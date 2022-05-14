WILMINGTON – When they eventually do pick up their first win of the season, the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team will most certainly have earned it. After all, the Wildcats have been battling all season long, putting in strong efforts, but have continued to come up short in their quest for victory, often times against far more experienced and far superior competition
This past week was no exception, as the Rams battled hard against two Middlesex League rivals, coming out on the short end of a 5-0 loss to Belmont last Thursday and a 4-1 loss to Wakefield on Monday. While the losses continue to mount for the Wildcats, so does the experience, with this week once again being not exception, particularly the match against Wakefield.
“We definitely continue to build those blocks up, one by one,” Wildcats coach Matt Hackett said. “We can see the improvement each time out, but it just hasn’t turned into a win yet.”
In the loss to Wakefield, the Wildcats lone win of the day came from senior Alyssa Fricia in second doubles, who continued her recent run of strong play with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
“Alyssa just continues to really dominate her opponents,” Hackett said. “She is a darn good second singles player in our league right now. She dominates, and then when her opponent punches back a little, she gets a little frustrated and just puts it away.
“Her tennis skills have come a long way the past couple of years, but she has always had that killer instinct. We know what kind of player she is, and that has been very good for our team.”
In first singles, freshman Shubhangi Tripathi put up a good fight before falling by a score of 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
“Shubhangi has really started to turn her game around the past couple of weeks,” Hackett said. “She has always been a very consistent player which is great to have, but the past couple of weeks she has brought some aggression into her play. Today, she really took it to her opponent and she almost pulled out a really good victory over her opponent, who was a senior. But I feel like we will look back at the end of the year as this match really being a turning point for her.”
In third singles, junior Carolyn Hass-Timm suffered a 6-1, 6-4 loss despite improving as the match went on.
“Carolyn was making a lot of mistakes in the first set, but she corrected that in the second set and played really well,” Hackett said. “She is another one, with the exception of that first set, has stacked together three matches in a row where she has played well. She played the net a little more aggressively today, which is always a good think. It didn’t lead to a win, but I felt like she played well,”
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday night with a road matchup at Middlesex League rival Stoneham with results of that match unavailable as of the Town Crier's press time. They will stay on the road on Thursday at Watertown before returning home to face Melrose next Tuesday.
The Wildcats have played and lost to all three of those teams earlier in the season, but were very competitive in their matches against Stoneham and Watertown. Hackett is hoping the results are a little different this time around.
“I told the girls today, that this is revenge week,” Hackett said. “We are facing these teams for the second time, and hopefully we will play a little better and get better results and get that elusive first win.”
