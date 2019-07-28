Back on July 16th, Wilmington resident Peter Bamberg underwent brain surgery for a tumor at Brigham and Women's Hospital and will continue his treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In order to help with the costs and help with research, Bamberg's brother-in-law, Brian Irwin, will be competing in the annual Pan Mass Challenge Bike Ride next month.
"(Brian) has already surpassed his team's fundraising goal, but anything above and beyond will go directly to the neuro-oncology research team treating Pete and his specific type of tumor," said Peter's older brother Joe.
The Bamberg Family have been big fixtures in town for many years with all of the children excelling in athletics at one time or another. Peter was on the 1997 WHS Boys Soccer team which was recently inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Peter's surgery was performed by Dr. David Reardon. He's the Center for Neuro-Oncology Clinical Director at Dana-Farber as well as a Prof. of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. On his website he outlined the goals of his research stating:
"The goals of my research are to: 1) identify exciting new treatments for brain cancer in the laboratory using animal models; 2) understand how these treatment approaches are working to fight cancer cells in order to optimize their effectiveness; and 3) move these promising approaches as quickly as possible to the clinic via clinical trials to help brain cancer patients. My laboratory focuses primarily on innovative and cutting-edge immunotherapies as single agents and in rationally designed, combinational approaches that include a wide array of additional therapies. We utilize a variety of brain tumor models that are grown intracranially and treatments that are applied systemically and/or locally. We have access to state-of-the-art imaging systems including MRI, PET scans and bioluminescence to help us evaluate the "success" of our treatments in our animal models.
“We collaborate with several outstanding cancer immunology scientists who can help us comprehensively evaluate mechanisms of action of our therapies by applying advanced techniques to evaluate harvested intracranial tumors, draining lymph nodes, other lymphatic organs and peripheral blood. Results of our work continue to drive new clinical trials evaluating promising approaches for brain cancer patients.
"My research effort also extends into the clinic and specifically includes designing and implementing clinical trials to effectively evaluate promising new therapies as quickly as possible for our patients."
On Aug. 3 and 4, more than 6,700 riders, including Irwin and many others from Wilmington and Tewksbury will pedal up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of raising $60 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Cyclists from 43 states and 12 countries will convene in Massachusetts to participate in the PMC, taking on one of 12 routes, which pass through 47 towns and range from 25 to 192 miles, designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability.
Riders range in age from 13 to 88 and include everyone from seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors. Many ride to honor a family member or friend who has battled cancer, while more than 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves-considered Living Proof® of the progress made in cancer research and treatment.
If you would like to donate on behalf of Peter Bamberg's treatment, you may go to Brian Irwin's PMC Page at: https://profile.pmc.org/BI0010; or you may also donate directly to Dr. Reardon's lab through the Jimmy Fund. There is a link to "Support My Research" on Dr. Reardon's Dana-Farber page at: https://www.dana-farber.org/find-a-doctor/david-reardon/
"If you are able to donate, any amount will be appreciated and go a long way in helping to continue the excellent level of care these hospitals provide, and advancements in treatments for brain cancer,” said Joe Bamberg.
