WILMINGTON – With the post season looming closer and closer the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team certainly looks like a team that is eager to make a deep run in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament, having reeled off three consecutive wins this past week, all by scores of 5-0, with all of the individual matches being decided in straight sets.
“We are playing very well right now, which is what you want to be doing as we get ready for tournament,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “We have been on a bit of a roll as of late.”
That may be understating things just a bit by Mailey, as evidenced by their 5-0 win over Melrose in their most recent match. The Wildcats had already defeated Melrose 5-0 earlier in the season, but this week’s win was much more impressive to Mailey.
“That was a much improved Melrose team,” Mailey said. “But our guys were just functioning on all cylinders. “
Senior captain Anay Gandhi led the way for the Wildcats with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in first singles, while sophomore Anuj Gandhi earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory in second singles.
“Anay’s match was never in doubt, he just dominated from start to finish,” Mailey said. “And Anuj is quietly having his best season at Wilmington High. He got a win over a really pesky opponent in second singles, who has improved a lot from earlier in the season.”
Sophomore Sidd Karani wrapped up the dominant singles play for the Wildcats with a 6-0, 6-0 win in third singles, while both doubles teams also took straight set victories, with junior Owen Mitchell and sophomore Sarthak Tripathi winning 6-4. 6-1 in first doubles, and juniors Ryan Weinstein and Srikar Mallajosyula took second singles 6-3, 6-4.
“Owen and Sarthak were down a break point early in their first set, but they did a nice job to come back and get a good win,” Mailey said. “It was also a good win for Ryan and Srikar. They played well.”
Prior to the win over Melrose, the Wildcats had beaten Watertown by an identical 5-0 score, with Anay Gandhi winning 6-2, 6-2 in first singles, Anuj Gandhi taking a 6-1, 6-2 decision in second singles and Karani winning by default in third singles.
The doubles combinations also once again swept to victory, with Mitchell and Tripathi taking first doubles 6-1, 6-0. But the match of the day may have come in second doubles, when sophomore Nathan Murray and Adam Yalcin, both up from the JV squad, rolled to a 6-0. 6-1 victory.
“I thought they played very well for their first varsity match,” Mailey said. “They had good positioning and they made very few mistakes. That was a nice win for them.”
Wilmington had started their week with a 5-0 win at home over Stoneham last Wednesday, with all of the matches once again being decided in straight sets.
Karani had an impressive 6-1, 6-4 victory in third singles to start off his week.
“Sidd’s opponent played very well in that second set.” Mailey said. “It was good to see Sidd get challenged like that and to see him respond the way he did.”
The Wildcats will close out their regular season on Thursday when they travel to Burlington High School for a rematch of a 3-1 win by Wilmington earlier this season. Following that match, the Wildcats will wait and see where and when they will be playing in the upcoming MIAA Division 3 statewide tournament.
Prior to their last two wins, the Wildcats were ranked fourth out of 32 teams in the MIAA Division 3 power ranking, and with their recent success they have a chance to move up even higher than that. Mailey is looking forward to seeing what his team can do in the post season.
“Our goal right now is to be ready for the tournament,” Mailey said. “As a coach I have not had a lot of success in the post season, but I think we can turn it around this year. We are playing very well right now, so we will see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.