WILMINGTON — When Tom Pazyra first came up with the idea of organizing a road race in his home town, he wasn’t sure if the local community was going to embrace him for his brilliant idea or put him on the first train out of town.
The year was 2005, and Wilmington was in the midst of celebrating its 275th anniversary, with many great events throughout the year, and Pazyra, who was then, as he is now, working at WCTV, thought of one more event to bring the community together.
“Jack Cushing was running events throughout the year so I approached him and I said why don’t we do a road race, and do something other than a 5K or a 10K,” Pazyra said. “Originally I proposed a marathon, but then I realized nobody would run it if we couldn’t certify it, so we switched to a half marathon.”
And so was born the Wilmington 275th Anniversary Half Marathon. Actually, it was much more involved than that. Once he was given permission by the town to hold the race, Pazyra spent the next several months making sure that everything would run smoothly, pardon the pun.
“I laid out the course, and I spent most of the summer setting it up, because it is a looped course and it is kind of hard getting an exact measurement. I thought they were going to run me out of town, because I was tying up the whole town with the race, but it turned out to be just the opposite,” Pazyra, the training and production coordinator at WCTV, recalled with a laugh. “The Town Manager at the time was Michael Caira, and when it was over, he said this is really cool and we are going to do this every year.”
And indeed, the race has continued every year since then, with a few changes along the way. Sunday afternoon marked the 15th race (14th year) of what is now known as the Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce Half Marathon &5K Run/Walk.
And it could not have gone any better.
A record 279 athletes took part in the half marathon, far exceeding the previous record of 240 runners previously set at the tenth anniversary race in 2014. Meanwhile another 250-plus runners took part in the 5K Run/Walk for a grand total of 538 athletes coming out on a beautiful fall day for what has become one of the most popular annual events in town.
Winners on the day included Wilmington’s own Brian Schell, who for the seventh year in row took the 5K race, at 16:20, along with the top 5K female, Bethany Mago of New Hampshire in a time of 22:56.7
In the half marathon, Erik Hinrichsen of Newton paced the field in a time of 1:14.06, while Jennifer Mortimer of Bedford, New Hampshire was the top female in a time of 1:21.44.
But the spirit of this event goes far beyond the winner’s circle, and has always been about the many runners from Wilmington and far beyond to take part in what they view as a fun and affordable way to welcome in fall.
For Pazyra, seeing what the event has become, particularly since the addition of the 5K portion of the day has been special to watch.
“We had just the half marathon first two years, and added 5K after that. The people responsible were Laura O’Hearn and Denise Gentile. They joined my team and boy, I tell you they really took it over and did a great job,” Pazyra said. “When you add a 5K, there is another dimension. You are now bringing walkers in and that gets so many more people involved.”
Pazyra, who in recent years has taken a back seat in the planning of the event to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Vallee, has enjoyed seeing its tremendous growth over the years.
“Nancy Vallee has made it so great. I just sit back in my little office and I look out the window, and I think it is just wonderful,” Pazyra said. “It is a great thing for the community. Jeff Hull, the town manager, is not running it this year, but has run it every other year, so that tells you something right there about what it means to the local community.”
The Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce took over coordination of the race in 2010 and really put the race on the map with many local running clubs and teams and since has more than doubled half marathon race participants. Vallee was thrilled to see another successful race day.
“It was perfect weather and we had a successful race. With a certified course, mile markers, water stops, awards, medals, swag, food, music and more, runners see the race as a great value,” Vallee said. “Our overall total number of participants was on-par with our typical turnout. We are thrilled with the turnout for the half. Our half has become well-known in the running club arena and we are extremely proud of that.”
As Vallee said, this event has become well known among local running clubs and 31 such clubs and teams were represented this year at the race. Those that had ten or more participants include: Team Kelli, Mystic Runners (Grand Prix Race), The Yoga Loft, Sole Sisters, Team Ideal, Analog Devices, Shamrock Running Club.
Other larger teams were Greater Lowell Road Runners, Somerville Road Runners, Merrimack Valley Striders and Melrose Running Club.
“They boast about the low-cost, high value, fast, flat, scenic course, and the amazing community involvement,” Vallee said. “Team Kelli once again hit the streets in their green shirts in honor of the Kelli Agati Murray who passed away in 2010.”
If Vallee loves organizing the race, along with many volunteers then the runners certainly seem to appreciate the tremendous results created by all of their time and effort.
