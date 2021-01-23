READING — As the Austin Preparatory girl’s hockey players skated through their paces at this time last year, most certainly on a glide path to a state championship title, little did they know that those dark clouds forming on the horizon would spell the end of their tournament hopes.
As February rolled toward March, the MIAA and Massachusetts health officials were hard at work drawing up plans to effectively bring high school athletics to a temporary end. For most sports, that decision would eliminate the 2020 playoff season. The COVID-19 virus, according to experts, was spreading rapidly and posed too much of a threat to student-athletes, as well as their support staff and spectators.
For Austin Prep girl’s hockey, the decision to scrap the postseason was heart-wrenching, especially following a clutch, come-from-behind 2-1 win over Braintree in the semifinals. That win would propel the No. 2-seed Cougars to the title game to face Woburn at the Boston Garden, a game that soon became another casualty of COVID-19. In the aftermath, Austin Prep and Woburn were named co-champions.
Backstopping the AP hockey campaign last season was seventeen-year-old goaltender Lauryn Hanafin who, as a sophomore, led her team to a phenomenal 20-1-2 finish and was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Hanafin recalled receiving the crushing news that the Cougars’ return to the tournament would be curtailed.
“Obviously, we were all devastated and it took us a bit to absorb it,” said Hanafin, who hails from Wilmington. “It was especially difficult for the seniors – Frankie (Frelick), Felecia (Zuccola), Eryn (Taber), Maddie (Rinklin), and the others. They had worked so hard to get there and to know that they wouldn’t get that chance again and likely never put on a pair of skates again was upsetting. But we realized that we could only focus on the controllable and continued to support each other and lift each other up.”
This winter, Hanafin and her teammates are once again back on the ice and competing, but in a condensed ten-game format. Thus far, AP has defeated Archbishop Williams and Bishop Fenwick, while tying St. Mary’s. In the Fenwick contest, Hanafin made 27 stops to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 win.
“We’re playing just in-league, all Catholic Central games,” Hanafin explained. “We’ll face teams including Bishop Fenwick, Matignon, and we’ll take on St. Mary’s three times. It’s disappointing that we won’t get to go to a tournament but we’ll certainly try to win our last game.”
Hanafin and her teammates took that same attitude to the locker room between the second and third periods of last year’s bout with Braintree. Trailing 1-0 and facing elimination, the headstrong Cougars set about the task of reversing their fortunes in the final fifteen minutes.
“We decided that wasn’t going to be our last game,” recalled Hanafin, who started skating at age five and has been goaltending since she was an eight-year-old. “Our team lost in the States the year before, so we really wanted to claim that win over Braintree and have another chance. We left everything on the ice and made it happen.”
“Lauryn gave us her best performance of the year in that final game against Braintree,” said Austin Prep head coach Stephanie Woods. “I think it was one of the best girl’s hockey games seen in quite some time. With not an empty seat within O’Brien Arena, it shows how far the game has come.”
Along with outstanding on-ice leadership, the AP coaching staff is one of the best in the region. Since joining the program in 2013, Woods has claimed the CCL title in four consecutive years, starting with 2017. Woods also led the Cougars to MIAA D1 championships in 2016 and 2020.
“It is unfortunate we will not have the opportunity to contend for a state championship this year due to the pandemic,” said Woods. “I think we could have made another strong run to repeat again. We are setting our sights into next season, however.”
“In all honesty, she is the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Hanafin. “Not only does she have a wealth of experience and a playbook in running this team, but she’s a grit-minded person. She supports us and pushes us and has high expectations and as a result, we succeed. As a community, we work very hard and our coaches have been so supportive. I’m grateful to have them.
Prior to reaching the high school ranks, Hanafin perfected her trade as a member of the East Coast Wizards, Boston Junior Eagles, and the Islanders Junior Hockey Club, a program that she continues to skate with regularly.
It seems that Hanafin’s competitive pedigree extends to her family, including younger sister, Leah and father Stephen, who was a football and baseball player growing up in Wilmington. When this three-sport athlete isn’t stopping pucks, she partakes in both golf and lacrosse. And outside of organized sports, she bikes and occasionally climbs rocks with her sibling.
She also excels academically, earning a number of prestigious awards including the 2019 Kristen M. Corbett 08’ Scholarship, which is bestowed on a student pursuing post graduate studies. Hanafin reached Honor Roll status in 2019/20 and was inducted into the National Honor Society last year.
This well-rounded student-athlete was also selected as a Green Key Ambassador which, according the AP website, “is an invaluable connection between our admissions office and prospective families, serving as host and tour guide.”
A brilliant future lies ahead for Hanafin, who is mature beyond her years. As she decides whether to pursue a career as either an investment banker or a neurologist, her success and winning attitude as a high school athlete will certainly carry over to any endeavor she chooses.
“I am a very ambitious individual,” Hanafin understated. “I work very hard at my academics so I can get into a good college, work toward a high GPA, gain volunteer experience and internships, and grow as a person. Whether it’s in school or athletics, self-advocacy has always been a very important factor in my life. I try to be successful and content with what I accomplish.”
When asked if one of those accomplishments was to win a state hockey title in 2021-22, Hanafin didn’t hesitate.
“With this great group of girls that we have, I strongly believe that anything is possible.”
Coach Woods readily agreed with her star athlete, who she describes as “one of the top goalies to come through our doors,” and “the top goalie in the MIAA.”
“No secret, our intent is to come right back next year during Lauryn’s senior year and win another state championship,” said Woods. “Our kids are developing a lot this year and have gotten a lot of ice time. We are essentially grooming them to get right back in contention for next year.”
