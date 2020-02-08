DANVERS — On Sunday, both the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Swim-and Dive teams took part in the Cape Ann League Championship Meet held at St. John’s Prep High School.
The girls had an outstanding day finishing second as a team, and the boys also had a strong day taking fifth.
GIRLS
The meet started out strong for the Wild Hornets as the 200-medley relay team took second as Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Brianna Saunders-Correa swam a time of 2:05.17.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kristina Valenti took third, earning her a medal as she swam a 2:05.1, cutting more than four seconds from her previous personal best. Oli Grabar came in sixth and Brianna Saunders-Correa came in twelfth, as Oli cut seven seconds from their previous best to swim a 2:09.84, and Brianna swam a 2:19.95, cutting two seconds.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Steinmeyer swam a 2:30.41 for seventh, and Crossan swam a 2:41.14 for 11th place.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Melanie Feffer, a sophomore from North Reading came in first, swimming a 26.36, taking 0.3 seconds off of her previous personal best and earning a gold medal in the event. Wilmington’s Lindsey Kane came in tenth, as she swam a 29.02, cutting almost half a second off of her previous best time.
The girls had another exciting place in the 100-yard butterfly as Oli Grabar came in first with a 1:02.48, cutting nearly three seconds from their previous best, and beating second place by almost four seconds in order to become the 2020 Cape Ann Champion. Nicole Steinmeyer also swam well, as she came in third for the event, earning a spot on the podium as she swam a 1:07.13, cutting three seconds from her previous best.
The third event in a row featuring a first place finish came in the 100 yard freestyle, as Valenti swam a 57.71, almost two seconds faster than her previous best, along with Koenig, who took fourth with a new personal best of 59.65, another big drop of nearly five seconds. Captain Regan was the last girl to earn points, as she came in sixteenth, swimming a 1:10.93.
Four girls came in the top sixteen in the 500 yard freestyle, as Saunders-Correa swam a 6:24.29, cutting 25 seconds for a tenth place finish, Sara Curran swam a 7:20.56, earning thirteenth place, Erin Davis swam a 7:25.60, another 25 second cut for 15th, and Wilmington’s Shae Fitzgerald swam a 7:25.92 for 16th place.
The girls again took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as Koenig, Feffer, Grabar and Valenti swam a 1:47.1, cutting four seconds from their previous best, and the other relay team came in seventh, as Lindsey Kane, Crossan, Joleen Weiss, and Fitzgerald swam a 2:01.97, cutting almost 24 seconds from their previous best relay time.
The girls earned second, 10th, and 13th for the 100-yard backstroke, as Koenig swam a 1:05.39, qualifying for the North Sectionals and States meets, as well as earning herself a silver medal in the event. Lindsey Kane swam a 1:20.23 for tenth, and Fitzgerald swam a 1:22.59 for 13th.
The girls took sixth and ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke, as Feffer swam a 1:18.5, and Crossan swam a 1:21.28.
The girls team again earned medals in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Steinmeyer, Grabar, Feffer, and Valenti swam a combined 3:59.36 for third place, and another relay team, with Lindsey Kane, Rebecca Curry, Davis, and Saunders-Correa took eighth with a time of 4:35.57.
The girls also have a number of swimmers who will be swimming at this weekend’s Division 2 North Sectional meet. Kristina Valenti will be going for the 50 and 200-yard freestyle. Oli Grabar will be going for the 100 yard butterfly, as well as the 200 yard freestyle. Maddie Koenig has qualified for the 100 yard backstroke, and Melanie Feffer has qualified for the 50-yard freestyle.
The girls also have relay teams going for the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays, alongside the 200 yard medley, although they still have to work out the exact relay teams, but both Brianna Saunders-Correa and Nicole Steinmeyer are expected to be included.
BOYS
The CAL Championship meet started out with the 200-medley relay race and the Wild Hornets came away with a fifth place finish at 2:04.04 behind the effort of Griffin May, Captain Jared Benoit of Wilmington, Ethan Ryan, also of Wilmington, and Christopher Mangano swam a 2:04.04.
Mangano returned to fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle, as he swam a 2:16.62.
Ethan Ryan also took second in the 200-IM after an impressive swim that cut four seconds from his previous personal best, earning him a spot on the podium at the end of the day.
For the 50-yard freestyle, May took ninth, swimming a 27.58, a new personal best by 0.26 seconds. Tyler Sheehan came in 12th, swimming a 28.6, cutting 1.05 seconds, a huge drop for such a short event.
Benoit came in seventh for the 100-yard freestyle, as he swam a 1:03.69, Sheehan took ninth, swimming a 1:06.61, another impressive performance as he cut 2.4 seconds from his previous best. Dylan Tran was the final boy to score for this event, as he came in sixteenth, swimming a 1:22.91, another impressive personal best by more than five seconds.
Mangano again found success as he placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming a 6:20.03.
The 200-yard freestyle relay finished seventh, as Sheehan, Jonathon Mangano, Wilmington’s Aryan Patil, and Tran swam a 2:17.99.
May took seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, as he swam a 1:19.85.
Ryan returned to second place in the 100-yard breaststroke, as he swam a 1:07.38, a personal best by nearly three seconds, and Benoit placed sixth, swimming a 1:17.84.
The boys team returned to the diving-board podium in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as a team consisting of Mangano, May, Benoit, and Ryan swam a 4:03.69, nearly five seconds faster than the teams previous best.
The boys team finished the meet in fifth, but was very proud of their performance. They have a very small team, but they still managed to earn two individual second place finishes (both by Ethan Ryan) and one third place finish (in the 400 yard freestyle relay).
Head Coach Sue Hunter was very proud of her team, saying “The boys put forth a tremendous effort today, and they have worked so unbelievably hard all season. I’m really glad some of them got to go home with medals, and I can’t express how excited I am for them to return next season!”
