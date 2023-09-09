When Wilmington High School quarterback Michael Lawler takes the field for Friday’s season opener against Arlington Catholic, the emotions will start to take over.
He’ll remember hurting his collarbone the game before the annual Thanksgiving Day game last fall, an injury that sidelined him for six months.
He’ll remember running laps around the WHS indoor track, doing whatever he could to get in shape while watching his basketball team practice without him.
He’ll remember breaking his ankle two weeks into lacrosse season, holding him out of yet another athletic season.
And he’ll definitely remember the sweat and tears he devoted to himself to allow him to be back on that very field, under the lights in front of a big home-town crowd.
But when he collects the game’s first snap on Friday, none of that will matter.
Lawler just wants to win.
“It’s going to feel surreal,” said the senior. “It will be the first time playing in a game since last football season. I’m going to be excited, but I want to treat it like any other game because I don’t want to get all emotional. I’m going to go out there and play my best and hopefully we win.”
Lawler, a three-sport star at WHS, didn’t have the opportunity to showcase the majority of his talent throughout last school year. When he broke his collarbone in the last regular season game of the football season, it was the first domino to fall for the remainder of his junior athletic season.
“The first play against Medford I ran it outside and I cut it back inside and got tackled, and I landed on my collarbone weirdly,” Lawler recalled. “My collarbone didn’t break, (but) it got pushed back and I messed up my ligaments and it affected my chewing and breathing. I got rushed to emergency surgery the next day.”
As a result, Lawler was sidelined for six months, holding him out of the entirety of the basketball season. Even though he couldn’t play, he was right beside his team all winter.
“As the weeks went on, (doctors) gave me more and more that I could do,” he said. “I’d run the track in the gym while they practiced and as the weeks progressed I’d end up running with them to try and stay in shape for lacrosse season.”
As the seasons changed and the sun began to shine, so did Lawler’s outlook on what the spring season had to offer — a fresh start. Lawler got cleared just in time for the season. Two weeks later, disaster struck.
“The first week of practice for lacrosse it was mixed emotions,” he said. “I was pumped but also a little nervous getting back into the groove of things. As soon as I hurt myself again, it hit me that I actually sat out this entire season and now I’m going to sit out another season. I was so upset.”
Lawler broke his ankle after suiting up for just one game, and he had to sit out yet another sport. Through the pain, sadness, and defeat, Lawler knew he couldn’t let his emotions get the best of him. He pushed onward.
“The first week of being in a cast, it took me a while to realize there’s bigger things for me to do instead of dwelling on my injury and wanting to play,” he said. “A huge part was my mom and my dad and coach (Craig) Turner always checking in. (They) were always there to motivate me and get me going.”
So that’s what Lawler did.
The second he was cleared to start training for football season this summer, he didn’t waste any time. The rising senior immediately hit the weight room, doing everything he could to prepare himself for the fall.
“As soon as I got out of the boot, all I wanted to do was be able to run and move and try to get back in shape,” said Lawler. “It wasn’t a whole lot of time to do that before football season so it was rough the first couple weeks in camp. After I got through the peak of being hurt with my ankle, my mental game was so much better and stronger that I knew I couldn’t be stopped.”
Heading into training camp, Turner wasn’t ready to risk Lawler’s health, wanting him to slowly reacclimate himself to intense football activities.
“At the end of the summer he was still moving gingerly,” said the coach. “As soon as we got into camp, my approach was we’re not going to run him for a while and we’re going to take it very slow. And then it’s just everyday looks better and better with his movement. It honestly looks like Michael again, which is great to see. The training wheels are off, he’s poised to have a big year throwing and running. He finally looks back to himself after a long couple of months for him.”
When Lawler stepped back onto the field for the first time, he was scared, nervous, and everything in between. His senior season was on the line — which is when he realized to make the most of it with no regrets.
“It wasn’t because it hurt, it was because I was so nervous to get hurt again,” he admitted. “I came to the realization that the only way I’m going to be able to play to my full potential is if I play and get rid of those nerves. Every day it felt better and better.”
And just like that, Lawler is ready to take the Middlesex League by storm.
“I’m excited for him to have the opportunity to play after the year he had last year,” said Turner. “He essentially missed the biggest game of the football season and then missed the entire athletic school year. I think he’s the best athlete in the high school and he deserves a big senior year just for what he had to go through last year. I’m really excited for him and the opportunity that he has, he’s going to be a great player for us.”
Lawler, who is a jack of all trades on the football field, will be stepping into his first full season at quarterback this fall. Despite a 2-9 record last season, he is confident in his team’s ability to improve significantly.
“I feel confident in this season,” he said. “I don’t see us losing very many. Our skill guys can match up with anyone in the league. We’ve got a lot of depth in the skill positions and our line. They might not be the biggest, but they’ve been lifting in the offseason and getting stronger, so it should be a good year.”
Lawler and the Wildcats will return to the gridiron on Friday night against Arlington Catholic at 6 p.m.
