A pair of very close meets had some mixed results for the Wilmington High Cross Country teams on Tuesday afternoon at Burlington High, with the Girls squad winning an exciting 27-29 victory, while the Boys suffered a hard fought 25-30 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.
Both teams are now 2-3 on the season.
On the girls side, Wilmington coach Brian Schell was happy to see his team come away with the victory, but felt it was a little too close for comfort.
“We into this meet knowing we had a big chance to come away with a win. In the end, it became a nail biter and was not one of our best performances,” Schell said. “This course had two very tough hills to run up and is easily our weakness considering how flat Wilmington is as a town. It is definitely a challenging course and is one that really tests our strength. I am just glad we were able to come away with the victory and definitely learned a lot from this meet moving forward.”
Leading the way for he Wildcats was Olivia Erler, who was third overall in a time of 21:27, while Gianna Misuraca was fourth in 21:35 and Katie McLaughlin was fifth in 21:42.
Evy Miller-Nuzzo had a key sixth place finish for the Wildcats in a time of 21:43, which proved to be a major factor in the victory for Wilmington.
“The entire race Evy was behind by about 50 meters from Burlington’s fourth girl. It came down to a strong 200-meter finish to pass her at the end,” Schell said. “It was her final stretch that ultimately gave us the victory, otherwise we would have tied. Seeing this potential at the end of the race is big and is something we are looking for in her training heading into winter season.”
Other top finishers for the Wildcats included Carissa Rubin in ninth in 23:08, Talina Khalil (10th, 24:44), Maggie Bourgeois (12th, 25:18) and Gianna Spada (13th, 25:25).
In the boys loss, the Wildcats got some fine individual performances, but it was not quite enough to overcome the Red Devils as they suffered a 25-30 loss.
“Much like our meet with Wakefield, we were the much better team on paper. Unfortunately, things did not go at all according to plan,” Schell said. “This was definitely a disappointing loss but it is one we need to learn from quickly and attempt to bounce back from. With championship season starting soon, we need to figure things out and everyone needs to start being a lot more consistent with their efforts and overall times.
“We have the talent, we just need to get focused and mentally tougher moving forward. Like the girls, the hills on the course definitely challenge the boys as well and you could tell as the race progressed.”
Greg Adamek led the way for the Wildcats with a second-place overall finish in a time of 16:12, followed by Sean Riley in fourth in 16:48 and Owen Surrette in fifth in 16:53.
The Wildcats also got a pair of fine performances from Jake Danieli and Joe Lydon, who took ninth and tenth respectively, in identical times of 17:18.
“Both of these guys have been pushing themselves a lot and is definitely needed. They have had some ups and downs during the season, but today's efforts and times were strong,” Schell said. “Jake in particular was able to catch Joe and pass him at the finish line. At practices these guys have been going faster than the paces asked of them and it’s good to see them digging deep especially on a tougher course like this.”
Other top finishers for the Wildcats included Nolan Kennedy (14th, 17:31) and Alex Boehm (16th, 17:39).
BOYS SOCCER
Through the first 60 minutes of Monday morning's game, it was obvious that the game could go either way. With both teams struggling this season record-wise, this contest seemed to be a little more wide open than others, with both teams have a handful of scoring chances to that point. It was only a matter of which team could convert.
With 19 minutes left of a tied game, Wilmington High keeper Justin Healey, who had played a magnificent game, came well of his line and was aggressive to a loose ball. He collided with a Burlington forward who was chasing the ball. Healey was injured on the play, and then was given a red card, before the referees changed their tune and gave him a yellow instead, but he never returned to the game. After that, the game completely changed as the Red Devils scored on the ensuing direct kick before adding another to come away with a 3-1 win played at Alumni Field.
Wilmington fell to 1-11-1 with the loss, while Burlington picked up their first league victory of the season. The 'Cats defeated the Red Devils, 1-0 back in September.
Burlington's Keegan Mahoney scored two goals and teammate Casper McIninch had the other. Throughout the second half, Burlington had countless number of chances to score.
"How many foot races did we have with the (Burlington forward Mahoney)? He was sprung five times," said a frustrated WHS head coach Steve Scanlon. "When you're a (defensive) back and the kid is faster than you, you can't play even with him. We have told that to these kids until we're blue in the face. They play him even and he runs right by them (and scores).
"In the first half, we had two chances in the six-yard box (and didn't score on either one). You have to convert those."
Wilmington's lone goal came with under five minutes left in the first half as Aiden McGrath beautifully placed a long high shot over the keeper's head from about 30 yards out to tie the score, after Burlington had taken a 1-0 lead with a goal coming in the 21st minute.
Last Wednesday, Wilmington was defeated by Woburn, 4-1. It was almost the same scenario where the 'Cats were deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime, only to struggle in the second half.
"We played a real solid first half," said Scanlon. "But 41 seconds into the second half, they scored and that seemed to take some wind out of our sails."
The lone Wilmington goal came from Kevin Polmerino on an assist from McGrath, who recently has been moved up to the striker spot.
