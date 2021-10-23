STONEHAM – Before the season started, Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country coach Brian Schell thought that there was enough in the tank on the girls side, to make a run at the Middlesex League Freedom Division league championship.
Last Wednesday, the 'Cats grabbed another victory, a 25-31 decision over Stoneham on a pretty rough course, and that puts the 'Cats 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league standings, with two meets left to determine the team's fate, Burlington on Thursday and Melrose on Tuesday.
“Much like the boys team, we just wanted to make sure nothing went wrong and that everyone made it out of the course. Halfway through the race, we were losing and what seemed to be a little shaken up by the course. However, once they reached the flatter and better terrain the girls were able to progress well enough to gain better position and hang on,” said Schell.
Shea Cushing and Addyson Hunt tied for the first overall place with the same 19:26 time for the 2.8 mile course.
“Shea and Addy took the lead from the start and worked well together, easily outdistancing the rest of the field all while averaging a seven minute pace,” said Schell.
Rounding out the top five included Hanny Bryson, who was fourth overall at 19:56, Olivia Erler was seventh at 20:35 and Mia Stryhalaleck was 11th at 23:08.
“In the end this was definitely not one of our best races this season. But again overall times were not of concern and just doing what we needed to do to get the win and move on to the next meet was the focus,” said Schell.
Two days later, the team was back together to complete in the annual Bob McIntyre Twilight Meet held at the Barnstable Fairgrounds in Falmouth.
“This is one of the most fun meets and the teams definitely enjoyed the experience. After having a few weeks to build some mileage and not the strongest of competition, we really needed to get momentum back. This meet was a big meet to get our racing legs back and some of that aggressive mentality that was lost previously as well. Competing with some of the top teams in the state was definitely a shock to the system we needed. A wake up call for sure,” said Schell.
The top performance on the day belonged to Hunt, who was second overall in the sophomore race, despite being a freshman, finishing at 20:25.2, which was 23 seconds behind the winner, Alexa Schroeder of Martha's Vineyard.
“Addy went out strong and aggressive with (Schroder) but couldn't quite hang on after the first mile. After that it became a race by herself with no one within one hundred meters of her. Nonetheless she still looked strong and was a huge accomplishment in such a big field. I'm sure after getting these more aggressive races in, she will get back that strong finish she had a few weeks ago,” said Schell.
Also in the same race, Bryson was 10th at 21:10.9 and Stryhalaleck was 49th at 24:53.5.
“This was a very strong race for Hannah and she tested herself this meet. She went out with Addy trying to hold on for as long as she could. Despite dropping off the pace, she ended up dictating the pace for the chase pack for the rest of the race which is difficult to do. All in all as I told her, the more we are consistent moving forward the time she wants will come,” said Schell.
Cushing was the lone member of the team to participate in the Small School Varsity race and she was terrific, finishing 30th at 20:11.
“Unfortunately she got boxed in heading into the first turn which set our plan of going out fast out the window. It then forced her to progress by a lot of runners during the race as she went from roughly 50th place in the first mile to quickly picking off others one by one. However, it was a phenomenal time for her and allowed her to run a very consistent paced race,” said Schell.
In the JV race, Erler was 18th at 22:14.9 and Angie Zaykovskaya was 68th at 24:37.7. Then in the Freshmen Girls race, Maddie Gryglik was 46th at 15:57.2. She was followed by Lindsay Broussard (49th, 16:03.8), Cayley Israelson (52nd, 16:05.4), Hailey Spencer (53rd, 16:07.0), Micayla King (77th, 16:54.0), MacKenzie Weathebee (78th, 16:54.6), Isabella Zaya (95th, 17:27.8) and Gabriella Fitzgibbons (141st, 19:45.6).
