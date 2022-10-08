WILMINGTON – It was kind of an up and down week for the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team. It started last Wednesday with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Melrose, which was followed by a solid 1-0 win over Burlington held Friday as part of Senior Night, and then on Monday, the 'Cats played very well but fell to a strong Lexington team, 2-0.
The 1-2 week puts Wilmington at 3-8 overall, but on Tuesday, the MIAA released its latest power rankings and the 'Cats were No. 32 in Division 3, meaning if the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs.
In the 2-0 loss to Lexington, the Minutemen really controlled play with a 20-2 shot advantage and 14-0 corner advantage, but the hustle and determination from the Wildcats' players certainly didn’t go unnoticed.
“They played hard and they tried their hardest. They cut to the ball, they hustled and they never quit,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “Right up to the end you could see that – they just never quit. And we faced a high caliber team. What more can I ask for?
“I'm proud to coach a team that gives it their all, that tries hard, doesn't quit, even when they are losing and plays until the end. That's a team that I'm proud of and I told them that I'm proud of them. I told them that you are all walking away from this knowing you gave it your all and that feels good, despite the score (and outcome).”
In that loss, the Minutemen outshot Wilmington, 20-2 and had a 14-0 advantage with offensive corners. Goalie Gracy Giammarco was superb in the net, making 18 saves.
“Yeah, she played great (and made 18 saves) and Colleen Logan made a defensive save,” said Ebert. “(Outcomes) like this happens, but I'm proud of the way they played today and I'm hoping we can bring that energy to Thursday's game when we go to Woburn.”
Last Friday, Wilmington defeated Burlington, 1-0. Alexis Melvin scored the lone goal, coming in the third quarter.
“At halftime, I changed the midline. I had Abby Hassell up as a forward to help create some scoring opportunities and then I bounced her back to a midline spot, which is where I had her,” said Ebert. “I think that kind of helped to reset the team and to help push the ball. I moved her up just to mix it up a bit but then at halftime I moved her back down to midfield. Moving her back there helped solidify the midfield and we were able to push things up.”
It did as it led to the one goal by Melvin, while Giammarco came through with the shut out. In Wilmington's three wins, they have outscored opponents 4-1.
Before the Burlington game started, the 12 seniors on the team were all recognized with their parents as part of 'Senior Night'. Those 12 players include: Sarah Bryan, Samantha Cronin, Ava DeProfio, Shae Fitzgerald, Kylie Gates, Caitlyn George, Colleen Logan, Ava MacGilvary, Katie Manjourides, Carina O'Donnell, Isabella Piazza and Laci Titterington.
“We have twelve seniors and in general I think they enjoyed the night. They had some nice introductions and they turned it right around and focused on the game and plugged right in,' said Ebert. “It was a nice tribute to the seniors and their families. They had a nice crowd here so it's always nice to win in front of your crowd and on senior night to boot. Sometimes we have struggled with (focusing on the game after senior night activities) in the past and that night they were able to focus on the game which is nice.”
Last Wednesday, Wilmington lost to Melrose. Melvin scored the lone goal, but the Red Raiders came back and scored about 20 seconds later, and then nailed home the game winner with about four minutes to go. Ebert said that the 'Cats played much better in Monday's loss compared to that one against Melrose.
“If they play the rest of the season like they played today, they are going to see some different results for themselves,” she said. “I just told them to give it their all and to do the little things that we practiced and put them into play during a game and don't forget about that when you step onto the field to play. Confidence carries and they need to have confidence in their abilities.”
Wilmington will travel to Woburn on Thursday for a 4 pm game, then host Belmont Monday at 1 pm before going back on the road to face Wakefield on the 12th, starting at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.