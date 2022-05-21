The WHS Boys Tennis team includes front row from left, Anay Gandhi, Srikar Mallajosyula, Michael Smaroff, Siddharth Karani, Adam Yalcin, and Nathan Murray; and back row from left, Coach Rob Mailey, Eric Packer Jr, Owen Mitchell, Mantvydas Banevicius, Sarthak Tripathi, Nicholas DiGiovanni, Evan Woltag, Anuj Gandhi, and Ryan Weinstein. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).