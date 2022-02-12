WILMINGTON – With the season heading into its home stretch, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team is well aware of just how vital every win is if they hope to qualify for the post-season. And given their struggles in their Middlesex League gams this season, this is especially true when they are facing a non-league opponent like Triton, who the Wildcats squared off with on Monday night at Cushing Gymnasium.
The Wildcats must have felt that sense of urgency, as they came out firing in this one, and never really looked back, earning a 75-66 victory to improve to 9-5 on the season, and move within one victory of clinching a tournament spot.
“It feels great to be 9-5 right now,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “This was a good win for us. Triton is a good team. They are tough and physical and they don’t quit. Even when we went up big, they kept coming at us.”
Wilmington got off to a fast start, leading 16-7 after the first quarter, and extending their lead to 39=27 at the half. After dominating the third quarter to take a 17-point lead at 58-41 heading into the fourth, they saw Triton edge their way back into the game, but they held off the late charge to secure the victory.
The Wildcats were led by 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds by senior guard Tommy Mallinson, while fellow senior Gavin Erickson chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds. Tyler Rourke added ten points, eight of which came in the Wildcats big first quarter, while Will Stuart chipped in with eight points and led the team with seven rebounds.
“We had some good, balanced scoring and we had a big night on the boards as well,” Ingram said. “That was a big key for us.”
Freshman Ayden Balter once again came off the bench to give the Wildcats some key minutes, particularly after senior Luke Murphy fouled out of the game. Balter has been contributing more and more as the season has gone on, and Ingram and the coaching staff have been very pleased with his progress.
“We knew he had good size, but as a freshman he had been better than expected and has done a really good job for us,” Ingram said. “And Luke Murphy has done a great job working with Ayden, helping him to become a varsity player. When Ayden is on the court, his biggest fan is Luke Murphy, which is great to see.”
There is still more work to be done if the Wildcats hope to qualify for the post season, and nothing is guaranteed, but Ingram likes his team’s chances of qualifying if they keep playing the way they have as of late.
“We are feeling pretty good about where we are. It’s a long season, but it also goes by very fast,” Ingram said. “Our goal was to be playing at our best and firing on all cylinders in February, and I feel like we are doing that.”
On Tuesday night, the Wildcats once again played well, but they came up just short of a victory, falling by a score of 72-70 in a road matchup with Middlesex League rival Melrose. It was the second close loss of the season to Melrose for the Wildcats, having lost 67-64 previously.
Senior Tommy Mallinson powered the Wildcats offense with 17 points, all of them coming in the second half, while sophomore Austin Harper had 15 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Tyler Rourke chipped in with ten points, including a pair of three pointers.
It was a tight contest throughout, with the Wildcat trailing 34-32 at the half and 55-52 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night, when they once gain take to the road, this time for a clash with Middlesex League rival Burlington. In their first meeting this season, back on January 14, Burlington came away with a 72-54 victory over the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
With their scheduled home game against Watertown postponed last Friday night, it was a very light week of work for the Wilmington High girls basketball team, as they had just one game, when they took to the road take on Middlesex League rival Melrose on Tuesday night.
Despite actually playing pretty well at times, the Wildcats came up on the short end of a 53-46 score. As has been the case on many occasions this season, the Wildcats are doomed by numerous turnovers, 32 to be exact, in Tuesday night's contest.
Despite the struggles with turnovers, the Wildcats battled the Red Raiders right to the final buzzer. Wilmington actually led by one point heading into the fourth quarter, after trailing 25-19 at the half.
The Wildcats were led by 15 points from senior Olivia Spizuoco, while freshman Allie Delgenio added 10 and fellow freshman Eva Boudreau had eight. It was not enough, however, to hold off Melrose, who grabbed 19 offensive rebounds to dominate the boards.
Wilmington will look to get back on track on Friday night in another road contest, when they travel to Burlington for a Middlesex League matchup with tip off at 7:00 PM.