First time participant Chelsee Porcaro of Tewksbury took fourth place among females in the 5K race and loved being a part of it. The course itself made for a great experience and Porcaro who is a former star at Tewksbury High and Boston College where she excelled in throwing events, was able to improve on her personal best time, finishing in 23:22, running at a pace of 7:25 per mile.
“I was very happy with it. In my last 5K, I did 7:41 per mile, so any improvement over that I am happy with that,” Porcaro said. “Just making small improvements and trying to get better.”
Bethany Mago, the top overall female who finished in a time of 22:56, made the trip down from the Londonderry, New Hampshire area in order to run with her friends in the Mystic Runners Club, was also a first time participant and she loved what the race had to offer.
“It’s a Sunday, it’s a beautiful day and I could be home sipping coffee on National Coffee Day and reading a book or something, but I am glad I am here instead running with them,” Mago said. “It was a fairly flat course and was good to run. Overall the weather couldn’t be better. It was sunny, but cool and the course was great. There was plenty of room for us to run along the sidewalks and it was really well organized.”
Mago, who also runs marathons and half marathons, also plans on being back next year, except maybe in a different capacity
“I think so. Hopefully next year I will be prepared to run the half marathon,” Mago said. “I wasn’t today, but it was still a great day.”
The overall winner in the 5K, Schell has made this an almost annual tradition, now winning for seven consecutive years, this time doing so in a tremendous time of 16:20.
“Like I say every year, it is a great event, and they do a great job of putting it on,” Schell said.
Schell, who is the Boys and Girls Cross Country coach at Wilmington High, was thrilled with his time.
“I felt great out there. I was shocked when I turned the corner and saw 16:10,” Schell said. “If I knew I was going be that close, I might have pushed a little harder, because I have never broken 16 minutes before. But overall I was very happy with my time.”
Schell will of course be back next year, but he couldn’t resist poking his friend and fellow Wilmington road race star Dan Vassallo, when looking ahead to next year.
“I’ll leave you with one thing. This is a shout out to Dan Vassallo. Next year, I challenge Vassallo one on one here,” Schell said good naturedly. “A battle of the Wilmington guys. Everybody wants to see it, so he has no excuses next year unless he qualifies for the Olympic Marathon trials for next year. I am challenging him. None of his gurus, none of his club buddies just me and him.”
Coming in after Schell included Tony Almeida (19:36), Ryan Messier (19:49) Edward Burns (20:44) and David Crane of Wilmington (21:25).
Other top Wilmington runners included Jeff Mahoney (23:00), Brian Mason (23:32), Taylor Faulstich (25:23), Jeff Soohoo (25:26), Paul Dwyer (25:27), Joseph Tassone (25:39), Robert Drown (26:24) and Bill Engstrom (26:28).
On the Women’s side, Mago took top honors in a time of 22:56, followed by Julie Dragon (23:11), Hristina Tasheva of Wilmington (23:32), Chelsee Porcaro of Tewksbury (23:22), Katelyn Richardson of Wilmington (24:09) and Carly Bielicki (25:07).
Other top Wilmington finishers included Kristine Norris (25:35), Maureen Fruciano 25:45, Libby Kun (25:56), Rowan Fortier (26:29), Kassidy Smith (26:29), Amy Crane (27:51), Amy Bishop (28:07), Cindy Rebinskaa (28:47) and Hailey Spencer (29:04).
In the half marathon the top five overall finishers were Erik Hinrichsen (1:14:06, Brendan Mulvey (1:17:30), Takehiro Matzuzawa (1:17:45), Edward Katz (1:20:43) and Mark Laprade (1:21:05). Top Wilmington runners included Miroslav Tashev (1:31:51), Jared Constantino (1:40:41), Paul Griffin (1:43:03), Daniel Barry (1:44:39), Jonathan Eaton (1:47:47), Brian Shea (1:48:30), Brendan Mallon (1:48:40), Robert Regan (1:52:25) and Joseph Whitney (1:54:52).
The top five female finishers in the half marathon were Jennifer Mortimer (1:21:44), Amanda Beucler (1:22:31), Marissa Martz (1:27:43), Jenna Castro (1:27:55), and Natalie Fox (1:32:05). Top Wilmington runners included Ally D’Amico (1:44:02), Jen Ryan (1:51:34), Arlene Poeck (2:04:03), Michelle Mallon (2:05:33), Cathy D’Augusta (2:26:45), Kristin Harris (2:29:50), Nicole Rittershaus (2:38:32) and Sabra Jones (2:46:25).
