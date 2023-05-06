WILMINGTON – It’s officially a hot streak.
The Wilmington High softball team was 2-6 after a loss to undefeated Burlington last week, but the Wildcats certainly responded in style.
In its last three games, WHS defeated Middlesex League Liberty Division opponents Lexington, Woburn and Belmont to improve to 5-6 overall.
In a 5-3 win against Lexington, Wilmington exploded for four runs in the first inning.
Leadoff batter Abby LaClair (2 for 3) singled and was sacrificed to second by Lily Mackenzie. Eva Boudreau (3 RBIs) hit a thunderous ball to center for a two-run home run.
A walk to Ali McElligott was followed by singles from Julia Archer (2 for 3) and Erin McCarthy, plating two more runs for a 4-0 lead,
In the fifth, LaClair led off with a triple and scored on sacrifice fly by Boudreau.
The Tanners didn't go down quietly, scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth inning behind a three-run home run with two outs.
Archer, on the mound for Wilmington, and her defense eventually finished the job to earn the victory.
Archer pitched all seven innings for WHS, allowing just three hits and striking out four.
The previous game for Wilmington was a mercy-rule shortened 15-3 win over Lexington.
The Wildcats had 15 hits in the win and scored 11 times in the third inning to blow the game open.
Wilmington was led by senior captain Sofia Scalfani, who went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs scored.
She was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle
The Wildcat defense was superb, especially on the relays. In the second inning, the 'Cats threw out a runner at home (center fielder Charlotte Forcina to catcher Abby LaClair).
In the fifth inning, WHS earned a 9-4-5 out, erasing a runner at third (right fielder Cassie Tibbetts to second baseman Mackenzie to third baseman McElligott)
Archer had another excellent game in the circle for Wilmington.
WHS easily topped Belmont, 13-1.
After spotting Belmont a run in top of first, the Wildcats went on to plate five runs in their half of the inning, eventually winning by 12-run rule in five innings
Mackenzie had a double, two RBIs and scored twice while McElligott went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored
Scalfani had a home run and two RBIs.
Archer had another outstanding effort on the mound, allowing one hit.
Next up for the Wildcats is a Thursday visit to Wakefield before a non-league home game on Tuesday against Triton Regional at 6 p.m.