Wilmington faced Wakefield on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The first time the two teams met, the Warriors came away with a 4-0 win. After that will be a home contest Saturday at 5 pm against Stoneham as part of the 'Kick Cancer' Fundraiser, and then the season will conclude with games against Watertown on the 23rd, Melrose on the 25th and Billerica on the 29th.
VOLLEYBALL
The Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team ran into a buzzsaw, Tuesday night at Wilmington Middle School, and the result was a 3-0 loss to Burlington.
The Lady Devils, who only have two losses this season so far, are battling with Melrose for Middlesex League Freedom supremacy, and they took no prisoners in winning their sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-10.
The Wildcats are now 5-10 on the season, 2-10 in the league, and they will have to turn it on big time down the stretch to get into the postseason.
Wilmington did welcome back Haeleigh Wilson back into the lineup as a setter after she missed a couple weeks with a back injury. Julia Willson started as the setter in the first game, and then coach Bruce Shainwald worked in Wilson in the second set. They both played in the third set, switching off positions between setter and opposite hitter.
“I wanted to get her back in but I didn’t want to run her all night,” said Shainwald, describing is cautious approach with Wilson. “Our passing got better and Haeleigh did a good job setting, but we weren’t putting balls in.”
Burlington is a really good team and tough for the opposition to deal with, as the Wildcats realized as the sets progressed.
“We were making mistakes and not doing as good a job (as the first set) defending against them,” said Shainwald. “Burlington has a strong program, they’ve only lost two matches this year.”
Middlesex League Liberty completed a sweep of the Wildcats with Woburn’s 3-1 victory over Wilmington, last Thursday, at Wilmington Middle School.
The Wildcats got off to a promising start, taking the first set, 25-22, but the Tanners rebounded to win the next two sets fairly decisively, 25-16, 25-19. Wilmington fought really hard in the last set to keep the match alive but Woburn won the third set and the match, 25-23.
The Wildcats were solid with their serving at 83%, with eight aces. They also had an impressive 35 kills and 55 digs.
Wilmington had impressive performances throughout its starting lineup, headed by Khrystyna Fedynyak, who served at 92% with five aces, to go along with eight kills and 13 digs. Maeve Cadogan also served at 92% with nine kills. Savannah Andersen was strong at the net with seven kills and two blocks. Raegan Sweeney amassed 20 digs of Woburn’s attacks, and did a great job at libero. Cadogan, Andersen and Sweeney are all senior co-captains
Wilmington came to play in this match, against a very solid Woburn team. The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead on a good run of serves by Fedynyak. The junior outside hitter had a great night of playing, all the way around. She made an impact with both hard and smart kills on offense, runs of points on service in every set, and some great defense.
“Although this was a loss, it was a successful outing because the team played tough all the way through from beginning to end,” said Wilmington coach Bruce Shainwald. “This is a fun team to coach, and a fun team to watch.”
The Wildcats warmed up for the Woburn match with a non-league victory host Everett in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18. Shainwald was not overly impressed with his team’s play in this match, but every win keeps the team’s dream of qualifying for the postseason alive.
Wilmington maintained its habit of serving at a strong percentage, this time going at an 85% with 11 aces. The Wildcats also were strong with their hitting with 28 kills, and on defense with 27 digs.
Maeve Cadogan was a standout with two aces and 92 percent serving. She completed her all-around effort with six kills and six digs.
GOLF
It was a frustrating season for the Wilmington High Golf team in terms of wins and losses, as the Wildcats recently wrapped up a winless campaign. But a young group of golfers, featuring several freshmen and sophomores saw extensive playing time this season, which coach Steve Lynch is hoping will translate into victories next season.
“We gained a lot of valuable experience, which despite record should serve us well next year,” Lynch said. “I did see improvement as year progressed and would expect a more prosperous year next season.”
Among those whom Lynch will be looking for big things next year will be a pair of freshmen, Owen Mitchell and Jack Toomey. In the Wildcats 46.5-25.5 loss to Wakefield at Hillview Country Club last Tuesday, both of the first year players turned in good performances, with Mitchell earning his fourth victory of the season playing out of the number four spot in the lineup, while Toomey lost a tough 5-4 decision while playing in the number eight slot.
In their other matches this past week, the Wildcats suffered a 52-20 loss to a powerful Belmont team last Monday at Hillview, and a 52.5-19.5 loss to Stoneham on Friday at Bear Hill Country Club.
Despite the team’s record this season Lynch sees plenty of reason for optimism going forward, assuming that the young players put in the work necessary to improve in the off season.
Some of the key returning players next season will be Freshmen David and James Caples, along with Patrick Stokes. Sophomores Rhiannon Dyment and Joseph Dyman, as well as juniors Sam Cedrone, Bryan Davey and Colin Gates.
“We have a lot of young players who want to play and want to improve,” Lynch said. “Having a small group this year allowed me to instruct more, especially with our less experienced players. All of the players have indicated their desire to play more during the summer.
