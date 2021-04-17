WILMINGTON — With two wins already in their back pockets, the Wilmington High School girls' track-and-field team had two meets left on this abbreviated Fall-2 season, knowing that one win would guarantee the program a winning season in terms of their overall record, which would be pretty remarkable considering the lack of numbers and experience on the roster.
That win came early as the 'Cats took care of business beating up on an even smaller and less experienced Watertown team, 74-24, to push the record to 3-1 with one meet left against Stoneham.
“This was a good win to bounce back after last week with Melrose,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Unfortunately Watertown is not that strong with not much depth in each event. This allowed us to train through the meet, try new events and show everyone's versatility. A lot of kids stepped up and looked solid all while having fun and celebrating the seniors on senior day.”
Certainly there were a number of great performances – first and second places mostly by a handful of athletes, but Schell said a third place finish by Mallory Brown in the 600 (1:53) and a second place by Hannah Bryson in the 1,000 (3:42) were the ones that stood out to him the most.
“Mallory has been a huge asset this season and has added great depth to the middle distance events. She has been primary in the 1,000-meters and if anything the mile. This time I chose to shorten the event for her to build that sense of speed and strength for the next time she runs the 1,000.
“She has been having great finishing kicks every race which is awesome to see and this race was no different. It was even a big ten second personal record since last time she ran it last year.
“Hannah has been primarily in the distance events particularly the mile. Like Mallory, I had her do a shorter race to build on that speed and strength for that mile. She too has been great depth in both events and even the two mile as well. Some more experience in the shorter events and I can see her breaking six minutes in the mile.”
Certainly those performances were big bright spots on the day, as was Celia Kulis, who had a career meet. She took first in both the 55-meter hurdles with a personal record of 9.2 seconds and the long jump at 14.75 and then was tied for first in the high jump with teammate Kayla Flynn, both clearing 4-8. Kulis ended the day scoring 14 of the team's points.
Shea Cushing had the duty of doubling up again as she swept her two events, taking first in the mile with a personal record time of 5:55 and also taking first in the two-mile at another personal best time of 13:12. She accounted for ten of the team's points on the day.
Other individual first places came from Kaitlyn Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.7), captain Katie McLaughlin in the 1,000 (3:26) and Amanda Broussard in the 300 (44.1). The 4x200 relay team of Madi Mulas, Maggie Bourgeois, McLaughlin and Broussard also won with a collective time of 1:55.
Doherty also grabbed a pair of second places in the long jump (13-10.50) and the 300 (45.7), while her younger sister Ali was second in the dash coming across at 7.9 seconds. Three others finished in second including Isabelle Puccio with a personal best throw of 22-2.75 in the shot put, Olivia Erler with a 6:20 time in the mile and Angie Zaykovskaya in the 600 with a time of 1:51.
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Molly MacDonald in the shot put (21-1), McLaughlin in the long jump (12-6), Mulas in the dash (8.1) and Sofia Pitzen in the 1,000 (4:06).
“We have Stoneham next for our last meet on the season. They will definitely put up a fight and look to be a close meet that could very well come down to the relays to beat them,” said Schell.
That meet will take place at the Frank Kelley Memorial Track on Saturday starting at 9:00 am.
