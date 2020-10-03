METHUEN — After a stellar blowout 18-3 victory in the first game of the short season against Greater Lowell, the second game for Wilmington’s Fall Ball Baseball team was much closer, as they would suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of Methuen by a score of 5-4 played on Sunday morning.
The game started out strong for Wilmington pitching, with Joe Dynan throwing two scoreless innings, giving up one walk while striking out five Methuen batters.
“[Joey’s] a solid pitcher; throws hard, locates well, works well with our catchers,” said coach Marc Gallucci.
Methuen would score the first run of the game in the bottom of third on an RBI single, making the score 1-0.
Wilmington would rally back to score two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.
Matt Vinal and Brian Curdo both collected RBIs on base hits in that inning, scoring Garrett Moretto and Joey Dynan, giving Wilmington a 2-1 lead.
Jimmy McCarron, Jack Toomey, and Jacob Roque all pitched scoreless innings in relief after Dynan.
Burke Zimmer also pitched a scoreless inning of relief out of the bullpen before running into some trouble in the bottom of the eighth.
Methuen’s bats caught fire, as would score four runs in the bottom of the eighth, making the score 5-2.
Coach Gallucci said he wanted to see what this team was made of after that inning.
“I really appreciate the kids not quitting after giving up a lead,” he said. “Going down few runs in the top of the ninth, they showed a little fight in them towards the end which was great.”
That little fight accounted for two runs in the top of the ninth.
Drew Gallucci and Joe Cornish would score on hits by Nico Piazza and Derek Gallucci, cutting Methuen’s lead to 5-4.
They could not get the tying run across, as Wilmington would lose their first game of the season by that same score.
“It was an overall good team effort; the kids love the game, they played hard,” said Gallucci.
Coach Gallucci says he can take away a lot from these first two games, as the season is already winding down with four games to go.
“The kids have been playing pretty well, it took a while to get the bats going the first game,” said Gallucci. “They are putting good swings on the ball, not all of them are falling in, but they are getting the bats going.”
With this fall season being a pre-cursor to the upcoming spring season next year, Gallucci believes Wilmington’s High School baseball team is in good hands for the future.
“I think we are going to be pretty solid from top to bottom,” Gallucci said. “I’m impressed by some kids that I didn’t know and I’m happy with the kids that I already knew and how they’re playing.”
“It was a fun game to coach whether we won or lost, and I’m excited to move forward with these guys.”
Next up: Wilmington will go on the road once again to take on Billerica, with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
Wilmington’s roster includes Joe Cornish, Brian Curdo, Peter DiAdamo, Joey Dynan, Derek Gallucci, Drew Gallucci, Jimmy McCarron, Garrett Moretto, Nate Packer, Nico Piazza, DJ Ricupero, Jacob Roque, Jack Toomey, Matt Vinal, and Burke Zimmer.
Marc Gallucci’s assistant coaches are Lou Piazza, Shawn Roque, and Pat Toomey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.