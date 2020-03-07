WILMINGTON – On Saturday morning, Wilmington Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Glenn Brand announced in an email sent out to the local community, that Mia Muzio has been named the new Athletic Director at Wilmington High School effective, July 1st, pending successful contract negotiations.
Muzio, who is currently serving as the interim Athletic Director at Weymouth High School since September, will become the school's sixth official Athletic Director and first female, following Larry Cushing Sr., James Martin, Jim Gillis, Ed Harrison and Tim Alberts.
Harrison has returned for a one-year interim tag which will end on June 30th, replacing Alberts who left last June 30th to take the same position at Triton Regional.
Laura Barland, well before Cushing Sr when athletics first started at WHS, served as the Director of Athletics at WHS, however, she was not officially given the title, nor did she receive extra pay for her efforts.
Brand said in that email, that the search for the new AD was pretty involved.
"The Wilmington Public Schools recently embarked upon a search for the next Director of Athletics,” he wrote. “The search involved multiple phases that began with the screening committee reviewing over 45 applications, interviewing ten candidates and advancing three semi‐finalists.
“The second phase included site visits to Wilmington (which included a community forum) as well as to the candidate’s home district. The third and final phase involved a review of references from community members, staff and students and a thorough consideration of all of the feedback generated from almost 150 feedback forms.
“Ultimately, the information on the semi‐finalists was compiled and considered alongside the qualities, experiences and characteristics that our stakeholders identified as most important for the next Director of Athletics to possess at the outset of the process.”
Brand then wrote that he was pleased to announce that Muzio accepted the verbal offer, but it won't be official until contract negotiations are met. With belief that will happen, Brand went on say that, “Ms. Muzio has extensive involvement with athletics as a head coach, student‐athlete and administrator. She also possesses wide ranging and diverse experiences in athletic leadership and management including:
• Interim Athletic Director – Weymouth High School
• Athletic Assistant – Hamilton‐Wenham Regional School District & Triton Regional School District
• Certificated as a Registered Athletic Administrator – National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association
• Awarded Level 2 Certified Interscholastic Coach status ‐ National Federation of State High School Associations
• Awarded USA Field Hockey Level I Certified Coach status
• Licensure as a Physical Education Teacher in Mass.
• Registered Athletic Director (Massachusetts)
• Head junior varsity and varsity softball coach (Rockport High School & Triton Regional School District)
• Head junior varsity and varsity coach in field hockey (North Reading High School and Triton Regional School District).
Muzio was one of the three finalists for the position, along with Brian Caira, a Wilmington Middle School Teacher, and Mike McCaffrey, the current Athletic Director at Windham, New Hampshire High School. In the email, Brand explained his reasoning for naming Muzio.
“Ms. Muzio enjoyed strong support across the feedback gathered throughout the site visits from coaches, administrators, community members and students. In particular, stakeholders pointed to her many strengths that include a wide array of experiences in different school districts and athletic programs, her extensive coaching experience and certification and the philosophy regarding what supports an effective athletic program related to cultivating benefits for the whole child.
“Additionally, insight from those reference and site visit participants identified Ms. Muzio as a leader who is visible, approachable, confident and insightful and who is skilled at interacting effectively with students, parents/guardians, coaches and her administrator colleagues alike.”
Muzio, 30, graduated from Rockport High School in 2007. She played three years of field hockey, served as captain and during her senior year, was named the Team's MVP, was selected to the Cape Ann League All-Conference team, as well as to the Massachusetts All-State team, playing the defensive back position. She also played softball at RHS.
After high school, she went on to play field hockey at Ithaca College. She was a starting player each of her last three years and was named to the All-Empire 8 League All-Conference second team as a junior and senior and also served as a captain.
After college, Muzio got into coaching. She was the head field hockey coach at North Reading High School from 2013-'16, compiling a record of 27-51-5, which included one state tournament appearance in 2015. That year the team finished 8-9-2 overall, including a first round tournament loss to Ipswich. That was the first playoff appearance for the program since 2011.
Muzio also served as the JV Softball coach at Rockport from 2014-15, which included one undefeated season, and was also the assistant softball and field hockey coach at Triton Regional from 2017-'2019.
Professionally, Muzio served as the Athletics Assistant at Triton from August 2017 to April of 2018, left to become the Athletic Assistant/District Building Use Coordinator at Hamilton-Wenham Regional, serving from May 2018 to July of 2019. From there she became the interim AD at Weymouth.
Muzio holds a Master of Education degree in Education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, a Master of Arts Degree in Sports Leadership from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies from Ithaca College.
The Town Crier will have much more on Muzio in upcoming editions.
