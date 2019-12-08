SOUTH BEND, IND/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has been chosen as the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Decade mainly because of what she accomplished on the soccer field throughout the decade. However, her athleticism far exceeds just kicking a soccer ball around for not just her high school team, but the United States Under 16 and 18 National teams, and currently as a member of the Notre Dame University women's team.
So clearly she has proven that she is not just one of Wilmington's all-time great female athletes, but certainly has received that respect throughout the country for what she has accomplished over this decade.
This season, she was one of five ND players to appear in all 21 games, and last year she appeared in all 18 games, thus she has made an immediate impact on one of the most prestigious collegiate programs in the country.
While Wingate has opened the eyes of many when it comes to her soccer skills, she was a dynamite hockey player for one season here at Wilmington, scoring 20 of the team's 55 goals, despite the Wildcats finishing with a 2-17-1 record.
But her athleticism is so off the charts, she could easily have been one of the best sprinters the track-and-field program has ever seen, while she also dabbled in the other recreational sports as a kid, basketball and softball, so she's just one of those athletes, who could excel, no matter the sport, no matter the level of play.
Certainly Wingate's accomplishments in sports are off the charts, but she's the epitome of a well-rounded student-athlete. At WHS, she was a four-year Honor Roll Student. And with all of that going for her, you would never know it as she's extremely humbled.
"First off, Olivia is a wonderful kid," said Notre Dame head coach Nathan Norman. "She has a quiet personality, but is such a tremendous teammate. She works so hard every single day. I'm honored to have her on this team and she is just such a pleasure to coach."
GAINING NATIONAL STATUS
During her two years at WHS, Wingate played Club Soccer and was part of the Under-16 National team. Then she gave up the Club team and joined the WHS team for her last two years, while playing for the Under 18-National team. She played in various tournaments, one in Amsterdam where she scored two goals in three games, and another in Italy, where she appeared in all three games and scored the go-ahead goal against Mexico.
Certainly those trips, games and teammates are things she will never forget.
"What means the most to me is the atmosphere that comes with being a kid and playing sports for your hometown," she said. "Between the National Team and Club soccer team, I was constantly under pressure to perform and compete against who I was playing with to get looks or college offers. When I could come back to Wilmington sports, that pressure was completely relieved; it was a breath of fresh air. I was able to play with freedom and not worry so much about performance. I was able to do what I loved and feel like it wasn't a job.
“In college, you are competing at the highest level and it can be easy to get caught up in the stress of Division 1 sports, so I try to remember how I felt playing on the Wilmington home field or ice."
Throughout the decade, Wingate has played for five soccer teams – club, two national teams, WHS and now Notre Dame. That's certainly a lot of practices, games, traveling and of course devotion, commitment, desire and time – but along each and every one of those stops, came something that is also more meaningful to her than just a game.
"What I remember most about this past decade has been the friendships I made,” she said. “While I struggle to remember exact games, plays, and practices, I can always remember how much fun I had and who was by my side. Playing beside my best friends who I grew up with is an experience that not a lot of people are lucky enough to have, and something special that you won't find again. Growing up, there wasn't a team that Liz Gordon, my cousin and best friend growing up, and I weren't on together. We played Wilmington softball, soccer, basketball, and even club soccer together.
“We soon settled into our favorite sports around the end of middle school – Liz with basketball, soccer, and softball, and I with soccer and hockey – but still remained inseparable. Playing soccer and going to school with her is something I miss everyday.
“During my senior year my little sister Annie made the varsity soccer team. I was sidelined with an injury so I was never able to play with her, but I can still remember my senior night when I was able to dress and pass the kickoff back to her. The picture of the both of us standing at the center circle is posted on my dorm wall.
“I also remember sitting in the parking lot before 7 am soccer practices half awake listening to Panic! at The Disco in my best friend Lindsey Amazeen's car to get us going. I still call Caryn and Jim Goulet 'coach', and fondly look back on the times I played for them and with (their daughter) Dana.”
ALWAYS A WILDCAT
Before she joined the WHS team for her sophomore year, Wingate came back from a broken leg. She appeared in only half of the team's games, scoring 12 goals in about 10 games.
