BURLINGTON — On consecutive Tuesdays, the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field team first defeated Melrose, before falling to Burlington, to close out the dual meet season with a 3-2 record.
In the 91.5-44.5 loss to Burlington, who in 11 years has lost just two dual meets, both Jeandre Abel and Willie Stuart placed in three events to lead the way in the losing effort. Abel was first in the 100 (11.5), first in the 200 (22.7) and was third in the triple jump (37-6). Stuart was in the same three events, taking second in the 200 (23.6), second in triple jump (39-4) and third in the 100 (12.0). The two of them combined to score 18 of the team's 44.5 points.
Senior John Ware kept up his incredible season by taking first in both the 400-meter hurdles at 62.8 and the javelin, throwing 146-10 to come away with ten points.
The other first place came thanks to the 4x100 relay team with a time of 46.3 seconds.
The other second places came from Joe Demoura in the 110-meter hurdles (17.7) and Luka Smilijic in the high jump, clearing 5-4. Taking thirds included Mike Oatis in the mile (5:01.2), Noah Carriere in the 400 (54.6), Roman Moretti in the 800 (2:11.5), John Spencer in the shot put (39-4.75), Johnathan Magliozzi in the long jump (19-3) and Hunter Sands, who tied for third in the high jump, clearing 5-2.
Last week, Wilmington defeated Melrose, 83-53, putting their record to 3-1. The combination of Ware, Spencer, Charlie Rosa and Smilijic combined for six first places, a pair of seconds and a third, and a total of 37 of the team's points.
Ware won the javelin at 150-8 and was also second in both the 110-meter hurdles (17.5) and 400-meter hurdles (61.6). Smilijic won both the high jump (5-6) and long jump (18-1), Rosa won the triple jump (38-2) and was third in the long jump (17-5) and Spencer took home titles in the discus (100-4) and shot put (40-2).
Other first places came from Demoura in the 110-meter hurdles (17.1), Abel in the 200 (22.2) and the 4x100 relay team with a time of 46.0 seconds. The other seconds came from Carriere in the 400 (54.3), Thomas Burns in the 800 (2:11.2), John McNamara in the long jump (18-0), Jack Melanson in the shot put (39-5), Ben Marvin in the triple jump (37-8.50) and Tyler Sheehan in the discus (98-9).
Rounding out the scoring taking a point each with third places included Oatis in the mile (5:01.4), Moretti in the two-mile (11:35.5), Sam Patrone in the high jump (5-2), Olubumni Olatilu in the javelin (117-1) and Braden Huddleston in the discus (97-0).
On Saturday, a handful of the athletes on the team participated in the annual Weston Twilight Meet. Senior John Ware led the way as he was first in the javelin, throwing 151-07 feet. Fellow senior Jeandre Abel also had a big day as he was third in the 200 at 22.79 seconds and seventh in the 100 at 11.82 seconds.
Willie Stuart ended up seventh in the triple jump at 39-06.50 and was 21st in the 200 (24.19) and 42nd in the 100 (12.16). In the shot put, John Spencer was 16th at 41-00 and Jack Melanson was 20th at 39-01.50. In the javelin, Cooper Loisel was 20th at 125-09 and Olubumni Olatilu was 38th at 105-11.
Also competing included Joe DeMoura, who was 23rd in the 110-meter hurdles (18.06) and Charlie Rosa, who was 25th in the triple jump at 37-05.00.
