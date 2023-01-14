STONEHAM — In last Saturday’s matinee in front of a home crowd, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team was outplayed from start to finish by longtime Middlesex League foe Burlington and yet somehow pulled off a dramatic overtime win, 3-2.
Midway through the overtime four-on-four segment, Stoneham-Wilmington happened upon the offensive pairing the coaching staff had strived for, as the team’s two top-scorers Lily MacKenzie and Katelin Halley broke in two-on-one and delivered the goods.
Stoneham-Wilmington, on three straight wins, improved to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the Middlesex League and kept pace with the Burlington Red Devils, matching their record.
“Coming in, we knew that we were going to have our hands full,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana, who earlier in the week led his team in a rout over Melrose, 5-1. “Burlington is a strong team and in this game, they had far more possession and zone time than us but everything changes in overtime with the four-on-four.”
Lapiana was referring to a sequence of events that took place as the five minute overtime began to wind down. While waiting for the opportunity to get a change of personnel, the coach explained the strategy to his top line of MacKenzie, Halley, and Ashley Mercier, all Wilmington-based skaters.
“We talked about how to spring them, how to get them in the zone, and see what offensive opportunity might arise,” Lapiana shared.
Halley joined the fray, stealing the puck in the neutral zone and skated hard toward the net with MacKenzie trailing. The Burlington forwards, usually disciplined on defense, inexplicably failed to get back to help out and an odd-man rush soon developed.
“I was skating in the middle and I knew Lily was on my left,” recalled Halley. “I moved to the right and it became a classic two-on-one. Lily was wide and there was a girl covering her so I went for the shot. It hit the goalie’s far pad and Lily was there for the rebound.”
From the outset, Burlington set the tone and tempo of the game. The offensive attack was relentless and with 4:46 left in the first period, yielded a go-ahead goal from Julia Swarbuck who capitalized on confusion in front of goaltender Maddie Sainato.
MacKenzie tied it less than a minute later, however, flipping the puck over the outstretched pad of Burlington goalie Stuti Shah, who had dropped to a butterfly to smother a bid from Stoneham freshman blue-liner Lucija Romanowski. Halley, who figured in all three Stoneham-Wilmington goals, was in the mix for a helper.
In the middle frame of a penalty-free contest, Burlington opened the floodgates, outshooting their host by an 11-2 margin. Sainato stonewalled the attack and the effort paid dividends as her offense picked up a go-ahead goal near the end of the middle frame.
Halley worked the puck in and anchored in the right circle. Instead of taking a tough angle shot, she passed it to MacKenzie who without hesitation gave it back for a one-timer and a 2-1 lead. Mercier was awarded an assist on the Halley goal, her fifth of the season.
If the second period featured a bevy of Burlington chances, the third could only be described as a shooting clinic. Desperately seeking an equalizer, the Red Devils leveled 15 bids on Sainato who finally relented with 4:24 remaining in the game. Sainato had proved impervious from all angles so Burlington resorted to crashing the net. It took Meghan Gaffney three hacks in front before the puck finally trickled in.
“Burlington is really good in the offensive zone and good at moving the puck,” said Sainato, who turned aside 31 shots in all including a couple that were labeled during the overtime. “But our defense did the job clearing bodies and keeping them outside. Our defense and offense really collaborated and got it done today.”
“Maddie is the difference-maker in every single game,” said Lapiana. “She makes saves that no goalie should have to make. I’m almost embarrassed to say that because we should have better defensive zone play.”
When asked to value the Wilmington scoring tandem of MacKenzie (10 goals, 3 assists) and Halley (5 goals, 7 assists), Lapiana admitted that the team counts heavily on these talented skaters for their production.
“How Lily goes, the team goes,” the coach said. “We try to alleviate some of the pressure on her by playing more of a team game but today was her best game, in all three zones. She has really made a quantum leap in the last week-and-a-half. And Katelin is very heads-up and is always looking to make a play. She picks her head up before she makes a decision. They worked very well together today.”
“We’re having so much fun,” said Halley. “We knew we could beat this Burlington team today.”
Stoneham-Wilmington will enjoy a well-deserved week-long respite, returning to action against the 5-2 Wakefield Warriors on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.