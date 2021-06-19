READING — Tucker Elliot, a renowned American sportswriter and author of sports history publications, once wrote, “Baseball really is a glorified game of throw and catch. And if you don’t have guys who throw it really well, you can’t compete for long.”
Perhaps that’s the reason behind the recent success of the Austin Preparatory baseball team. This club does have a number of guys who are able to “throw it really well,” including sixteen-year-old sophomore Dominic Gabardi, of Wilmington.
Gabardi is in the midst of wrapping up his third year of baseball with the AP program and if the trend continues for the remaining two seasons, the Cougars can expect to reap the benefits of this talented two-way athlete, working as part of the pitching staff, as well as in the outfield.
The story will likely not conclude on the AP baseball diamond, however. According to Perfect Game, which touts itself as “the world’s largest and most comprehensive scouting organization,” Gabardi has been granted an 8.5-point grade on a scale ranging from 1-10. Under the agency’s stringent ranking system, Gabardi is midway between a “potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect” to a “potential top-10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect.
“It’s an honor to be ranked at such a high level by the Perfect Game scouts,” said Gabardi, who stands at 6’ 2” and tilts the scales at 195 according to the PG online bio. “Overall, I was very excited about it but I realize there is a lot more work still to be done and hopefully, I can achieve their top-ranking of 10.”
The Perfect Game player profile also catalogs an impressive array of Gabardi’s statistics including an 83 mile-per-hour fastball and a 7.22 60-yard dash.
As he explains it, Gabardi chose to attend AP due to their “high academic standards and prestigious baseball program.” Entering the school as an eighth-grader in 2019, he honed his baseball skills with the Cougars’ junior varsity program before moving up to the varsity ranks as a freshman, back in 2019. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck down organized sports last spring.
Mature beyond his years, Gabardi was more concerned for his older teammates than himself.
“We didn’t have an opportunity to play during my freshman year,” said Gabardi, who is also a member of the AP varsity soccer team and plays summer travel baseball for the Legends Select team out of Peabody. “I feel fortunate compared to some of my teammates since I only lost my freshman baseball year due to COVID where some of my teammates lost both their junior and seniors years.”
Gabardi enters his first high school tournament hitting .304 with a homer, two doubles, and 11 RBI. From the hill, the right-hander maintains a 1.36 ERA and this season, has recorded a pair of wins and a noteworthy save while facing nemesis St. Mary’s.
“That save certainly ranks as one of my best baseball moments,” said Gabardi. “I pitched five shutout innings in a game against St. Mary’s of Lynn which helped our team to a huge extra-inning win. Another memorable moment was my first-ever varsity hit, which was a three-run homer.”
Gabardi came up through the baseball ranks in typical fashion, perfecting his trade first with the Wilmington Little League system and later, in assorted youth programs. He was a member of the Wilmington 11U championship team and claimed MVP honors during an International Tournament contested in Europe.
When asked to name influential coaches and mentors, Gabardi acknowledged his father Steven, a former Butler College soccer player, who also guided Dom’s fourteen-year-old sibling, Luca.
Dan Ardito, Wilmington’s Little League District coach, earned Gabardi’s admiration for “teaching me the right way to play the game of baseball,” and of course, his current coach, Jonathan Pollard, is held in high regard.
“Coach Pollard has improved my game mentally and physically through a focus on fundamentals and teamwork,” said Gabardi.
“Dom is tremendously important to us,” said Coach Pollard, who recently led his top-seeded 16-1 team in a CCL Cup win over Archbishop Williams in which Gabardi contributed an inning in relief. “We’ve handed the ball to him in a number of situations when it was win-time and he did a great job for us out of the pen. He’s always a really good at-bat, gets deep in the count, has power potential, and he is overall, an exceptional player.”
While still too young to seriously consider college possibilities, Gabardi has his sights set on a well-respected Division 1 program with strong academics and has considered following in the healthcare career footsteps of parents, Steven and Betsy. In the meantime, he’ll continue to perfect his craft and make his presence felt in Massachusetts high school baseball circles.
“I’m very fortunate that I didn’t lose a major year as a result of the pandemic,” said Gabardi, when asked how he views his remaining two years with AP baseball. “I’m definitely excited for the next two years with Austin, especially with all the talent we have on our team.”
“Dom is one of the top underclassmen in the State,” said Coach Pollard. “When his time comes, we have full confidence that he will be one of the top upperclassmen, as well. The best part of Dom is he’s a good, young man from a good family.
“Sometimes, I don’t think he realizes how good he is. When he does finally figure out how good he is, that’s when his game will go to a completely different level.”
