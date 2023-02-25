BOSTON — Just shy of a year ago, the Town Crier ran a story on Emma Garrity, and how the Bryant University runner was the Northeast Conference champion in the 500-meters, all while breaking the program's record.
On Sunday, she was at it again, but this time her competition was much tougher.
Over the summer, Bryant transitioned from competing in the Northeast Conference to the America East Conference, which meant facing teams such as UMass Lowell, Binghamton, Albany, UNH, Maine and Vermont, among others.
None of that ever got in Garrity's way. The former WHS standout and Division 4 state champion in the 600-meters, was the lone individual champion on both the Bryant women and men's team, during the AE Conference Championship title held at the New Balance Track Facility.
Garrity again won the 500-meters and again with a new school record time of 1:13.38. She edged out Binghamton senior Stephanie Cassens, who came in with a time of 1:13.43.
“(The switch of conferences) meant bigger schools, and deeper teams. I knew any type of success in this new conference was a tall task and that I’d have to level up,” said Garrity, a junior.
She said that once the race began, she was in a battle from the very start all the way until the end.
“It took a personal best time of 1:13.38 to take the 500 (meter) win over a talented defending champion from Binghamton. Winning was so special because I believe it makes me Bryant’s first female to win a title in the new conference (in any sport). That of course, is a huge honor. I hope to be the first of many,” Garrity said.
In addition to the win in the 500, Garrity was also a part of the third place 4x400 relay team joining fellow junior Grace Yost and sophomores Ana Bertarelli and Savannah Pineda as they came in with a collective time of 3:50.26.
Her two performances helped Bryant finish in fourth place as a team.
“The relay was no different. My team and I came together and produced another school record in order to get on the podium. The 4x400 is my favorite event in track, so being able to race it in a new conference, with hardware on the line, was awesome,” said Garrity.
Earlier this month, Garrity also earned a pair of All-New England honors, the first coming in the 500. She ran a 1:15.53 to finish fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.