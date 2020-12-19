MEDFORD — Based on his career at Bowdoin College, where he etched his name in the Polar Bears Men’s Soccer team record books, it was always just a matter of time before the school’s athletic Hall of Fame would come calling. After all, the Wilmington native had put up some incredible numbers in his career before graduating in 2008, leaving Bowdoin as their all-time leader in both goals (35) and total points (88), both records which still stand today.
But the call the hall seemed to be something that would happen down the road sometime. It certainly wasn’t something that appeared to be on the horizon any time in the near future and certainly wasn’t something that Figueirido was thinking about.
But that’s where he was mistaken, as a few weeks back, Figueirido got the call a little earlier than expected, when he was informed that he had been selected for induction in the Bowdoin Hall of Honor as a member of the Class of 2020.
“When you get something like this it is always so surprising,” Figueirido said recently from his home in Medford. “This is something I always felt like older guys would get, so I was very surprised. I am truly honored and humbled. It is absolutely incredible. I can’t believe it happened so soon.”
Perhaps Figueirido shouldn’t be so surprised given the numbers he put up while a member of the Polar Bears. In addition to his goals and points records, Figueirido also still stands third all-time in career assists with 18, as well as second in points in a single season when he had 31 in his senior season of 2007. In that senior season, Figueirido also set the single season record for most goals with 11.
In recognition of that great season, Figueirido was named NESCAC Player of the Year, and earned First Team All-NESCAC honors for the third straight year, as well as First Team All-New England. Figueiredo was a First Team All-American, only the fifth Bowdoin athlete to be named to the team.
But even with all of his success, it was not the memory of his many goals that came flooding back to Figueirido when he got the news of his induction. Rather, it was his many off the field moments with his teammates that he thought of first.
“I remember the bus rides with my teammates, driving out to Williams or to Amherst for long bus trips and how much fun those trips were,” Figueirido said. “I remember trying to agree on what movie we should watch. Back then, we were watching on VHS tapes. Those were some great times.
“I remember a handful of goals and games, like conference tournament games that we won, or revenge games, but that is about it. Mostly it is about the memories of spending time with my teammates.”
Since graduating from Bowdoin, Figueirido has gone on to great personal success, living in Medford with his girlfriend, Toni Erickson. He has worked for Vistaprint, since 2008, where he is now the Director of Channel Marketing, running a team of 17 people in the United States, Barcelona and Australia.
As for his college success and those records that he still holds, Figueirido is of course proud of his accomplishments, but he is also looking forward to the day when his name is no longer at the top of the Bowdoin record books.
“Records are meant to be broken and I am looking forward to them being broken, because that just means more success for Bowdoin,” Figueirido said. “When I was there, we never made the NCAA tournament and never made it to a conference championship game, so I would like to see them have more success. I fully expect the records will be broken and I hope they are, from the bottom of my heart. I follow them every year and a couple of times I thought there were some kids who would do it. I think it will come soon.”
As exciting as it is to be selected for induction to the Hall of Fame, like everything else in 2020, this year’s process was a little different than usual. Whereas most years, the inductees and their families are invited for a luncheon over Homecoming weekend, this year’s ceremony was postponed, and will instead take place on Homecoming weekend of 2021.
“It’s a bummer because it would have been nice to see some former coaches and medical staff, so it is disappointing in that regard, but it puts things in perspective,” Figueirido said. “Those are little things you take for granted, and it would have been nice. But, at the same time, the most important people in my life reached out to me to congratulate me and that is what means the most to me.
“That includes my former teammates, guys I would do it with all over again. I am not really big on trophy ceremonies and things like that anyway, so it was more important to share it with the people I am close with.”
And of course that includes his family, including his father Leo, and his mother Rosa. Leo is the leader of this soccer playing family, having been a Hall of Fame player himself at Somerville High School before becoming an All-American at both Massasoit C.C. and Southern Connecticut State College. He went on to play professional soccer with the Memphis Americans of the Major Indoor Soccer League. Nick’s younger brother Matt had a fine career of his own at Salem State College, winning Rookie of the Year honors in his freshman year and graduating in 2008. Meanwhile, the youngest of the siblings, Stephanie, has enjoyed a fine career at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, and would have recently completed her senior season if not for COVID-19.
“None of this would have happened without all of them, and I mean that. I am not just saying that. None of this would have been possible without them,” Figueirido said. “I did not play soccer because of my dad, but he certainly played a huge role, as he said, putting a soccer ball in my crib.
“My parents never missed a home game when I was in college, and that’s a two-hour drive to Brunswick, Maine. They would take my sister to every game, because she was still very young. And she loved it. She got to hang around with the team, and we all loved having her around. My brother and sister are two great athletes in their own right.”
Nick, for his part, still hasn’t given up on playing the game he loves, although it is a little more difficult in today’s world. Figueirido has been playing for the past several years, with the GPS team of the Bay State Soccer League, a premier adult amateur league with 40 teams in four divisions. He also plays for an over-30 Men’s League.
“I still love to play, and I am healthy right now, so it is good to get out there and play as much as possible,” Figueirido said. “I still enjoy it.”
