a good game," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "I thought we missed way too many chances. I thought Wilmington played hard and made us miss some of those chances. It was a pretty even game."
"We played two good periods, only 2-1 going into the third," said Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon. "I thought we fell apart in the third period, with a lot of undisciplined penalties that really hurt us. Against a good skating team like that, you can't put them on the power play."
The power play issues for the Wildcats actually began in the first period. Play was even on both sides until the Tanners went on their first power play. Jack McEleney won the puck to Jackson Powers, behind the net, and Powers passed out front to Derek Santullo, who finished from low in the slot for a 1-0 lead at 10:54, a little over a minute into the power play.
Both teams had chances, early on in the second period, but Woburn goalie Jeremy Barreto came up with a nice left pad save on Nathan Alberti, and Wildcat net-minder Justin Finnegan stoned Jack Lee.
Each team took a penalty during the first half of the second period, providing scoring opportunities for both teams, but neither was able to capitalize.
It was getting late in the second period when the Tanners struck again. This time Matt Mahoney sent a pass to Powers, who found some space down the left wing. He fed a pass across to Santullo, cutting in from the right side, and Santullo slipped the puck inside the right post for his second of the game.
Before Woburn could settle in with its modest cushion, Wilmington's Bobby Cyr had the puck in the left circle and whistled a snap shot past Barreto to cut the lead in half, 2-1, which is where the game stood, going into the third period.
"We came out skating well, we were pushing the pace a little bit," said Scanlon, of the Wildcats' play in the first two periods. "I thought we could have shot more, we weren't getting much to the goal, but we were skating up and down with them. I was happy with the first two periods."
Just 47 seconds into the third, Powers got the puck from Santullo, behind the net. He fed an open Lee in the lower slot and he put the puck past Finnegan for a 3-1 lead. Less than two minutes later, it was Darby Ciavardone who finished off a pass from behind the let from a circling Joey D'Arrigo for a 4-1 lead.
"I don't think we did a good job cleaning up our slot, there," said Scanlon. "In the third period, a lot of stuff was just laying there for the taking. There was some slow reacting and some rebounds that should have been controlled."
After Danny DeFeo added another power play goal, this time putting in his own rebound after gliding through the slot, the Tanners had a 5-1 lead.
Duran tried to go deeper into his bench, at this point, and Wilmington made him pay. Alberti got a step on the Woburn defense, after taking a pass from Owen White, and he beat Barreto with a point blank wrist shot.
Just 18 seconds later, Brian Barry came down the left side, sent a pass across to Matt O'Brien, who put the puck into the right side of the net to make it 5-3, and a game, once again.
A little over a minute later, Powers scored an unassisted goal for his fourth point of the night, and the outcome was secured for the Tanners.
"We can play with anyone when we skate the whole time," said Scanlon. "You can't take a period off against a team like that."
Despite the loss to Woburn, the Wildcats (4-7-1) are still in good shape in terms of getting into the MIAA Div. 2 State Tournament. Their power ranking is currently 18 and they are playing much better hockey heading into the second half of the season.
"We were hoping to steal something here, tonight," said Scanlon, speaking of taking a point or two from a D1 school. "We were playing good, but it's back to the drawing board.
Wilmington has one more game against Belmont, a powerful ML Liberty team. That game was held Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime. The ‘Cats will then return home to begin the second tour of ML Freedom opponents, with Stoneham on Saturday at 12:30 and then Wakefield next Wednesday for an 8 pm contest.
