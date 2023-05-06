WILMINGTON/HAVERHILL – It is common to think that Division 1 athletes were highly touted prospects from the beginning, being ahead of their peers and highly recruited their whole playing careers. In the majority of cases, that scenario is true.
Wilmington native Tristan Ciampa has recently committed to St. Bonaventure, but his journey to Division 1 falls in the small percentage of players who’s path to the pinnacle of college baseball was quite different.
“I had no offers from any school,” recalled Ciampa when he was in high school. “No school was looking at me.”
Ciampa becomes the first WHS player to receive a Division 1 scholarship since Jackson Gillis pitched at Vanderbilt University.
The 2020 Wilmington High School graduate played just one season on the varsity baseball team due to his senior year being canceled amidst the COVID pandemic. When the pitcher received an opportunity to play for Northern Essex Community College out of high school, Ciampa knew he had to make the most of it.
“I was nowhere close to being a Division 1 player, I was lucky to even get a shot to play at Northern Essex especially with how good this program is and how good the players are,” said Ciampa. “I was very fortunate to get a shot.”
When Ciampa arrived at NECC, he found the transition to college baseball to be difficult, struggling in his first year.
“My first fall was bad, I didn’t really have a strong fall,” he admitted. “I really just wasn’t that good of a player and I could have got cut, but I didn’t. After my first fall I had that conversation with my coach and I was like I’m here right now, I want to do what it takes to stay here and transfer to go to wherever I want to go.”
That’s what he did. Ciampa hit the weight room, added speed to his fastball, and was determined to be the best he could be coming into his sophomore season — and it paid dividends. This season for the Knights, the right-hander is 8-0 with a 1.50 ERA, totaling 63 strikeouts in 42.0 innings pitched.
“What really changed it was probably the weight room,” he said of his improvement in his game. “When I first got into Northern Essex, I physically was not there. I was so much smaller than everybody else that it was tough to keep up. Trying to be as athletic as I possibly can be (has been huge).”
Last summer, Ciampa also played for the Elmira Pioneers of the PGCBL, a collegiate summer league, where he was truly able to identify himself as a starter.
“Once I got put into a starter role and I wasn’t coming out of the pen, that’s when I realized there’s something here,” said Ciampa. “If I keep building on it and doing what I can do, maybe D1 is a possibility.”
When Ciampa took the mound this season with his impressive numbers, he began to catch attention of some NCAA schools, and before he knew it, he was a Bonnie.
“The Bonaventure head coach reached out to (NECC) coach (Jeff) Mejia looking for pitchers, and my coach put me in touch. We got a deal done pretty quickly,” said Ciampa.
Mejia, who is currently in his tenth season at the helm, is proud of how his team is a stepping stone for many players to continue their baseball careers at the NCAA level.
“That’s what we do,” he said of moving players on. “It’s basically an extension of your recruiting period, you’re going to come and play for a program that’s going to compete for a national title. Because we are good and competitive, players get a lot of extra exposure for it.”
Over his coaching tenure, he’s helped send over 70 players to their next destination of their collegiate baseball careers. Ciampa is now a member of that list.
“About halfway through his first year here, he really bought into everything we were trying to do,” said Mejia. “Once that clicked, we saw all that untapped potential start to happen and that growth really came a long way.”
As Mejia took notice of Ciampa’s increased work ethic over the first two seasons at NECC, he took no surprise of his latest opportunity.
“His improvements physically, mentally, and academically have really matched,” said the coach. “They’ve come really high really fast which is a credit to him and his determination. He bought in and believed in our program, and he did the work.”
Ciampa will attend St. Bonaventure this coming fall and will play his two remaining seasons of college eligibility at the Division 1 level.
“It’s cool,” he said of the commitment. “I try not to think about it too much, just because with the work I’ve put in I felt like I could do something cool if I put the work in. I’m happy to be here and I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to play at Northern Essex because they really helped me get here.”
However, before Ciampa leaves NECC, he is excited to chase unfinished business from last season, where the team’s program best 42-4 record came up short in the NJCAA College World Series. Currently at 27-6, Ciampa is confident in his team’s ability to capture that goal.
“We’re winning a lot of games, that’s honestly what I really care about,” said Ciampa. “I love going out there and winning, it’s fun and we have a really talented group and we’re hoping to make a run to go back to the World Series. That’s really what the mission of the season is.”
