Last Thursday at the Middlesex League Championship Track Meet, these four WHS athletes all had big performances. From left, Sarah LaVita (discus champion, second in the javelin), Amanda Broussard (second in 400, broke school record), Kaitlyn Doherty (fifth in triple jump, sixth in 100, part of fourth place 4x100 relay team) and Celia Kulis (first in 100-meter hurdles). (courtesy photo/Susan Kulis).