WEST HAVEN, CT – It was a car ride that took three hours each way, but it's a three-month ride that each one of the 16 players, and members of the coaching staff will remember for the rest of their lives.
On a cold Saturday afternoon, the Wilmington Pop Warner D team ended its historical season by falling in the New England Championship game, 34-0, at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the home of their opponent, the West Haven Seahawks.
“Obviously it was a memorable and magical season,” said head coach Steve Zella. “There hasn't been a team in our division (from Wilmington) that has ever gone this far and to do it with the amount of players that we had is pretty amazing.
“It's a true testament to the hard work that goes on in practice, the buy-in from all of the kids and being resilient all the way through. We had weeks where we didn't know if we were going to have all 16 guys – literally we were one player away from a forfeit every single week.”
Since 2000, there's been seven previous Wilmington Pop Warner teams that have enjoyed deep playoff runs including the Jr. Pee Wee team and the Pee Wee team winning New England Championship titles in 2000 and 2010, while the Jr. Pee Wee team of 2003 lost in the NE Finals.
This year's team finished 11-1 overall, which included giving up just seven points through their first eight games of the season.
The 8-0 regular season record gave the Wildcats the National League South Division Championship title. After that, they went on to beat Woburn, Somerville and Taunton in the post-season, the latter a 14-12 thriller for the state championship title.
That pushed Wilmington into the New England final against a much bigger Seahawks team.
“We were outnumbered, we were outsized and we just did not win our match-ups especially on the line,” said Zella. “We just couldn't get any traction. Our offense never got into a flow like it normally does. We couldn't get any traction and couldn't stop them on defense. They had some big fullbacks, their linemen were pretty big and we just couldn't hold our blocks and couldn't get any penetration on defense or up front.
“The kids did a good job of tackling and they really made West Haven work and earn their points. We definitely held our ground, especially having just sixteen kids on the team.”
The 16 players were so gritty and tough all season long. Quarterback Stephen Zella (22 touchdowns) led the offense, while, running backs Timmy Conn (12 touchdowns) and Lucas Pereira (2 touchdowns) also got into the end zone during critical parts of games. Nate Ricciarelli added in some runs, fullback Michael Duffy helped create holes with the blocking and tight end Timothy Guinee also blocked and caught some passes.
The offensive line consisted of center Nolan Antczak, as well as Brady Cassidy, Landon French, Hunter Bentley, Sean Murphy, Thomas Wilson, Matthew Gennelli, Sean Theodos, Liam Kelly and Austin O'Connell.
The defensive line consisted of Cassidy, Antczak, Wilson, Theodos, O'Connell and Kelly. The defensive ends were Guinee, Murphy and Duffy, while the linebackers consisted of Conn, French, Zella, Ricciarelli and Gennelli. The defensive backs were mostly Pereira and Bentley.
Bentley had four interceptions, Pereira had three, including a huge one in the win over Taunton, while Zella had two and Kelly had one.
“These kids stuck it out throughout it all – low numbers, tough weather and I'm just very proud of the team,” said Zella. “We're looking to get all of the kids back for next year for the U12 team. It was just a great ride for myself and the coaching staff. One of the best things for us was to see how the kids grew, improved and how they learned so many life lessons throughout the practices, the season and just how we played football.”
Zella also gave credit to his assistant coaches including Dylan Conn, obby French, Gerry Sullivan, and Josh Ricciarelli.
“This team made history and history lives forever. These kids will remember this season for the rest of their lives. We were division champions, state champions and we came in second in New England, so that's pretty unbelievable to do that with just 16 kids,” said Zella.
