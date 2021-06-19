BURLINGTON – Before this season, Sarah LaVita wasn't a discus thrower. In fact, two years ago at the Middlesex League Championship meet, she finished sixth in the javelin.
This past Thursday, she participated in three throwing events at the same championship meet. This time she was first in her new event, the discus, throwing an incredible 105-07 inches. She was also second in the javelin tossing 111 feet, which was 19 feet better than her mark two years ago, and was 14th in the shot put.
But it's the discus throw that really stands out. Not because she won and is now the best in the Middlesex League, but her 105-07 mark would have placed her eighth at the All-State Meet from the 2019 meet. It also puts her third all-time in program history — while her javelin toss now also ranks third all-time.
And if you ask her, she's still just a rookie in the event.
“I'm still in the beginner, basic (stage). Amber (Flynn) does this incredible full throw and I just kind of stand there and swing. It's not up there yet, as I definitely have work to do, but is has been getting better,” she said.
Heading into the meet, LaVita said that she expected Flynn to lead the way.
“On paper, I think I was second so I knew that Amber (Flynn) was going to be big competition, so my thoughts going in was just to try to keep up with Amber. I didn't really expect to win, that was a nice surprise. It was definitely really cool,” she said.
Two weeks ago, it was LaVita, Flynn and Isabelle Puccio who combined to win the Division 3 state relay meet in the discus event. That day, the weather was horrendous, cold, raw and raining and Sarah was able to unleash a throw of 86-08. Two weeks later, that mark jumped a lot – to 105-07.
“The relays were definitely tough, but I think it did help,” she said, while later noting that her father, Jason had throws of over 50 feet in the shot put during his days at Reading High. “I think it's more about that I have really long arms. That definitely helps. Coach (Don) Wilson says it's the long arms, the height and the extensions really gets you going.
“I would not be able to throw the discus without Coach Wilson. It's so incredible to see the process of where you started, not being able to get it to spin properly to now throwing 105 feet is just crazy.”
So where did the 105 feet come from?
“I don't know. I have never done it before, not even in practice,” she said.
She came close to it during the preliminaries on Thursday, throwing 104 feet which easily put her into the finals. She said it was on her last attempt where she unleashed the personal best, the 105-07.
“You can tell and they had lines on the field and they weren't marked correctly so you were trying to guess how far it would go but you could tell that it was out there. When (the meet official) said the number, that was just a really cool moment,” she said. “My parents were there, my grandmother came over and congratulated me, so it was pretty cool.”
The first place title ended a very busy day for her, competing in three field events and jumping from one to the next is not easy.
“Sarah is another member of the team who has shown great versatility, this time in all three throwing events,” said head coach Brian Schell. “She has been a huge asset and has been able to maneuver around in any of them which we needed.
“She is at state caliber level in each one, so you know you can rely on her to give her best. She has progressed well in all three this season especially in the discus and javelin. I’m happy for her taking second in the javelin and with a big personal record. Despite missing first place by nine inches, she used that aggression and won the discus.
“That’s another event she has been phenomenal at and clearly picked it up fast this season. To finish with over a ten-foot personal record mark to win the meet is huge. And credit goes out to her work ethic and Coach Wilson for everything he has been doing with all of our throwers.”
Now with this championship title in her back pocket, or technically a trophy in her bedroom, LaVita was asked about heading into this weekend's newly aligned Division 2 North Meet.
“It's definitely a big confidence boost for states because I was worried about being that one kid who couldn't do one full throw. The confidence boost of being able to break 100 feet without spinning does help. I feel like going into states, I'm definitely more mentally prepared than I was before this league meet,” she said.
Sarah will become the second LaVita to compete in the state meet, following her sister Hannah, who was an outstanding high jumper and now on the Springfield College team.
“We were always a little different but I joined track because I really wanted to compete with her and not against her for once. It was cool to come out (in 2019) and be able to do everything with her, and now being able to match her. I mean obviously, it's not the same events, but she would jump high and I would throw far and then we would go out and get some chicken afterwards,” said Sarah with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.