WRENTHAM – Ever since they left the Wrentham course a year ago with the best performance in program history, the Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team had one mission and that was to become the 2019 Division 4 Eastern Massachusetts Champions.
In order to do that, the Wildcats had to beat out three-time champion Newburyport, an old foe from back in the Cape Ann League. On Saturday afternoon, the two teams really went after one another, but the experience of the Clippers ended up being the difference.
Newburyport captured its fourth straight title finishing with 68 points, while Wilmington repeated with its program best second place finish with 84 points. The 16 points was significantly better than the 53-92 differential from last year.
"We came in with our main goal of being champs,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Unfortunately things did not come out as planned, but it was not for the lack of effort. It was a very close race the whole time and even place wise we were not far off.”
Incredibly though, Wilmington's top five finishers were in the top 22 and the two alternates also finished 38th and 39th, meaning the 'Cats had seven of the top 39 runners out of a field of 177.
“While not accomplishing our goal, taking second place is still a big achievement and having defended it from last year is awesome,” said Schell. “Having reached the (all-state meet) stage for three years in a row just goes to show how far the program has come and it is because of all these guys who wanted it. Also, despite second place and seeing results from other divisions, this gave us a new goal moving into the All-State meet.
“With Martha's Vineyard winning Division 5, it goes to show Seekonk is beatable and the spot among the top four next week could be anyone's.”
Senior Greg Adamek was the team's top performer as she was fourth overall with a time of 16:29.89. He was followed by juniors Owen Surette (18th at 17:19.42) and Sean Riley (19th at 17:20.36) and then came Nolan Kennedy, who was 21st at 17:21.25 and Joe Lydon, who was 22nd at 17:23.73.
Last year, Lydon was 48th with a time of 18:14.8, meaning he leaped 26 places while improving his time by over 50 seconds.
The last two spots went to Joe's brother Sean, who was 38th at 17:52.33 and senior Alexander Boehm, who was 39th at 17:52.74.
“Overall, it may not have been our best times on the day, but it was the same really for anyone racing out there. It seemed like the cold weather simply tightened every runner up earlier than usual and it just came down to who was stronger in the end,” said Schell.
Wilmington will now compete in the Division 2 All-State Meet to be held at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course on Saturday morning.
