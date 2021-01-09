The North Reading/Wilmington Co-Op Swim Team, the “Wild Hornets” are excited to be starting their season for the 2020-2021 swim season. The team was disappointed to start the season late, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are excited to have the opportunity to swim.
The first practice was on Tuesday, December 15, and the team was overjoyed to be returning to the pool, despite facing new challenges with social distancing and mask wearing, including a limitation of only two swimmers in each lane at a time.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season has been pushed back and the schedule of meets has been cut in half.
Besides the abbreviated schedule, this year’s meets will be “virtual” meaning that the Wild Hornets swimmers will swim at their home pool, the Reading Burbank YMCA, while their competitors swim at their respective home pool. The coaches will record the times, and communicate digitally in order to coordinate which team has won the meet.
Disappointingly, there will be no spectators allowed at meets, however the swimmers hope to still prove their competitive strength even without the usual support of family and friends.
The teams first virtual meet will be against Triton, and will take place on January 7th.
“We have some great talent joining the team, especially thanks to skilled freshman swimmers like Dat Tran, Rachel Repucci, and Lauren Feffer,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I’m also hoping to see some impressive results from our seniors and captains, despite the different look for the season.”
The girls team is coming off an exciting 5-1-2 overall record and second place finish at the Cape Ann League Championship Meet.
Leading the girls this year will be senior captain Emma Ryan of Wilmington, along with Oli Grabar and Kristina Valenti from North Reading.
The other seniors include newcomer Maggie Bourgeois of Wilmington and North Reading residents Brianna Saunders-Correa and Erin Davis.
The other Wilmington residents on the girls team includes junior Anna Germano, sophomores Shae Fitzgerald, Olivia Roy, Julia Kane and Lindsey Kane, and freshmen Kayla Kelly and Avis Samaha.
At last year’s CAL Championship Meet, both Kane and Fitzgerald were extremely competitive and busy. Kane finished 10th in both the 50-freestyle and 100-backstroke, and she joined Fitzgerald as part of the 7th place 200-freestyle relay team. Fitzgerald was also 13th in the backstroke and 16th in the 500-freestyle.
The other members of this year’s team includes North Reading juniors Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, Melanie Feffer, Caroline Schaldenhauffen, and Kiera Lord who all return from last season.
Also returning include sophomores Elise Higgins and Maddie Koenig, while freshman Lauren Feffer is a newcomer. All three of those girls reside in North Reading.
Turning to the boys team, this group is coming off a successful season as well, which included a fifth place finish at the league meet. This year’s team will be led by captains Jared Benoit of Wilmington, as well as Christopher Mangano and Henry Pelmas of North Reading.
The other Wilmington residents on the team include sophomores Dylan Tran, Ethan Ryan, Tyler Sheehan and Dat Tran, as well as freshmen Nick Samaha, and Jameson Burns.
At last year’s CAL Championship Meet, Benoit and Ryan had terrific days. They were both part of the fifth place 200-medley relay team, while Benoit grabbed a sixth place in the 100-breaststroke, a 7th place in the 100-free and was also a part of the 400-freestyle relay. Ryan was also second in both the 200-IM and 200 Breaststroke.
Dylan Tran competed in the 100-free and finished 16th.
North Reading resident Jonathan Mangano, a junior, returns to the line-up.
The members of the team feel optimistic leading up to their first meet, and the girls team in particular hopes to build upon their momentum from last season, and hope to prove themselves to still be the strong, competitive team the Cape Ann League saw last year, as many of the team’s strongest swimmers are returning this season.
On the boys side, low numbers will make it difficult to compete for the CAL title, but the boys are committed to working hard during practice, and will continue to put in effort to improve their times throughout the season, despite the unfortunate circumstances.
