WILMINGTON – A year ago, Ava DeProfio was certainly proud knowing that she made the varsity field hockey team after spending the previous two years at the junior varsity level. But when she looked up and down the 16-member roster, she noticed that she only had one junior classmate to share the exciting news with, Carina O'Donnell. The other 14 members of the team were all seniors.
“We are the only two returning varsity players this year. It was definitely a little intimidating (last year),” said DeProfio with a laugh. “We had a lot of strong seniors who were all good and all played a lot.”
A year later, with two varsity goals and a trip to the state tournament under her belt, many things will be changing for the now senior. DeProfio and O'Donnell are the co-captains, both of them are changing positions, and for Ava, it appears as if she's much more confident this time around.
“I went to a summer league game and I sat off to the side and watched them and I told the coaches after the game that 'WOW! Ava is going to be fun to watch play this year'. She is just really coming into herself,” said head coach Leanne Ebert.
The coach said that DeProfio's play was so impressive, that she forced her to make line-up changes, shifting the forward to the center-midfield spot. That is the most daunting position on the field and the same spot that reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year Celia Kulis controlled the last few years.
“Ava's stronger, she's a senior and she's more confident (than she was last year). There were a lot of seniors on the team last year which is great, but she was just below them (as a junior newcomer). Now she feels more confident in her own abilities. She's the one who is carrying the team now,” said Ebert.
DeProfio played the right-inner forward spot last year. She helped feed the ball into the middle where then senior Rita Roche would get after it and bury home chances, 14 to be exact. Ava finished the season with two, both coming against Tewksbury in separate games. Certainly the two goals and playing significant time as a first-year player on a senior oriented team was meaningful to say the least.
“It was definitely more fast pace than playing JV (the previous two years). I definitely learned a lot. I played the inner right forward spot pretty much all year and I was right next to Rita so it was a lot of reading passes, getting open and moving to the ball,” she said. “We had a great season. Rita scored a lot and Celia (was in the middle). They were both powerhouses and we're definitely going to miss them, but we're trying to fill in their spots.”
That's where the co-captains and longtime friends come in. Both O'Donnell and DeProfio will make the switch to the midfield, Ava in the middle and Carina to her left.
“It's a pretty big adjustment. We're definitely running a lot more, which is a big difference, but we're really defending the field,” she said. “Obviously(playing midfield) means we're supposed to do both (help out offensively and defensively), so we're just trying to keep the ball out of our zone and down into the other team's zone. That's definitely our biggest goal.”
Carina is just one of many players on the team who Ava has played alongside with for many years. Ava said a handful of the juniors and seniors first started playing together in the middle school program. That's one of the reasons why DeProfio thinks this year's team could be a surprise in the standings.
“I think we look pretty good and a lot of us have played together for years. We have played since middle school together so we already have the chemistry going,” she said. “There's a lot of seniors so we have all known each other for many years. Our new goalie Gracy (Giammarco) is going to be really good. She's a junior and she's amazing. We have Ava MacGilvray, who is usually the sweeper. She's really good at controlling the ball in front of Gracy so hopefully she doesn't have to work as hard.”
While DeProfio hopes to excel as a player and leader on this year's team, she is also very successful away from the field hockey field. She's also a member of the lacrosse team, she's a member of the National Honor Society and once she graduates high school, she would like to get into Forensic Science, as she really enjoys all of the crime shows and documentaries.
While she juggles her time around for all of that, she also tries to spend some time with her younger brother, Luke, who is a freshman at the high school and also an athlete, playing football and lacrosse.
“We'll walk through the halls and he'll act like he doesn't even see me. I try to wave but I get nothing,” she said with a big laugh.
