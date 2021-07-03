WILMINGTON — There is summer baseball and then there is…SUMMER baseball!
Under a withering one hundred-plus degrees at game time on Monday evening, the new look Northeast Wilmington baseball team kicked off the 2021 season and overcame the heat and visiting Dracut for an electrifying win.
After trailing for most of the game, Wilmington came up in the bottom of the seventh, down by a run. With a pair of baserunners in scoring position, slugger Jack Toomey stepped up and uncorked a one-out double, driving in a pair for a walk-off 8-7 win.
According to newly-minted co-coach Chris Grecco, who joins Connor Zaya in managing the club this summer, the win was truly meaningful for many of the players.
“A lot of these guys had a tough season as high school players,” said Grecco. “There were a lot of close games, like the one you just watched, and many were defeats. To get that first summer win, on a walk-off no less, will certainly add momentum as we go forward.”
Earning a game ball was Toomey, who started on the mound and finished at the plate. Toomey admitted that he struggled to find the strike zone in the early innings, yielding a number of walks that were later converted to unearned runs and a 5-3 lead for the opposition.
“Today wasn’t my best game,” said Toomey, who batted 3-for-4 with 3-RBI, including the game-winning double to deep center. “I have to make sure I’m pounding the zone with my pitches and try to put the ball in play. As far as what took place in the seventh, Dracut didn’t want a piece of Lars (Ostebo) but in choosing me, they made the wrong decision.”
Toomey was referring to the scenario that occurred prior to his decisive at-bat. Trailing 7-6, Wilmington was fortunate to be sending up the heart of the order as the seventh got underway. Jacob Roque started them, chopping a hard grounder at the third baseman who bobbled what should have been a routine throw to first. Next was Matthew Vinal who worked Dracut reliever Ben Pashoian for a free base. With two men aboard, Grecco enlisted Austin Harper to lay down a sacrifice bunt, advancing both baserunners. Inexplicably, the Dracut coaching staff decided to intentionally walk Ostebo and face Toomey instead.
“They picked the wrong batter to bring up with the bases loaded and only one out,” said Grecco. “I don’t think they checked their scouting report.”
Dracut claimed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, despite Toomey’s back-to-back strike-outs to start the contest. Colin Arsenault was safe on a throwing error and promptly stole second. He later scored on a Cole Forestall basehit to assume the lead.
Wilmington answered in the bottom of a busy first, surging ahead with three runs on three hits. Dracut starter Forestall walked Roque and soon loaded them, yielding consecutive basehits to Vinal and Harper. All three would eventually cross to move in front by a pair, 3-1. Ostebo, Toomey, and Brian Curdo each garnered an RBI in the go-ahead effort.
In the second inning, Dracut got a run back on a bases-loaded passed ball and in the third, cashed in on Toomey’s struggles to surge ahead, 5-3.
Forestall’s day was over when Roque led off the bottom of the third with loud double to the left field fence. Dracut sent Sal D’Miaco in relief, but Wilmington was in a groove, loading them with a hit batter and a walk. Roque tagged and scored on Ostebo’s deep fly but unfortunately, Dracut won an argument on a controversial base-running call, effectively erasing further Wilmington offense.
Fives were wild in the fifth as Wilmington battled back to tie it at 5 on a Harper RBI-basehit. But it was soon back in Dracut’s favor, 7-5, on unearned runs off fielding errors. Wilmington scratched out a run in their half of the sixth, setting up the dramatic seventh inning finish.
“Everything turned out well today,” said Grecco. “The whole team came together to win this one. When one guy was in trouble, others responded and elevated their play. This was definitely a team effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.