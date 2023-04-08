WILMINGTON – Over the last few indoor and outdoor track seasons, Wilmington High School boys coach Mike Kinney has said repeatedly that the programs are building up and he just wants to see individual and of course team improvement. That happened over this past winter season, and now it appears as if the veteran coach is right on track … literally. This year's outdoor team has 62 members on it, and there seems to be a lot more depth than seasons past.
“We are off to a great start. With 62 athletes on the team, we seem to have a great dynamic in place. Senior captains Noah Carriere, Jon Magliozzi, Roman Moretti, and Braden Huddleston have already demonstrated their leadership by organizing the team and instructing the younger athletes,” said Kinney, whose team finished 3-2 in last year's dual meets. “We have significant new talent this season, and we have high hopes that our athletes will continue to surpass their personal records.”
Carriere will see time in the mid-distance events and Moretti in the distance events. Just recently, Carrier signed his National Letter of Intent to run next year at St. Anselm College. Magliozzi does well in the sprints and jumps, and Huddleston is a thrower with the discus/javelin/shot put. At last year's Division 4 state meet, Magliozzi finished 14th in the long jump at 18-00.50.
Moretti leads what could be a strong distance group with the likes of senior Brayden Gorski, juniors Thomas Burns and Mike Oatis, as well as sophomore Dean Ciampa, who have all run together during the cross-country and indoor season.
“The team is lucky to be led by a strong senior class of dedicated athletes,” said Kinney. “We also have a great distance team running under the leadership of (assistant) coach Brian Sheppard and spearheaded by seniors Roman Moretti, Christian Niceforo, Brayden Gorski, and juniors Mike Oatis, Thomas Burns, and sophomores Gavin Dong, Dean Ciampa, Jake Cronin, and Vibhush Sivakumar. The distance crew has been putting in a lot of mileage and is ready to race this spring.”
Besides Carriere, the other returning mid-distance runners include seniors Nick Atwater, Tyler Nguyen and Matt Steinmetz.
“Noah Carriere will lead us in the 4x400, the 200, 400, and the triple jump, and Roman Moretti will be very competitive in the 800 and the 4x400. In the 100, 4x100, and the long jump, Jon Magliozzi should do very well, coming off a strong finish to the winter season. He placed fifth in the long jump with 20 '4.5". We expect Noah and Jon to be among the top performers in our league. Seniors Matt Steinmetz, Tyler Nguyen, Nick Atwater, and Brayden Gorski will also be significant contributors in the mid-distance events,” said the coach.
In the hurdles and high jump, Wilmington will look to a handful of veterans to lead the way.
“Junior Sean Patrone and Hunter Sands will bring a lot of experience and have been putting in the work to make this their best season yet,” said Kinney. “Both qualified for the divisional meet indoors. In the 400 hurdles, Aidan Burke is coming back with experience and should do well. (Assistant) Coach Deven Langenfeld has been doing a tremendous job working with hurdlers and jumpers.”
Finally in the field events, mainly the throws, Cooper Loisel and Tyler Sheehan have had success in the past and will look to lead those groups.
“The shot put, javelin, and discus should be strong events for us with Braden Huddleston, Tyler Sheehan, Lucas Gorham, Cooper Loisel and Aidan Burke. Sheehan and Loisel both qualified for the divisional meet last year and have been looking forward to the season,” said Kinney.
Also in the mix in various events will be juniors Jon Foresyth and Charlie Rosa in the sprints and jumps.
“We also have a very athletic group of juniors, including Michael Oatis, Jon Foresyth, Charlie Rosa, Nathan and Luke Cardin, Sands, Patrone, Burke, and Burns, all of whom will be very important to our season’s success,” said Kinney.
Among the newcomers who will provide depth that included sophomores Martin Philssaint (sprints), Ashvin Baker (hurdles), Cam Jenks (sprints), Nate Williams (throws) and freshmen Gabriel Borges (throws), Dylan Grace (mid-distance) and Cam Pereira (sprints).
Wilmington will open its season on Thursday against Watertown but at Reading starting at 4 pm. The meet was originally scheduled to be held at WHS but the league moved it.
“Wakefield and Burlington will pose significant challenges for us, but we expect to be competitive in every meet,” said Kinney. “The league is moving to a new format with double dual meets to accommodate fully automatic timing. While the new format involves a transition, we are looking forward to the meets and training for the last season championships both on an individual and team level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.