The following year, Wingate missed six games with the Wildcats due to her trip to Amsterdam, yet she led the team in scoring with 17 goals and 5 assists, coming in just 13 games. She went on to be named the Middlesex League Division 2 Player of the Year and league all-star for the second straight year, the Lowell Sun Player of the Year, the Eastern Mass Division 2 Player of the Year, the Massachusetts Division 2 Player of the Year, was named to the All New England Team, was named as a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic and shortly after that, was named as the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year.
She helped the team win its second straight Middlesex League title, going unbeaten during the regular season and finished at 16-1-2 overall.
“My favorite moments were the breast cancer (fundraising) games against Stoneham and when we went to the first round of the state tournament my junior year,” said Wingate. “Coach (Sue) Hendee was and has been an integral part of the program and does so much for Wilmington girls soccer.”
Hendee has coached for over 30 years. She has had a long list of talented players, who have left WHS and gone onto terrific careers in college, whether it be at the Division 1, 2 or 3 level, but she knows that a talent like Wingate, comes around once every 30-something years.
"Olivia is a once in a lifetime kind of player," Hendee said. "She is the only player in WHS history to get a full ride to a major DI program and to play for the US National Team throughout her high school career. I am incredibly proud of everything that she has accomplished, and how well she is doing at Notre Dame.
"Liv finished her career at WHS as the 14th all-time leading scorer, which is quite impressive considering that she only played for two years. She did not play her freshman year and missed playing her entire senior year due to injury. During her sophomore and junior years, she also missed several games either due to injury or while traveling with the US National Team. She was a Middlesex League All Conference player and Player of the Year, Eastern Mass All Star, DII North Player of the Year, Boston Globe All Scholastic, and named to the All State and All New England soccer teams."
A YEAR UNDER HER BELT
As a freshman at ND, Wingate was still recovering from that injury she had before her senior year of high school. While she appeared in every game and started seven, it just took her time to get acclimated and basically get her feet back from under her.
"She was injured before her freshman year with us so it took some time for her to feel completely healthy," said Norman. "She went through a bumpy ride, but she was coming off a knee injury that kept her out an entire year so that was to be expected."
Wingate finished her rookie campaign scoring two goals, one each against Butler and Cincinnati. She then returned to this year's team and played fantastic from start to finish, according to Norman.
"I thought Olivia made huge, huge strides this year," he said. "She was very, very good for us. She got back into the fitness level she was used to and her strengths on the field is that she is just such a phenomenal athlete and going 1-vs-1, using her speed and athleticism and getting behind defenders. She is big, she's quick and she's an attacking player. I just thought she made such huge strides this year, so we're very excited to see what she brings next year."
Wingate finished this season with two goals and one assist. Norman pinpointed a game against Duke where Wingate scored a crucial goal.
"She scored a big tying goal in that game," he said. "She could score more but she’s a wide player for us, so she's not necessarily (in position to score more goals). We still feel that she's very productive for us. We just like her speed, her ability to isolate her for 1-on-1 battles and creating space to get behind people."
Now with half of her athletic career over at ND and still 2.5 years left academically, Wingate was asked about making the choice of going from Wilmington to the elite and prestigious college.
"Playing soccer at Notre Dame has been one of the best experiences of my life," she said. "It is such an honor to wear the Irish jersey and I'm so lucky to get to put it on each game. The academics are unmatched, and I am challenged to be my best in all areas of my life here. The connection among everyone is unbelievable; the alumni are so involved and love to support anyone related to ND. The girls on the team are my second family. We have so much fun together and I know they'll be life-long friends.
"The main adjustment for me was just realizing how fast and strong all the girls are in D1 soccer. Everybody is good, and you need to work day in and day out to keep up with them. After my injury I struggled a bit finding my rhythm, but this year I finally felt like I was myself again. My favorite game was against Duke where we were down 1-0 at half and tied it up with four minutes left. We worked so hard to press in the second half and didn't let them breathe. My teammate Erin (Hohnstein) had an amazing one touch no look pass to me, and I was in all alone to score the tying goal. That was one of my favorite sports moments ever."
Surely, Wingate will have more opportunities to find the back of the net at ND, but she has proven that her skills away from the soccer field are actually more impressive.
"Olivia was always a great role model. Not only did she work hard to get herself to where she is today, but she was also a natural leader, supportive teammate, and a strong student. She is truly deserving of being recognized as Female Athlete of the Decade," said Hendee.
