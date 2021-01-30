WILMINGTON - A cold shooting third quarter cost the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team on Saturday afternoon, as they came up just short of picking up their first win of the season, suffering a 70-65 loss to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Melrose at the Lawrence H. Cushing Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (0-5), played what may have been their best game of the season to this point, leading 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 34-32 at the half. But they were outscored 16-9 in the third quarter and never recovered, despite rallying in the fourth quarter.
"The shots just weren't falling for us in the third quarter," Wildcats coach Dennis Ingram said. "It was a good game, but we just came up a little short. We came back towards the end, and I feel like we just ran out of time."
While he was happy with the way his team finished up the game, Ingram also knows his team must reverse the trend of starting slow coming out of halftime, which has been abbreviated this season due to COVID precautions.
"The last couple of games we have struggled in the third quarter, so we are going to have to make some adjustments," Ingram said. "We are used to the ten or 12 minute half, and now it just two minutes, so we need to do something as coaches to try and adjust to that."
Junior guard Tommy Mallinson led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points, while fellow junior Tyler Rourke chipped in with 12 and junior Will Doucette had 11. Senior DJ Ricupero added six points, on a pair of three pointers in the fourth quarter.
Along with the well balanced scoring, the Wildcats also got multiple strong rebounding efforts, with senior Jimmy McCarron and juniors Gavin Erickson and Luke Murphy grabbing seven boards each.
"It feels like the guys are getting a lot more comfortable in their roles and a lot of them are playing very well," Ingram said. "I feel like these guys are really close. Of course, we want to win, but I can't tell you how great it is for these kids to be in these games and being competitive.
"We feel like we let one slip away, so we know we have to play better for the full 32 minutes, but we also feel like we are very close. They are giving it everything they have. The last two weeks of practice have been great. The focus is there and the last two weeks of practice have been great. They really want to improve and it is translating into the games."
The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Wakefield for a rematch with the Red Raiders. at 11:00 am, before returning home to host Wakefield next Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 pm in a makeup game.
