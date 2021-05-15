WILMINGTON – Things could not have started out much better on Saturday morning for the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team in the early going of their home opener against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington at Wilmington High, as the Wildcats scored just 15 seconds into the game to grab an early lead over the Red Devils.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats they could not maintain that fast start, with Burlington taking over from there on their way to a 14-4 victory, dropping the Wildcats to 0-2 on the young season.
Earlier in the week, last Thursday, the Wildcats had dropped an 11-4 decision to the Red Devils in Burlington in the season opener for both teams. Despite the slow start, new Wilmington coach Jeff Keefe was able to take some positives out of the opening week, as he looks ahead to the rest of the season.
“We can go some pretty long stretches of having some defensive strength, making sure we keep our opponent at bay, limiting their opportunities, and we play hard,” Keefe said. “What we want to work on is just being more consistent throughout the game, making sure we play all 48 minutes, and not going through those ruts and those lulls, that’s when we can get exposed.”
The Wildcats started fast in this one, when Matthew Pendenza fired a shot from the slot just 15 seconds into the game to give Wilmington a quick 1-0 lead. The lead was short lived, however, as Burlington came right back with a goal of their own just over a minute later to tie it up. The Red Devils would dominate the rest of the first quarter as well, taking a 5-1 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Wilmington was not without their chances, as junior attack Keegan Gray put a nice shot on net with just under six minutes left, while senior Shane Robert had a good bid of his own with two minutes left, but each time the Burlington goaltender was up to the task, keeping the Wildcats at bay.
The game was actually still fairly close at 3-1 late in the first quarter until Burlington scored a pair of goals within ten seconds of each other in the final minute of the quarter. Freshman goalie Bruce Green Audette, stepping in for starter John Rhind, had no chance on either of the late first quarter goals, as Burlington used some great passing to set up point blank shots right in front of the Wildcats net.
Green Audette actually came up with some big saves in this one, including early in the second quarter when he stoned a Burlington attack man who was all alone in front of the Wilmington net.
“John was taking the SAT’s today, so we wish him luck on that. School comes first,” Keefe said. “We will be happy to have him back on Monday. That was a tough spot for Bruce today as a freshman going against some good competition. But he made some good saves. He is going to continue to grow as a player and the more experience he gets, the better player he is going to be.”
Burlington, however, would tally twice more before the end of the half, and take a comfortable 7-1 led into the break.
After an early third quarter goal by Burlington, Wilmington junior captain Gavin Erickson pulled the Wildcats within 8-2 with 5:02 left in the quarter, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get, with Burlington scoring the next five goals in the third and fourth quarter to take a 13-2 lead with 5:39 left in the game.
The young Wildcats showed some fight however, with freshman Michael Lawler scoring back-to-back goals with 5:31 left and again with 2:47 left to pull Wilmington within 13-4, before Burlington tacked on the final tally with 1:26 left in the game.
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday afternoon, taking on Freedom Division rival Wakefield on the road at Landrigan Field, with results of the game not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. They will host Wakefield in a rematch on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Wilmington High before taking on league rival Melrose the following week.
“We definitely have some tough competition coming up, but we think if we get out there and play our best, it Is an opportunity for us to raise the level of our game and make our program stronger,” Keefe said.
